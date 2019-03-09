Texas Tech, K-State basketball share Big 12 regular-season title

No more waiting. For the first time since 1996, Texas Tech basketball is a conference champion again.
With the Red Raiders' 80-73 win at Iowa State, No. 8 Texas Tech clinched a share of the conference title with Kansas State. It's the program's first conference crown since 1996, when it was in the Southwest Conference.
Going into the Big 12 tournament, the Red Raiders are 26-5 overall and 14-4 in the Big 12. K-State, which beat Oklahoma on Saturday, tied for the title.
Texas Tech's historic season, coming off an Elite Eight appearance last year, comes in conjunction with Kansas' NCAA-record run of consecutive Big 12 titles ending. The Jayhawks had won or shared 14 consecutive Big 12 titles, a streak that stretched back to 2004.
That year, Usher ruled the charts with "Yeah!" Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King was the freshly crowned Best Picture Oscar winner in an 11-for-11 sweep.
The state of the Big 12 basketball title race
Texas Tech
Record: 26-5 overall, 14-4 Big 12
Lost in the whirlwind of a Kansas-or-Kansas State battle was the fact that Texas Tech is right there, too. Now they're more than "just there" after dismantling Kansas 91-62 and continuing to win.
With Saturday's victory at Iowa State, Texas Tech stretched its winning streak to nine games. The Red Raiders haven't lost since Feb. 2 at Kansas.
Against the Cyclones, Jarrett Culver scored 31 points on 12-for-19 shooting. Davide Moretti added 20 points, making four 3-pointers.
Kansas State
Record: 24-7 overall, 14-4 Big 12
K-State's loss at KU on Feb. 25 was more about the Jayhawks remaining alive in the race than dooming the Wildcats' title chances. Kansas' 64-49 win meant the Wildcats had a little more pressure on themselves.
The good news? Since then, K-State beat Baylor and TCU to maintain its spot in a first-place tie — and Kansas lost to Oklahoma to end the title streak. With the Wildcats defeating OU on Saturday, K-State earned a shared title with the Red Raiders.
