DII men's basketball tournament qualifiers announced for 2019 championship

INDIANAPOLIS —The NCAA Division II Men’s Basketball Committee announced today the field of 64 teams that will compete in the 2019 NCAA Division II Men’s Basketball Championship.
Twenty-four conferences have been awarded automatic qualification. The remaining 40 teams were selected at large by the committee.
Six of the regional tournaments, consisting of eight teams each, will be conducted March 16, 17 and 19 at regional sites. The south central regional will be conducted March 15, 16 and 19. The west regional will be conducted March 15, 16 and 18. The eight regional champions will advance to the quarterfinals in conjunction with the 2019 NCAA Division II Men’s Elite Eight at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana.
|CONFERENCE
|TEAM
|
California Collegiate Athletic Association
|
UC San Diego
|
Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference
|
Dominican (NY)
|
Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association
|
Virginia State
|
Conference Carolinas
|
Emmanuel (Georgia)
|
East Coast Conference
|
Molloy
|
Great American Conference
|
Southern Nazarene
|
Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference
|
Grand Valley State
|
Great Lakes Valley Conference
|
Bellarmine
|
Great Midwest Athletic Conference
|
Walsh
|
Great Northwest Athletic Conference
|
Seattle Pacific
|
Gulf South Conference
|
Delta State
|
Heartland Conference
|
St. Edward’s
|
Lone Star Conference
|
West Texas A&M
|
Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association
|
Northwest Missouri State
|
Mountain East Conference
|
Notre Dame (Ohio)
|
Northeast-10 Conference
|
Merrimack
|
Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference
|
Northern State
|
Pacific West Conference
|
Point Loma
|
Peach Belt Conference
|
Augusta University
|
Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference
|
Indiana (Pennsylvania)
|
Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference
|
New Mexico Highlands
|
South Atlantic Conference
|
Catawba
|
Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference
|Miles
|
Sunshine State Conference
|Florida Southern
Those institutions receiving at-large berths are, in alphabetical order, as follows:
Alabama Huntsville
Angelo State
Ashland
Cal Poly Pomona
Chaminade
Colorado School of Mines
Concordia (California)
Daemen
Dallas Baptist University
Drury
East Stroudsburg
Fairmont State
Findlay
Francis Marion
Le Moyne
Lenoir-Rhyne
Lewis
Lubbock Christian
Lynn
Mercyhurst
Minnesota State Mankato
Missouri Southern State
New Haven
Nova Southeastern
Queens (North Carolina)
Saint Anselm
Saint Martin’s
St. Cloud State
St. Thomas Aquinas
South Carolina Aiken
Southeastern Oklahoma State
Southern Indiana
Texas A&M-Commerce
UNC Pembroke
Valdosta State
Washburn
West Alabama
West Chester
West Liberty
Western Oregon
Ferris State defeated Northern State, 71-69, to win the 2018 NCAA Division II Men’s Elite Eight championship game in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Atlantic | Central |East | Midwest | South Central |South |Southeast |West
