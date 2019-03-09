basketball-men-d1 flag

NCAA.com | March 9, 2019

2019 Big East Tournament: Bracket, schedule, scores, seeds

Myles Powell states Seton Hall's NCAA tournament case after upsetting Marquette

The 2019 Big East Tournament will be at Madison Square Garden in New York City. All 10 teams will compete for a conference title. Find bracket, schedule, seeding and scores information here.

Villanova is the No. 1 seed. The tournament starts on Wednesday.

2019 Big East Tournament: Bracket, schedule

Click here for another view.

The 2019 Big East Tournament has Villanova as the No. 1 seed.

First Round — Wednesday, March 13

Game 1: No. 8 Providence vs. No. 9 Butler | 7 p.m. ET | FS1
Game 2: No. 7 St. John's vs. No. 10 DePaul | 9:30 p.m. | FS1

Quarterfinals — Thursday, March 14

Game 3: No. 1 Villanova vs. No. 8/9 winner | 12 p.m. | FS1
Game 4: No. 4 Xavier vs. No. 5 Creighton | 2:30 p.m. | FS1
Game 5: No. 2 Marquette vs. No. 7/10 winner | 7 p.m. | FS1
Game 6: No. 3 Seton Hall vs. No. 6 Georgetown | 9:30 p.m. | FS1

Semifinals — Friday, March 15

Game 7: TBD vs. TBD | 6:30 p.m. | FS1
Game 8: TBD vs. TBD | 9 p.m. | FS1

Championship — Saturday, March 16

Game 9: TBD vs. TBD | 6:30 p.m. | FOX

CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT: Brackets, schedules for all leagues

2019 Big East Tournament: Scores

Click here for a live Big East scoreboard.

Big East Basketball: Standings, seeds

Here are the current standings:

Team Conference record GB Overall record
Villanova 13-5 -- 22-9
Marquette 12-6 1 23-8
Seton Hall 9-9 4 18-12
Xavier 9-9 4 17-14
Creighton 9-9 4 18-13
Georgetown 9-9 4 19-12
St. John's 8-10 5 20-11
Providence 7-11 6 17-14
Butler 7-11 6 16-15
DePaul 7-11 6 15-14

MARCH MADNESS: 2019 dates and schedule

Big East Tournament history

Georgetown won the first Big East Tournament championship, knocking off Syracuse in the final. Last season, Villanova defeated Providence in the title game. The Wildcats would also go on to win the NCAA tournament.

Year Champion Score Runner-up MVP
1980 Georgetown 87-81 Syracuse Craig Shelton, Georgetown
1981 Syracuse 83-80 Villanova Leo Rautins, Syracuse
1982 Georgetown 72-54 Villanova Eric Floyd, Georgetown
1983 St. John's 85-77 Boston College Chris Mullins, St. John's
1984 Georgetown 82-71 Syracuse Patrick Ewing, Georgetown
1985 Georgetown 92-80 St. John's Patrick Ewing, Georgetown
1986 St. John's 70-69 Syracuse Dwayne Washington, St. John's
1987 Georgetown 69-59 Syracuse Reggie Williams, Georgetown
1988 Syracuse 85-68 Villanova Sherman Douglas, Syracuse
1989 Georgetown 88-79 Syracuse Charles Smith, Georgetown
1990 UConn 78-75 Syracuse Chris Smith, UConn
1991 Seton Hall 74-62 Georgetown Oliver Taylor, Seton Hall
1992 Syracuse 56-54 Georgetown Alonzo Mourning, Georgetown
1993 Seton Hall 103-70 Syracuse Terry Dehere, Seton Hall
1994 Providence 74-64 Georgetown Michael Smith, Providence
1995 Villanova 94-78 UConn Kerry Kittles, Villanova
1996 UConn 75-74 Georgetown Victor Page, Georgetown
1997 Boston College 70-58 Villanova Scoonie Penn, Boston College
1998 UConn 69-64 Syracuse Khalid El-Amin, UConn
1999 UConn 82-63 St. John's Kevin Freeman, UConn
2000 St. John's 80-70 UConn Bootsy Thornton, St. John's
2001 Boston College 79-57 Pitt Troy Bell, Boston College
2002 UConn 74-65 (OT) Pitt Caron Butler, UConn
2003 Pitt 74-56 UConn Julius Page, Pitt
2004 UConn 61-58 Pitt Ben Gordon, UConn
2005 Syracuse 68-59 West Virginia Hakim Warrick
2006 Syracuse 65-61 Pitt Gerry McNamara, Syracuse
2007 Georgetown 65-42 Pitt Jeff Green, Georgetown
2008 Pitt 74-65 Georgetown Sam Young, Pitt
2009 Louisville 76-66 Syracuse Johnny Flynn, Syracuse
2010 West Virginia 60-58 Georgetown Da'Sean Butler, West Virginia
2011 UConn 69-66 Louisville Kemba Walker, UConn
2012 Louisville (vacated) 50-44 UConn Peyton Siva, Louisville
2013 Louisville (vacated 78-61 Syracuse Peyton Siva, Louisville
2014 Providence 65-58 Creighton Bryce Cotton, Provdience
2015 Villanova 69-52 Xavier Josh Hart, Villanova
2016 Seton Hall 69-67 Villanova Isaiah Whitehead, Seton Hall
2017 Villanova 74-60 Creighton Josh Hart, Villanova
2018 Villanova 76-66 (OT) Providence Mikal Bridges, Villanova