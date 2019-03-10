basketball-men-d2 flag

NCAA.com | March 10, 2019

DII men's basketball tournament qualifiers announced for 2019 championship

DII Men's Basketball: 2019 Selection Show

INDIANAPOLIS —The NCAA Division II Men’s Basketball Committee announced today the field of 64 teams that will compete in the 2019 NCAA Division II Men’s Basketball Championship.

Twenty-four conferences have been awarded automatic qualification.  The remaining 40 teams were selected at large by the committee.

Six of the regional tournaments, consisting of eight teams each, will be conducted March 16, 17 and 19 at regional sites.  The south central regional will be conducted March 15, 16 and 19. The west regional will be conducted March 15, 16 and 18. The eight regional champions will advance to the quarterfinals in conjunction with the 2019 NCAA Division II Men’s Elite Eight at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana.

CONFERENCE TEAM

California Collegiate Athletic Association

UC San Diego

Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference

Dominican (NY)

Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association

Virginia State

Conference Carolinas

Emmanuel (Georgia)

East Coast Conference

Molloy

Great American Conference

Southern Nazarene

Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference

Grand Valley State

Great Lakes Valley Conference

Bellarmine

Great Midwest Athletic Conference

Walsh

Great Northwest Athletic Conference

Seattle Pacific

Gulf South Conference

Delta State

Heartland Conference

St. Edward’s

Lone Star Conference

West Texas A&M

Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association

Northwest Missouri State

Mountain East Conference

Notre Dame (Ohio)

Northeast-10 Conference

Merrimack

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

Northern State

Pacific West Conference

Point Loma

Peach Belt Conference

Augusta University

Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference

Indiana (Pennsylvania)

Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference

New Mexico Highlands

South Atlantic Conference

Catawba

Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference

 Miles
 

Sunshine State Conference

 Florida Southern

 

Those institutions receiving at-large berths are, in alphabetical order, as follows:

Alabama Huntsville
Angelo State
Ashland
Cal Poly Pomona
Chaminade
Colorado School of Mines
Concordia (California)
Daemen
Dallas Baptist University
Drury
East Stroudsburg
Fairmont State
Findlay
Francis Marion
Le Moyne
Lenoir-Rhyne
Lewis
Lubbock Christian
Lynn
Mercyhurst
Minnesota State Mankato
Missouri Southern State
New Haven
Nova Southeastern
Queens (North Carolina)
Saint Anselm
Saint Martin’s
St. Cloud State
St. Thomas Aquinas
South Carolina Aiken
Southeastern Oklahoma State
Southern Indiana
Texas A&M-Commerce
UNC Pembroke
Valdosta State
Washburn
West Alabama
West Chester
West Liberty
Western Oregon

Ferris State defeated Northern State, 71-69, to win the 2018 NCAA Division II Men’s Elite Eight championship game in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

For more information about the championship, log on to NCAA.com. 

