NCAA bids 2019: Teams in March Madness this year

Five more teams will win automatic bids to the NCAA tournament on Tuesday, as the CAA, NEC, Horizon League, WCC and Summit League all play tournament finals.

On Monday, No. 20 Wofford improved to 29-4 by earning the SoCon bid. Iona then became the sixth team to win a bid, beating Monmouth in the MAAC final, 81-60.

Earlier, Murray State beat Belmont to win the Ohio Valley Conference final on Saturday to become the first of 68 teams to get a spot. Gardner-Webb (Big South), Bradley (MVC) and Liberty (ASUN) followed with conference crowns on Sunday.

Thirty-two teams will qualify for March Madness with automatic bids by winning their conference tournament. The other 36 will hear their names called from the at-large pool on Selection Sunday. We're tracking all those automatic bids and will update this article as tournament brackets come in and each time a team clinches its spot in the NCAA tournament.

The remaining conference tournaments go through Selection Sunday on March 17, right up to the Selection Show.

Eight teams will play in Dayton, Ohio, as part of the First Four. The four lowest-seeded automatic qualifiers and the last four at-large teams will play on Tuesday, March 19, and Wednesday, March 20, to complete the field of 64.

All 32 automatic bids will come from conference tournaments. The Ivy League first started playing a conference tournament in 2017, when Princeton won. Penn won the title a year ago.