2019 Big Ten Tournament: Bracket, scores, schedule, seeds

The 2019 Big Ten Tournament starts March 13 in Chicago. Michigan State holds the No. 1 seed, with Purdue No. 2 and Michigan third. Stay here for bracket updates, scores, schedule and also seeds.
The conference tournament will be played in Chicago for the first time since 2015. Last season, Michigan defeated Purdue at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
2019 Big Ten Tournament: Bracket
Tap or click here for the bracket
2019 Big Ten Tournament: Schedule, scores
Tap or click here for a live Big Ten scoreboard.
All times ET.
Wednesday, March 13 — First Round
Game 1: No. 12 Rutgers vs. No. 13 Nebraska | 6:30 p.m. ET | Big Ten Network
Game 2: No. 11 Illinois vs. No. 14 Northwestern | 9 p.m. | Big Ten Network
Thursday, March 14 — Second Round
Game 3: No. 8 Ohio State vs. No. 9 Indiana | 12:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network
Game 4: No. 5 Maryland vs. Game 1 winner | 25 minutes after Game 3 | Big Ten Network
Game 5: No. 7 Minnesota vs. No. 10 Penn State | 7 p.m. | Big Ten Network
Game 6: No. 6 Iowa vs. Game 2 winner | 25 minute after Game 5 | Big Ten Network
Friday, March 15 — Quarterfinals
Game 7: No. 1 Michigan State vs. Game 3 winner | 12:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network
Game 8 : No. 4 Wisconsin vs. Game 4 winner | 25 minutes after Game 7 | Big Ten Network
Game 9: No. 2 Purdue vs. Game 5 winner | 7 p.m. | Big Ten Network
Game 10: No. 3 Michigan vs. Game 6 winner | 25 minutes after Game 9 | Big Ten Network
Saturday, March 16 — Semifinals
Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner | 1 p.m. | CBS Sports
Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner | 3:30 p.m. | CBS Sports
Sunday, March 17 — Championship
Game 13: Semifinal winners | 3:30 p.m. | CBS Sports
2019 Big Ten Tournament: Seeds
Here are the current Big Ten standings:
|Team
|Big Ten Record
|GB
|Overall record
|Michigan State
|16-4
|--
|25-6
|Purdue
|16-4
|--
|23-8
|Michigan
|15-5
|1
|26-5
|Wisconsin
|14-6
|2
|22-9
|Maryland
|13-7
|3
|22-9
|Iowa
|10-10
|6
|21-10
|Minnesota
|9-11
|7
|19-12
|Ohio State
|8-12
|8
|18-13
|Indiana
|8-12
|8
|17-14
|Rutgers
|7-13
|9
|14-17
|Illinois
|7-13
|9
|11-20
|Penn State
|7-13
|9
|14-17
|Nebraska
|6-14
|10
|16-15
|Northwestern
|4-16
|12
|13-18
Big Ten Tournament: Champions, history
|Year
|Winner
|Score
|Runner-up
|City
|1998
|Michigan (vacated)
|76-67
|Purdue
|Chicago
|1999
|Michigan State
|67-50
|Illinois
|Chicago
|2000
|Michigan State
|76-61
|Illinois
|Chicago
|2001
|Iowa
|63-61
|Indiana
|Chicago
|2002
|Ohio State (vacated)
|81-64
|Iowa
|Indianapolis
|2003
|Illinois
|72-59
|Ohio State
|Chicago
|2004
|Wisconsin
|70-53
|Illinois
|Indianapolis
|2005
|Illinois
|54-43
|Wisconsin
|Chicago
|2006
|Iowa
|67-60
|Ohio State
|Indianapolis
|2007
|Ohio State
|66-49
|Wisconsin
|Chicago
|2008
|Wisconsin
|61-48
|Illinois
|Indianapolis
|2009
|Purdue
|65-61
|Ohio State
|Indianapolis
|2010
|Ohio State
|90-61
|Minnesota
|Indianapolis
|2011
|Ohio State
|71-60
|Penn State
|Indianapolis
|2012
|Michigan State
|68-64
|Ohio State
|Indianapolis
|2013
|Ohio State
|50-43
|Wisconsin
|Chicago
|2014
|Michigan State
|69-55
|Michigan
|Indianapolis
|2015
|Wisconsin
|80-69 (OT)
|Michigan State
|Chicago
|2016
|Michigan State
|66-62
|Purdue
|Indianapolis
|2017
|Michigan
|71-56
|Wisconsin
|Washington, D.C.
|2018
|Michigan
|75-66
|Purdue
|New York City