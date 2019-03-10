DII men's basketball tournament qualifiers announced for 2019 championship

INDIANAPOLIS —The NCAA Division II Men’s Basketball Committee announced today the field of 64 teams that will compete in the 2019 NCAA Division II Men’s Basketball Championship.

Twenty-four conferences have been awarded automatic qualification. The remaining 40 teams were selected at large by the committee.

Six of the regional tournaments, consisting of eight teams each, will be conducted March 16, 17 and 19 at regional sites. The south central regional will be conducted March 15, 16 and 19. The west regional will be conducted March 15, 16 and 18. The eight regional champions will advance to the quarterfinals in conjunction with the 2019 NCAA Division II Men’s Elite Eight at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana.

CONFERENCE TEAM California Collegiate Athletic Association UC San Diego Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference Dominican (NY) Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association Virginia State Conference Carolinas Emmanuel (Georgia) East Coast Conference Molloy Great American Conference Southern Nazarene Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Grand Valley State Great Lakes Valley Conference Bellarmine Great Midwest Athletic Conference Walsh Great Northwest Athletic Conference Seattle Pacific Gulf South Conference Delta State Heartland Conference St. Edward’s Lone Star Conference West Texas A&M Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association Northwest Missouri State Mountain East Conference Notre Dame (Ohio) Northeast-10 Conference Merrimack Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Northern State Pacific West Conference Point Loma Peach Belt Conference Augusta University Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Indiana (Pennsylvania) Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference New Mexico Highlands South Atlantic Conference Catawba Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Miles Sunshine State Conference Florida Southern

Those institutions receiving at-large berths are, in alphabetical order, as follows:

Alabama Huntsville

Angelo State

Ashland

Cal Poly Pomona

Chaminade

Colorado School of Mines

Concordia (California)

Daemen

Dallas Baptist University

Drury

East Stroudsburg

Fairmont State

Findlay

Francis Marion

Le Moyne

Lenoir-Rhyne

Lewis

Lubbock Christian

Lynn

Mercyhurst

Minnesota State Mankato

Missouri Southern State

New Haven

Nova Southeastern

Queens (North Carolina)

Saint Anselm

Saint Martin’s

St. Cloud State

St. Thomas Aquinas

South Carolina Aiken

Southeastern Oklahoma State

Southern Indiana

Texas A&M-Commerce

UNC Pembroke

Valdosta State

Washburn

West Alabama

West Chester

West Liberty

Western Oregon

Ferris State defeated Northern State, 71-69, to win the 2018 NCAA Division II Men’s Elite Eight championship game in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Atlantic | Central |East | Midwest | South Central |South |Southeast |West

