Selection Show

days

:

hrs

:

min

:

sec

START BRACKET
WATCH
basketball-men-d1 flag

NCAA.com | March 14, 2019

2019 Big 12 Tournament: Bracket, schedule, scores, updates

There's no escaping the nerves on Selection Sunday

The 2019 Big 12 Tournament started Wednesday, March 13, with the first round and will continue through Saturday, March 16 when a champion is named. Get bracket, schedule, scores and and updates here. All games are at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo.

In Wednesday's opening round, TCU and West Virginia escaped with close victories.

2019 Big 12 Tournament: Bracket

Click or tap here for a printable bracket.

The 2019 Big 12 Tournament is in Kansas City

2019 Big 12 Tournament: Schedule, scores

Click or tap here for live scores.

All times ET.

First Round — Wednesday, March 13

Game 1: No. 8 TCU 73, No. 9 Oklahoma State 70
Game 2: No. 10 West Virginia 72, No. 7 Oklahoma 71

Quarterfinals — Thursday, March 14

Game 3: No. 4 Baylor vs. No. 5 Iowa State | 12:30 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN2
Game 4: No. 1 Kansas State vs. No. 8 TCU | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN2
Game 5: No. 2 Texas Tech vs. No. 10 West Virginia | 7 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN2
Game 6: No. 3 Kansas vs. No. 6 Texas | 9 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN2

Semifinals — Friday, March 15

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner | 7 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN2
Game 8: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner | 9 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN2

Saturday, March 16

Game 9: Semifinal winners | 6 p.m. | ESPN

MARCH MADNESS: Andy Katz's predicted bracket

2019 Big 12 Tournament: Standings, seeds

Here are the current Big 12 standings:

Team Conference record GB Overall record
Kansas State 14-4 -- 24-7
Texas Tech 14-4 -- 26-5
Kansas 12-6 2 23-8
Baylor 10-8 4 19-12
Iowa State 9-9 5 20-11
Texas 8-10 6 16-15
Oklahoma 7-11 7 19-12
TCU 7-11 7 19-12
Oklahoma State 5-13 9 12-19
West Virginia 4-14 10 12-19

Big 12 Tournament: Champions, history

Kansas has won the tournament title twice in the last three years.

Year Champion (seed) Score Runner-up (seed)
2018 Kansas (1) 81-70 West Virginia (3)
2017 Iowa State (4) 80-74 West Virginia (2)
2016 Kansas (1) 81-71 West Virginia (2)
2015 Iowa State (2) 70-66 Kansas (1)
2014 Iowa State (4) 74-65 Baylor (7)
2013 Kansas (1) 70-54 Kansas State (2)
2012 Missouri (2) 90-75 Baylor (4)
2011 Kansas (1) 85-73 Texas (2)
2010 Kansas (1) 72-64 Kansas State (2)
2009 Missouri (3) 73-60 Baylor (9)
2008 Kansas (2) 84-74 Texas (1)
2007 Kansas (1) 88-84 (OT) Texas (3)
2006 Kansas (2) 80-68 Texas (1)
2005 Oklahoma State (3) 72-68 Texas Tech (4)
2004 Oklahoma State (1) 65-49 Texas (2)
2003 Oklahoma (3) 49-47 Missouri (5)
2002 Oklahoma (2) 64-55 Kansas (1)
2001 Oklahoma (3) 54-45 Texas (4)
2000 Iowa State (1) 70-58 Oklahoma (3)
1999 Kansas (3) 53-37 Oklahoma State (5)
1998 Kansas (1) 72-58 Oklahoma (3)
1997 Kansas (1) 87-60 Missouri (10)