Duke-North Carolina score: Tar Heels sweep season series, clinch share of ACC title

No. 4 Duke and No. 3 North Carolina faced off for the second time this season Saturday, as the Tar Heels pulled off a 79-70 win to both sweep the Blue Devils and win a share of the ACC regular season championship.

UNC (26-5, 16-2 in ACC) clinched the No. 2 seed in the upcoming ACC tournament in large part thanks to Coby White's 21 points. White led four different Tar Heels who scored in double figures. For Duke, RJ Barrett led all scorers with 26. Cam Reddish added 23 of his own for the Blue Devils (26-5, 14-4 in ACC), losers of three of their last six games.

