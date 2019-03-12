CBS Sports and Turner Sports Announce 2019 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship Programming Schedule

Coaches take us back to their earliest March Madness memories

For the ninth consecutive year, Turner Sports and CBS Sports will provide live coverage of all 67 games from the 2019 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship across four national television networks – TBS, CBS, TNT and truTV – with all games streamed on NCAA March Madness Live.

CBS will televise the NCAA Final Four® National Semifinals on Saturday, April 6, and then the National Championship on Monday, April 8, from Minneapolis, Minn. This marks the fourth time that Minneapolis will host the Final Four and the first time since 2001.

On-site Final Four studio coverage airing on CBS on Saturday will begin with At the Final Four presented by Infiniti from 3-4 p.m. ET, followed by the Final Four Show from 4-6 p.m. The Capital One Championship Central pregame show will air at 8:30 p.m., leading into the National Championship game on Monday.

The Regional Final games will once again be split by TBS and CBS. TBS will air the games on Saturday, March 30, beginning at 6 p.m., while CBS will televise the games on Sunday afternoon, March 31, starting at 2 p.m.

Coverage of the 2019 Division I Men’s Basketball Championship will begin with a one-hour Selection Show on Sunday, March 17, from 6-7 p.m. on CBS. Host Greg Gumbel will be joined by analysts Clark Kellogg and Seth Davis.

NCAA Tournament game action will tip off with the NCAA First Four™ on truTV, Tuesday, March 19 and Wednesday, March 20, with coverage beginning at 6 p.m. both nights.

Additional highlights (complete telecast schedule attached):

Turner will air 43 game telecasts across its three networks (TBS, TNT and truTV);

CBS will broadcast 24 games throughout the tournament including the National Championship, Final Four Semifinals, Elite 8®, Sweet 16® and first and second rounds;

TBS will televise 18 contests including the Elite 8®, Sweet 16® and first and second round games;

truTV will air a total of 13 games, including the First Four™ and the first and second rounds;

TNT will televise 12 games including first and second round match-ups.

Turner Sports and CBS Sports will also return March Madness Confidential, providing exclusive, behind-the-scenes access of select NCAA Tournament teams, with features airing during studio coverage and on NCAA.com, chronicling their Tournament journeys.

CBS and Turner will again present integrated game and studio productions with pregame, halftime, bridge and postgame shows from studios in New York City and Atlanta. Studio shows will include The Road to the Final Four®and Infiniti NCAA Tip-Off pregame shows, AT&T at the Half, Capital One Tournament Central and the Inside March Madness® presented by Buick postgame show.

Accompanying the live television presentation, NCAA March Madness Live will once again be the ultimate digital destination for direct access to all 67 games of the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship. Additionally, social integrations will include the latest highlights, behind the scenes content and news updates across the official March Madness Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat accounts for companion content throughout the tournament.

Turner will televise the NCAA Final Four National Semifinals and National Championship in 2020, with the events alternating between CBS and Turner each year throughout the partnership.

