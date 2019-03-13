2019 Big 12 Tournament: Bracket, schedule, scores, updates

The 2019 Big 12 Tournament started Wednesday, March 13, with the first round and will continue through Saturday, March 16 when a champion is named. Get bracket, schedule, scores and and updates here. All games are at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo.
In Wednesday's opening round, TCU and West Virginia escaped with close victories.
2019 Big 12 Tournament: Bracket
2019 Big 12 Tournament: Schedule, scores
All times ET.
First Round — Wednesday, March 13
Game 1: No. 8 TCU 73, No. 9 Oklahoma State 70
Game 2: No. 10 West Virginia 72, No. 7 Oklahoma 71
Quarterfinals — Thursday, March 14
Game 3: No. 4 Baylor vs. No. 5 Iowa State | 12:30 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN2
Game 4: No. 1 Kansas State vs. No. 8 TCU | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN2
Game 5: No. 2 Texas Tech vs. No. 10 West Virginia | 7 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN2
Game 6: No. 3 Kansas vs. No. 6 Texas | 9 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN2
Semifinals — Friday, March 15
Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner | 7 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN2
Game 8: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner | 9 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN2
Saturday, March 16
Game 9: Semifinal winners | 6 p.m. | ESPN
2019 Big 12 Tournament: Standings, seeds
Here are the current Big 12 standings:
|Team
|Conference record
|GB
|Overall record
|Kansas State
|14-4
|--
|24-7
|Texas Tech
|14-4
|--
|26-5
|Kansas
|12-6
|2
|23-8
|Baylor
|10-8
|4
|19-12
|Iowa State
|9-9
|5
|20-11
|Texas
|8-10
|6
|16-15
|Oklahoma
|7-11
|7
|19-12
|TCU
|7-11
|7
|19-12
|Oklahoma State
|5-13
|9
|12-19
|West Virginia
|4-14
|10
|12-19
Big 12 Tournament: Champions, history
Kansas has won the tournament title twice in the last three years.
|Year
|Champion (seed)
|Score
|Runner-up (seed)
|2018
|Kansas (1)
|81-70
|West Virginia (3)
|2017
|Iowa State (4)
|80-74
|West Virginia (2)
|2016
|Kansas (1)
|81-71
|West Virginia (2)
|2015
|Iowa State (2)
|70-66
|Kansas (1)
|2014
|Iowa State (4)
|74-65
|Baylor (7)
|2013
|Kansas (1)
|70-54
|Kansas State (2)
|2012
|Missouri (2)
|90-75
|Baylor (4)
|2011
|Kansas (1)
|85-73
|Texas (2)
|2010
|Kansas (1)
|72-64
|Kansas State (2)
|2009
|Missouri (3)
|73-60
|Baylor (9)
|2008
|Kansas (2)
|84-74
|Texas (1)
|2007
|Kansas (1)
|88-84 (OT)
|Texas (3)
|2006
|Kansas (2)
|80-68
|Texas (1)
|2005
|Oklahoma State (3)
|72-68
|Texas Tech (4)
|2004
|Oklahoma State (1)
|65-49
|Texas (2)
|2003
|Oklahoma (3)
|49-47
|Missouri (5)
|2002
|Oklahoma (2)
|64-55
|Kansas (1)
|2001
|Oklahoma (3)
|54-45
|Texas (4)
|2000
|Iowa State (1)
|70-58
|Oklahoma (3)
|1999
|Kansas (3)
|53-37
|Oklahoma State (5)
|1998
|Kansas (1)
|72-58
|Oklahoma (3)
|1997
|Kansas (1)
|87-60
|Missouri (10)