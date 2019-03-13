2019 Big East Tournament: Bracket, schedule, scores, seeds

The 2019 Big East Tournament started Wednesday, March 13, with two first round games. The championship game is Saturday. Find bracket, schedule and scores here.
Villanova is the No. 1 seed. On Wednesday, Providence cruised by Butler while St. John's knocked off DePaul.
2019 Big East Tournament: Bracket
Click here or tap here for a printable bracket.
2019 Big East Tournament: Schedule, scores
Click here for a live Big East scoreboard.
First Round — Wednesday, March 13
Game 1: No. 8 Providence 80, No. 9 Butler 57
Game 2: No. 7 St. John's 82, No. 10 DePaul 74
Quarterfinals — Thursday, March 14
Game 3: No. 1 Villanova vs. No. 8 Providence | 12 p.m. | FS1
Game 4: No. 4 Xavier vs. No. 5 Creighton | 2:30 p.m. | FS1
Game 5: No. 2 Marquette vs. No. 7 St. John's | 7 p.m. | FS1
Game 6: No. 3 Seton Hall vs. No. 6 Georgetown | 9:30 p.m. | FS1
Semifinals — Friday, March 15
Game 7: TBD vs. TBD | 6:30 p.m. | FS1
Game 8: TBD vs. TBD | 9 p.m. | FS1
Championship — Saturday, March 16
Game 9: TBD vs. TBD | 6:30 p.m. | FOX
Big East Basketball: Standings, seeds
Here are the current standings:
|Team
|Conference record
|GB
|Overall record
|Villanova
|13-5
|--
|22-9
|Marquette
|12-6
|1
|23-8
|Seton Hall
|9-9
|4
|18-12
|Xavier
|9-9
|4
|17-14
|Creighton
|9-9
|4
|18-13
|Georgetown
|9-9
|4
|19-12
|St. John's
|8-10
|5
|20-11
|Providence
|7-11
|6
|17-14
|Butler
|7-11
|6
|16-15
|DePaul
|7-11
|6
|15-14
Big East Tournament history
Georgetown won the first Big East Tournament championship, knocking off Syracuse in the final. Last season, Villanova defeated Providence in the title game. The Wildcats would also go on to win the NCAA tournament.
|Year
|Champion
|Score
|Runner-up
|MVP
|1980
|Georgetown
|87-81
|Syracuse
|Craig Shelton, Georgetown
|1981
|Syracuse
|83-80
|Villanova
|Leo Rautins, Syracuse
|1982
|Georgetown
|72-54
|Villanova
|Eric Floyd, Georgetown
|1983
|St. John's
|85-77
|Boston College
|Chris Mullins, St. John's
|1984
|Georgetown
|82-71
|Syracuse
|Patrick Ewing, Georgetown
|1985
|Georgetown
|92-80
|St. John's
|Patrick Ewing, Georgetown
|1986
|St. John's
|70-69
|Syracuse
|Dwayne Washington, St. John's
|1987
|Georgetown
|69-59
|Syracuse
|Reggie Williams, Georgetown
|1988
|Syracuse
|85-68
|Villanova
|Sherman Douglas, Syracuse
|1989
|Georgetown
|88-79
|Syracuse
|Charles Smith, Georgetown
|1990
|UConn
|78-75
|Syracuse
|Chris Smith, UConn
|1991
|Seton Hall
|74-62
|Georgetown
|Oliver Taylor, Seton Hall
|1992
|Syracuse
|56-54
|Georgetown
|Alonzo Mourning, Georgetown
|1993
|Seton Hall
|103-70
|Syracuse
|Terry Dehere, Seton Hall
|1994
|Providence
|74-64
|Georgetown
|Michael Smith, Providence
|1995
|Villanova
|94-78
|UConn
|Kerry Kittles, Villanova
|1996
|UConn
|75-74
|Georgetown
|Victor Page, Georgetown
|1997
|Boston College
|70-58
|Villanova
|Scoonie Penn, Boston College
|1998
|UConn
|69-64
|Syracuse
|Khalid El-Amin, UConn
|1999
|UConn
|82-63
|St. John's
|Kevin Freeman, UConn
|2000
|St. John's
|80-70
|UConn
|Bootsy Thornton, St. John's
|2001
|Boston College
|79-57
|Pitt
|Troy Bell, Boston College
|2002
|UConn
|74-65 (OT)
|Pitt
|Caron Butler, UConn
|2003
|Pitt
|74-56
|UConn
|Julius Page, Pitt
|2004
|UConn
|61-58
|Pitt
|Ben Gordon, UConn
|2005
|Syracuse
|68-59
|West Virginia
|Hakim Warrick
|2006
|Syracuse
|65-61
|Pitt
|Gerry McNamara, Syracuse
|2007
|Georgetown
|65-42
|Pitt
|Jeff Green, Georgetown
|2008
|Pitt
|74-65
|Georgetown
|Sam Young, Pitt
|2009
|Louisville
|76-66
|Syracuse
|Johnny Flynn, Syracuse
|2010
|West Virginia
|60-58
|Georgetown
|Da'Sean Butler, West Virginia
|2011
|UConn
|69-66
|Louisville
|Kemba Walker, UConn
|2012
|Louisville (vacated)
|50-44
|UConn
|Peyton Siva, Louisville
|2013
|Louisville (vacated
|78-61
|Syracuse
|Peyton Siva, Louisville
|2014
|Providence
|65-58
|Creighton
|Bryce Cotton, Provdience
|2015
|Villanova
|69-52
|Xavier
|Josh Hart, Villanova
|2016
|Seton Hall
|69-67
|Villanova
|Isaiah Whitehead, Seton Hall
|2017
|Villanova
|74-60
|Creighton
|Josh Hart, Villanova
|2018
|Villanova
|76-66 (OT)
|Providence
|Mikal Bridges, Villanova