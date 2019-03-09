2019 Ivy League Tournament: Schedule, bracket, scores for the playoff

The 2019 Ivy League Tournament has its four teams. Harvard and Yale share the regular-season title at 10-4, but the Crimson will have the top seed.
Yale, which is hosting the tournament, is the No. 2 seed. Princeton is third and Penn is fourth, thanks to the Quakers' Saturday win against Brown.
This year's Ivy Tournament plays the semifinals on Saturday, March 16 (12:30 and 3 p.m. on ESPNU), with the championship at 12 p.m. Sunday on ESPN2.
2019 Ivy League Tournament: Bracket, schedule
Semifinals — Saturday, March 16
No. 1 Harvard vs. No. 4 Penn | 12:30 p.m. ET | ESPNU
No. 2 Yale vs. No. 3 Princeton | 3 p.m. | ESPNU
Championship — Sunday, March 17
Semifinal winners | 12 p.m. ET | ESPN2
2019 Ivy League Tournament: Standings
Only the top four teams will qualify for the tournament.
|Place
|Team
|Conference
|Games back
|Overall record
|1
|Harvard
|10-4
|--
|17-10
|2
|Yale
|10-4
|--
|20-7
|3
|Princeton
|8-6
|2
|16-11
|4
|Penn
|7-7
|3
|19-11
|5
|Brown
|7-7
|3
|19-11
|6
|Cornell
|7-7
|3
|15-15
|7
|Columbia
|5-9
|5
|10-18
|8
|Dartmouth
|2-12
|8
|11-19
2019 Ivy League Tournament: Schedule for the remaining games
MARCH MADNESS: Predicted tournament field
Friday, March 1
Columbia 80, Brown 77
Yale 88, Cornell 65
Princeton 77, Dartmouth 76 (OT)
Harvard 59, Penn 53
Saturday, March 2
Brown 75, Cornell 51
Columbia 83, Yale 75 | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Penn 65, Dartmouth 51
Harvard 66, Princeton 58
Friday, March 8
Brown 67, Princeton 63
Columbia 70, Dartmouth 66
Cornell 72, Harvard 59
Penn 77, Yale 66
Saturday, March 9
Penn 58, Brown 51
Yale 81, Princeton 59
Harvard 83, Columbia 81 (OT)
Cornell 66, Dartmouth 51
Ivy League Tournament tiebreakers
When two teams are tied...
- Head-to-head result
- Comparing each team's record against the highest seed outside the tie, continuing down through the standings (if a group of teams is tied, use each team's record against the group)
- Average of the most recent ratings identified in advance by the coaches (e.g. Sagarin, KenPom, BPI and NET)
- A draw by the Executive Director
When more than two teams are tied...
NOTE: Once a highest seed is determined from the group, the placement of the still-tied teams will be determined on a basis on head-to-head competition
- Records between the tied teams — The higher seed will go to the team with the most wins against the other teams tied at the same spot
- Comparing each team's record against the highest seed outside the tie, continuing down through the full league standings
- Average of the most recent ratings identified in advance by the coaches (e.g. Sagarin, KenPom, BPI and NET)
- A draw by the Executive Director
Ivy League Tournament: History
The Ivy League was the last Division I conference without a conference tournament. Instead, the team with the best regular-season record received the league's automatic bid into the NCAA tournament. If teams were tied for first, they met in a one-game playoff.
But the Ivy started playing a conference tournament in 2017, with the top four teams qualifying for the semifinals. The winner advances to the NCAA tournament. If the regular-season champion doesn't win the four-team playoff, it qualifies automatically for the NIT.
|Year
|Champion (Seed)
|Score
|Runner up (Seed)
|2017
|Princeton (1)
|71-59
|Yale (3)
|2018
|Penn (2)
|68-65
|Harvard (1)
