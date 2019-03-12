2019 SEC Tournament: Bracket, schedule, scores, seeds

The 2019 SEC Tournament starts on Wednesday, March 13. LSU is the top seed in the bracket this year. Find bracket, scores, schedule and seeding information below.
Kentucky has won the last four SEC Tournament titles, defeating Tennessee last season. This year, Kentucky is seeded second, with Tennessee third.
2019 SEC Tournament: Bracket
2019 SEC Tournament: Schedule, scores
First Round — Wednesday, March 13
Game 1: No. 12 Missouri vs. No. 13 Georgia | 7 p.m. ET | SEC Network
Game 2: No. 11 Texas A&M vs. No. 14 Vanderbilt | 25 minutes after Game 1 | SEC Network
Second Round — Thursday, March 14
Game 3: No. 8 Florida vs. No. 9 Arkansas | 1 p.m. ET | SEC Network
Game 4: No. 5 Auburn vs. No. 12-13 winner | 25 minutes after Game 3 | SEC Network
Game 5: No. 7 Ole Miss vs. No. 10 Alabama | 7 p.m. | SEC Network
Game 6: No. 6 Mississippi State vs. No. 11-14 winner | 25 minutes after Game 5 | SEC Network
Quarterfinals — Friday, March 15
Game 7: No. 1 LSU vs. Game 3 winner | 1 p.m. ET | ESPN
Game 8: No. 4 South Carolina vs. Game 4 winner | 25 minutes after Game 7 | ESPN
Game 9: No. 2 Kentucky vs. Game 5 winner | 7 p.m. | SEC Network
Game 10: No. 3 Tennessee vs. Game 6 winner | 25 minutes after Game 9 | SEC Network
Semifinals — Saturday, March 16
Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner | 1 p.m. ET | ESPN
Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner | 25 minutes after Game 11 | ESPN
Championship — Sunday, March 17
Game 13: Semifinal winners | 1 p.m. ET | ESPN
2019 SEC Tournament: Seeds, standings
Here are the final SEC standings of the regular season:
|Team
|Conference record
|GB
|Overall record
|LSU
|16-2
|--
|26-5
|Kentucky
|15-3
|1
|26-5
|Tennessee
|15-3
|1
|27-4
|South Carolina
|11-7
|5
|16-15
|Auburn
|11-7
|5
|22-9
|Mississippi State
|10-8
|6
|22-9
|Ole Miss
|10-8
|6
|20-11
|Florida
|9-9
|7
|17-14
|Arkansas
|8-10
|8
|17-14
|Alabama
|8-10
|8
|17-14
|Texas A&M
|6-12
|10
|13-17
|Missouri
|5-13
|11
|14-16
|Georgia
|2-16
|14
|11-20
|Vanderbilt
|0-18
|16
|9-22
SEC Tournament: History, results
Here are the SEC champions going back to 2000. Kentucky has won four consecutive titles. Florida is the most recent non-Kentucky champion, winning in 2014 — against Kentucky.
|Year
|Winner
|Score
|Runner-up
|2018
|Kentucky
|77-72
|Tennessee
|2017
|Kentucky
|82-65
|Arkansas
|2016
|Kentucky
|82-77 (OT)
|Texas A&M
|2015
|Kentucky
|78-63
|Arkansas
|2014
|Florida
|61-60
|Kentucky
|2013
|Mississippi
|66-63
|Florida
|2012
|Vanderbilt
|71-64
|Kentucky
|2011
|Kentucky
|70-54
|Florida
|2010
|Kentucky
|75-74 (OT)
|Mississippi State
|2009
|Mississippi State
|64-61
|Tennessee
|2008
|Georgia
|66-57
|Arkansas
|2007
|Florida
|77-56
|Arkansas
|2006
|Florida
|49-47
|South Carolina
|2005
|Florida
|70-53
|Kentucky
|2004
|Kentucky
|89-73
|Florida
|2003
|Kentucky
|64-57
|Mississippi State
|2002
|Mississippi State
|61-58
|Alabama
|2001
|Kentucky
|77-55
|Mississippi
|2000
|Arkansas
|75-67
|Auburn