5 of the best individual performances of the 2018-19 college basketball season

Conference tournament play is heating up, but let's take a moment to look back at some of the most dominant individual performances of the 2018-19 season.

Here are five that stick out.

Nov. 9, 2018: C.J. Massinburg, Buffalo

Stat line: 43 points, 14 rebounds, 12-for-22 FG, 9-for-15 3FG

Massinburg absolutely went off in this (at the time) upset win over West Virginia. Perhaps the most interesting part of his stat line: he only took seven 2-point attempts and got to 43 points. That's modern college hoops in a nut shell.

Massinburg posted an impressively high 164 offensive rating for the game, per KenPom. It only scored 1.15 points per possession as a team, so the offense died when he was on the pine. The 14 rebounds are impressive, too, considering Massinburg is a 6-3 guard.

He's averaging 18.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game on the year, so Massinburg is one of the most complete players in the country. This was the best performance of his career.

Jan. 23, 2019: Grant Williams, Tennessee



Stat line: 43 points, 8 rebounds, 4 blocks, 10-for-15 FG, 23-for-23 FTA

Tennessee wouldn't have had a shot in this game without Williams, which is surprising, considering it was playing Vanderbilt. But it needed this heroic performance from its stud to survive.

The Volunteers beat the Commodores in overtime, and it's hard to say what's more impressive: that he got to the free-throw line 23 times, or that he converted all 23 of his attempts. Williams was relentless in attacking the paint and putting pressure on the Vandy defense.

Williams was outstanding defensively, too, blocking four shots while carrying such a heavy offensive burden. This was his masterpiece of the season.

Feb.17, 2019: Cameron Young, Quinnipiac



Stat line: 55 points, 10 rebounds, 15-for-24 FG, 9-for-13 3FG, 16-for-20 FTA

There were ridiculous performances on both sides of this game, as you'll see soon. But Quinnipiac's guard came out on top against Siena and has the highest-scoring individual game in Division I this year.

Some honors that came from the performance:

He set the all-time MAAC single-game scoring record. The previous record was 46, so Young blew it out of the water. That had been done three times.

Young also set the Quinnipiac men's single-game record. He was the first player to score 50 in a game. Young also set the record for most 3s in a game.

Young's 55 were the third-most of any DI player in the last 20 seasons. Crazy that it only took him 24 shots to get there.

What a day.

Feb. 19, 2019: Jalen Pickett, Siena



Stat line: 46 points, 13 assists, 4 steals, 14-for-26 FG, 14-for-17 FTA

Pickett was on the losing end of Young's performance, but man, did he show out. Pickett accounted for 40 percent of Siena's points, and that's not even counting his 13 assists.

Some more tidbits from his game:

Pickett's 46 points were the second-most in Siena history.

Siena finished with 17 assists. Pickett had 13 of them.

There were 207 total points in the game. Young and Pickett combined to score 101 of them.

Pickett did less of his work from behind the 3-point line than some of these other guys, and Quinnipiac was unable to keep him out of the lane all game. The freshman has an extremely bright future ahead of him.

Feb. 20, 2019: Jeremiah Martin, Memphis



Stat line: 43 points, 7 rebounds, 8 assists, 5 steals, 15-for-24 FG, 5-for-9 3FG

What an all-around effort from Martin against Tulane. The Memphis guard stuffed the stat sheet, posting the rare 40-5-5-5 performance.

It only took 33 minutes for Martin to notch his 43 points, and Memphis scored a whopping 1.62 points per possession when he was on the floor. Martin was efficient from every level, knocking down over half of his 2s and half of his 3s. He also made eight free throws.

Martin has had a fantastic season overall. He's averaging 19.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists and is finishing his Memphis career emphatically. The Tulane performance is one he'll never forget.