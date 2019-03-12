basketball-men-d1 flag

2019 SEC Tournament: Bracket, schedule, scores, seeds

The 2019 SEC Tournament starts on Wednesday, March 13. LSU is the top seed in the bracket this year. Find bracket, scores, schedule and seeding information below.

Kentucky has won the last four SEC Tournament titles, defeating Tennessee last season. This year, Kentucky is seeded second, with Tennessee third.

2019 SEC Tournament: Bracket

The 2019 SEC Tournament bracket is in Nashville, Tenn.

2019 SEC Tournament: Schedule, scores

First Round — Wednesday, March 13

Game 1: No. 12 Missouri vs. No. 13 Georgia | 7 p.m. ET | SEC Network
Game 2: No. 11 Texas A&M vs. No. 14 Vanderbilt | 25 minutes after Game 1 | SEC Network

Second Round — Thursday, March 14

Game 3: No. 8 Florida vs. No. 9 Arkansas | 1 p.m. ET | SEC Network
Game 4: No. 5 Auburn vs. No. 12-13 winner | 25 minutes after Game 3 | SEC Network
Game 5: No. 7 Ole Miss vs. No. 10 Alabama | 7 p.m. | SEC Network
Game 6: No. 6 Mississippi State vs. No. 11-14 winner | 25 minutes after Game 5 | SEC Network

Quarterfinals — Friday, March 15

Game 7: No. 1 LSU vs. Game 3 winner | 1 p.m. ET | ESPN
Game 8: No. 4 South Carolina vs. Game 4 winner | 25 minutes after Game 7 | ESPN
Game 9: No. 2 Kentucky vs. Game 5 winner | 7 p.m. | SEC Network
Game 10: No. 3 Tennessee vs. Game 6 winner | 25 minutes after Game 9 | SEC Network

Semifinals — Saturday, March 16

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner | 1 p.m. ET | ESPN
Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner | 25 minutes after Game 11 | ESPN

Championship — Sunday, March 17

Game 13: Semifinal winners | 1 p.m. ET | ESPN

2019 SEC Tournament: Seeds, standings

Here are the final SEC standings of the regular season:

Team Conference record GB Overall record
LSU 16-2 -- 26-5
Kentucky 15-3 1 26-5
Tennessee 15-3 1 27-4
South Carolina 11-7 5 16-15
Auburn 11-7 5 22-9
Mississippi State 10-8 6 22-9
Ole Miss 10-8 6 20-11
Florida 9-9 7 17-14
Arkansas 8-10 8 17-14
Alabama 8-10 8 17-14
Texas A&M 6-12 10 13-17
Missouri 5-13 11 14-16
Georgia 2-16 14 11-20
Vanderbilt 0-18 16 9-22

SEC Tournament: History, results

Here are the SEC champions going back to 2000. Kentucky has won four consecutive titles. Florida is the most recent non-Kentucky champion, winning in 2014 — against Kentucky.

Year Winner Score Runner-up
2018 Kentucky 77-72 Tennessee
2017 Kentucky 82-65 Arkansas
2016 Kentucky 82-77 (OT) Texas A&M
2015 Kentucky 78-63 Arkansas
2014 Florida 61-60 Kentucky
2013 Mississippi 66-63 Florida
2012 Vanderbilt 71-64 Kentucky
2011 Kentucky 70-54 Florida
2010 Kentucky 75-74 (OT) Mississippi State
2009 Mississippi State 64-61 Tennessee
2008 Georgia 66-57 Arkansas
2007 Florida 77-56 Arkansas
2006 Florida 49-47 South Carolina
2005 Florida 70-53 Kentucky
2004 Kentucky 89-73 Florida
2003 Kentucky 64-57 Mississippi State
2002 Mississippi State 61-58 Alabama
2001 Kentucky 77-55 Mississippi
2000 Arkansas 75-67 Auburn