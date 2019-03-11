NCAA March Madness Live to expand video offerings for the 2019 NCAA Division I men’s basketball championship

As anticipation builds for the 2019 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship, NCAA March Madness Live – the exclusive live streaming suite of products managed by Turner Sports in partnership with CBS and the NCAA – is ready to provide college basketball fans with more offerings than ever before. NCAA March Madness Live will be available across 17 platforms this year, including Android TV and Oculus Go for the first time, offering fans direct access to live coverage of all 67 NCAA Tournament games. Additional highlights will include new BracketIQ tools – with Matchup Analysis and Bracket Persona offering deeper insights into each fan’s picks – and the extension of Fast Break presented by AT&T and Infiniti, live whip-around coverage when there are multiple games being played during the first weekend (Thursday-Sunday, March 21-24) and mobile web streaming of the NCAA Tournament.

As the ultimate digital destination for all tournament games, this year’s NCAA March Madness Live – available to download now – will provide fans with more access and streamlined functionality so they won’t miss a moment of tournament play.

Expanded Platforms

NCAA March Madness Live will live stream all 67 games across more platforms than ever- a record 17 platforms -including Android TV and Oculus Go. Additional platforms include: iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Android handset, Android tablet, Amazon Echo family of devices, Amazon Fire tablets, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Samsung Gear VR, mobile web, Roku players and TV models, desktop web and Xbox One. Viewers may register using their TV provider login credentials.

Enhanced BracketIQ Tools

Matchup Analysis developed with Google Cloud will allow fans to choose from over 20 stats to personalize their bracket picking experience. The tool generates a unique guide for the bracket experience by offering a suggested pick for each matchup based on their selections. Additionally, it can also auto-pick a bracket for fans based upon their personalized analysis. Utilizing data and analytics, Bracket Persona will provide users with insights and trends into their picks by comparing their brackets against the average bracket to see how it differs.

Capital One NCAA March Madness Bracket Challenge will return with a redesigned user experience across mobile and web, enhanced navigation features and, for the first time ever, access on connected devices. Bracket Challenge is the only tournament game to integrate access to brackets and the live video stream for every match-up throughout the tournament.

Users will also be able to view the official bracket in 3D in their living room on iPhone and iPad and watch the latest video recaps of every game.

Fast Break presented by AT&T and Infiniti

This dynamic, fan-centric experience will return to bring viewers an all-encompassing look at tournament action from one viewing location. This year, Fast Break has expanded to include coverage of the first weekend of the tournament when there are multiple games being played (Thursday-Sunday) and will provide fans with live streaming whip-around coverage, the option to switch from game-to-game for live look-ins, quick turnaround highlights, real-time analysis, social reaction and commentary for all games.

Additional Highlights

Fan favorite features will return including “excitement alerts” for big moments, live game scoring, real-time game alerts and direct access to live radio broadcasts, courtesy of Westwood One, for all 67 games.

Along with new fan offerings, NCAA March Madness Live for the third year in a row will offer 21 select NCAA Tournament games in virtual reality, including the Final Four and the Championship Game. The VR experience will be available via the NCAA March Madness Live VR app, powered by Intel® True VR, in the Oculus Store. The Final Four and Championship Game will also feature Intel® True View integration, delivering 360° replays that capture any play from every angle. Fans will be able to experience Intel® True View highlights from the biggest plays during the live broadcast, with online content and from the NCAA March Madness Live VR app.

Fans can access all games broadcast on CBS on web, mobile and tablets. Additionally, fans can watch games via live streaming on TBS, CBS, TNT and truTV’s digital platforms, as well as participating TV provider websites and apps.

For the ninth consecutive year, Turner Sports and CBS Sports will provide live coverage of all 67 games from the 2019 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship across four national television networks – TBS, CBS, TNT and truTV – and via NCAA March Madness Live.

NCAA March Madness Live Sponsors

Tri-presenting sponsors for NCAA March Madness Live are NCAA Corporate Champions AT&T, Capital One and Coca-Cola. On mobile, Coca-Cola, Capital One and Buick will sponsor the NCAA March Madness Live App for iOS; AT&T, Capital One and Infiniti will sponsor the Android app. On connected streaming devices: Capital One and AT&T will sponsor the Roku app; AT&T will serve as a sponsor for the Apple TV app; Acura and AT&T will sponsor the Amazon Fire TV app; and, AT&T and the United States Marine Corps will sponsor the Xbox app.

