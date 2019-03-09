2019 Big East Tournament: Bracket, schedule, scores, seeds

The 2019 Big East Tournament will be at Madison Square Garden in New York City. All 10 teams will compete for a conference title. Find bracket, schedule, seeding and scores information here.

Villanova is the No. 1 seed. The tournament starts on Wednesday.

2019 Big East Tournament: Bracket, schedule

First Round — Wednesday, March 13

Game 1: No. 8 Providence vs. No. 9 Butler | 7 p.m. ET | FS1

Game 2: No. 7 St. John's vs. No. 10 DePaul | 9:30 p.m. | FS1

Quarterfinals — Thursday, March 14

Game 3: No. 1 Villanova vs. No. 8/9 winner | 12 p.m. | FS1

Game 4: No. 4 Xavier vs. No. 5 Creighton | 2:30 p.m. | FS1

Game 5: No. 2 Marquette vs. No. 7/10 winner | 7 p.m. | FS1

Game 6: No. 3 Seton Hall vs. No. 6 Georgetown | 9:30 p.m. | FS1

Semifinals — Friday, March 15

Game 7: TBD vs. TBD | 6:30 p.m. | FS1

Game 8: TBD vs. TBD | 9 p.m. | FS1

Championship — Saturday, March 16

Game 9: TBD vs. TBD | 6:30 p.m. | FOX

2019 Big East Tournament: Scores

Big East Basketball: Standings, seeds

Here are the current standings:

Team Conference record GB Overall record Villanova 13-5 -- 22-9 Marquette 12-6 1 23-8 Seton Hall 9-9 4 18-12 Xavier 9-9 4 17-14 Creighton 9-9 4 18-13 Georgetown 9-9 4 19-12 St. John's 8-10 5 20-11 Providence 7-11 6 17-14 Butler 7-11 6 16-15 DePaul 7-11 6 15-14

Big East Tournament history

Georgetown won the first Big East Tournament championship, knocking off Syracuse in the final. Last season, Villanova defeated Providence in the title game. The Wildcats would also go on to win the NCAA tournament.