2019 Big East Tournament: Bracket, schedule, scores, seeds

The 2019 Big East Tournament started Wednesday, March 13, with two first round games. The championship game is Saturday. Find bracket, schedule and scores here.

Villanova is the No. 1 seed. On Wednesday, Providence cruised by Butler while St. John's knocked off DePaul.

2019 Big East Tournament: Bracket

Click here or tap here for a printable bracket.

2019 Big East Tournament: Schedule, scores

Click here for a live Big East scoreboard.

First Round — Wednesday, March 13

Game 1: No. 8 Providence 80, No. 9 Butler 57

Game 2: No. 7 St. John's 82, No. 10 DePaul 74

Quarterfinals — Thursday, March 14

Game 3: No. 1 Villanova vs. No. 8 Providence | 12 p.m. | FS1

Game 4: No. 4 Xavier vs. No. 5 Creighton | 2:30 p.m. | FS1

Game 5: No. 2 Marquette vs. No. 7 St. John's | 7 p.m. | FS1

Game 6: No. 3 Seton Hall vs. No. 6 Georgetown | 9:30 p.m. | FS1

Semifinals — Friday, March 15

Game 7: TBD vs. TBD | 6:30 p.m. | FS1

Game 8: TBD vs. TBD | 9 p.m. | FS1

Championship — Saturday, March 16

Game 9: TBD vs. TBD | 6:30 p.m. | FOX

Big East Basketball: Standings, seeds

Here are the current standings:

Team Conference record GB Overall record Villanova 13-5 -- 22-9 Marquette 12-6 1 23-8 Seton Hall 9-9 4 18-12 Xavier 9-9 4 17-14 Creighton 9-9 4 18-13 Georgetown 9-9 4 19-12 St. John's 8-10 5 20-11 Providence 7-11 6 17-14 Butler 7-11 6 16-15 DePaul 7-11 6 15-14

Big East Tournament history

Georgetown won the first Big East Tournament championship, knocking off Syracuse in the final. Last season, Villanova defeated Providence in the title game. The Wildcats would also go on to win the NCAA tournament.