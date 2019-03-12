CBS Sports & Turner Sports to present 2019 NCAA Selection Show at 6 p.m. Sunday on CBS

Andy Katz talks NCAA tournament bubble teams and the favorites for No. 1 seeds

Andy Katz talks NCAA tournament bubble teams and the favorites for No. 1 seeds

CBS Sports and Turner Sports prepare for the Madness with 2019 NCAA March Madness Selection Show on CBS, Sunday, March 17, at 6 p.m. ET

Special Inside the Bracket Post-Show to Air Across Official March Madness Social Handles, Bleacher Report and NCAA.com, Beginning at 7 p.m.

Turner Sports and CBS Sports today announced plans for the 2019 NCAA March Madness Selection Show, featuring the exclusive live first-time announcement of the pairings for the 2019 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship, on CBS – Sunday, March 17, at 6 p.m. ET. The one-hour Selection Show, produced in partnership between CBS Sports and Turner Sports, will be broadcast live from CBS Studios in New York.

The Selection Show will begin with the release of the full bracket by region, followed by analysis, discussion, interviews and reactions from teams as they find out if they made the “Dance.” Host Greg Gumbel will be joined by analysts Clark Kellogg and Seth Davis in New York. Selection Committee Chair Bernard Muir will also sit down for a live interview to discuss the bracket.

Following this year’s 2019 NCAA March Madness Selection Show, Turner Sports and CBS Sports will produce a special Inside the Bracket social media post-show, running exclusively on official March Madness handles across YouTube, Twitter and Facebook, along with NCAA.com and Bleacher Report beginning at 7 p.m.

Inside the Bracket will be hosted by Casey Stern and feature NCAA.com’s Andy Katz and analysts breaking down the bracket, beginning immediately at the conclusion of the Selection Show on CBS.

The NCAA Selection Show will also be available on NCAA March Madness Live, the official live streaming product of March Madness available via digital devices.

For the ninth consecutive year, CBS Sports and Turner Sports will provide live coverage of all 67 games from the 2019 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship across four national television networks – TBS, CBS, TNT and truTV – and via NCAA March Madness Live.

CBS will broadcast this year’s NCAA Final Four National Semifinals on Saturday, April 6, along with the National Championship on Monday, April 8.

Turner will televise the NCAA Final Four National Semifinals and National Championship in 2020, with the events alternating between CBS and Turner each year throughout the partnership.