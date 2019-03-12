2019 SEC Tournament: Bracket, schedule, scores, seeds

Which former stars are the favorites of current players?

The 2019 SEC Tournament starts on Wednesday, March 13. LSU is the top seed in the bracket this year. Find bracket, scores, schedule and seeding information below.

Kentucky has won the last four SEC Tournament titles, defeating Tennessee last season. This year, Kentucky is seeded second, with Tennessee third.

2019 SEC Tournament: Bracket

2019 SEC Tournament: Schedule, scores

First Round — Wednesday, March 13

Game 1: No. 12 Missouri vs. No. 13 Georgia | 7 p.m. ET | SEC Network

Game 2: No. 11 Texas A&M vs. No. 14 Vanderbilt | 25 minutes after Game 1 | SEC Network

Second Round — Thursday, March 14

Game 3: No. 8 Florida vs. No. 9 Arkansas | 1 p.m. ET | SEC Network

Game 4: No. 5 Auburn vs. No. 12-13 winner | 25 minutes after Game 3 | SEC Network

Game 5: No. 7 Ole Miss vs. No. 10 Alabama | 7 p.m. | SEC Network

Game 6: No. 6 Mississippi State vs. No. 11-14 winner | 25 minutes after Game 5 | SEC Network

Quarterfinals — Friday, March 15

Game 7: No. 1 LSU vs. Game 3 winner | 1 p.m. ET | ESPN

Game 8: No. 4 South Carolina vs. Game 4 winner | 25 minutes after Game 7 | ESPN

Game 9: No. 2 Kentucky vs. Game 5 winner | 7 p.m. | SEC Network

Game 10: No. 3 Tennessee vs. Game 6 winner | 25 minutes after Game 9 | SEC Network

Semifinals — Saturday, March 16

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner | 1 p.m. ET | ESPN

Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner | 25 minutes after Game 11 | ESPN

Championship — Sunday, March 17

Game 13: Semifinal winners | 1 p.m. ET | ESPN

2019 SEC Tournament: Seeds, standings

Here are the final SEC standings of the regular season:

Team Conference record GB Overall record LSU 16-2 -- 26-5 Kentucky 15-3 1 26-5 Tennessee 15-3 1 27-4 South Carolina 11-7 5 16-15 Auburn 11-7 5 22-9 Mississippi State 10-8 6 22-9 Ole Miss 10-8 6 20-11 Florida 9-9 7 17-14 Arkansas 8-10 8 17-14 Alabama 8-10 8 17-14 Texas A&M 6-12 10 13-17 Missouri 5-13 11 14-16 Georgia 2-16 14 11-20 Vanderbilt 0-18 16 9-22

SEC Tournament: History, results

Here are the SEC champions going back to 2000. Kentucky has won four consecutive titles. Florida is the most recent non-Kentucky champion, winning in 2014 — against Kentucky.