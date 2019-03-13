2019 Big Ten Tournament: Bracket, scores, schedule, updates

Coaches take us back to their earliest March Madness memories

The 2019 Big Ten Tournament began Wednesday, March 13 and continues through Sunday, March 17. Michigan State is No. 1 seed, with Purdue No. 2 and Michigan third. Stay here for bracket updates, scores, schedule and also seeds.

Nebraska and Illinois won Wednesday's first round games. Round 2 is Thursday with four games.

2019 Big Ten Tournament: Bracket

2019 Big Ten Tournament: Schedule, scores

All times ET.

Wednesday, March 13 — First Round

Game 1: No. 13 Nebraska 68, No. 12 Rutgers

Game 2: No. 11 Illinois 74, No. 14 Northwestern 69 (OT)

Thursday, March 14 — Second Round

Game 3: No. 8 Ohio State vs. No. 9 Indiana | 12:30 p.m. ET | Big Ten Network

Game 4: No. 5 Maryland vs. No. 13 Nebraska | 25 minutes after Game 3 | Big Ten Network

Game 5: No. 7 Minnesota vs. No. 10 Penn State | 7 p.m. | Big Ten Network

Game 6: No. 6 Iowa vs. No. 11 Illinois | 25 minute after Game 5 | Big Ten Network

Friday, March 15 — Quarterfinals

Game 7: No. 1 Michigan State vs. Game 3 winner | 12:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network

Game 8 : No. 4 Wisconsin vs. Game 4 winner | 25 minutes after Game 7 | Big Ten Network

Game 9: No. 2 Purdue vs. Game 5 winner | 7 p.m. | Big Ten Network

Game 10: No. 3 Michigan vs. Game 6 winner | 25 minutes after Game 9 | Big Ten Network

Saturday, March 16 — Semifinals

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner | 1 p.m. | CBS Sports

Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner | 3:30 p.m. | CBS Sports

Sunday, March 17 — Championship

Game 13: Semifinal winners | 3:30 p.m. | CBS Sports

2019 Big Ten Tournament: Seeds

Here are the final Big Ten standings:

Team Big Ten Record GB Overall record Michigan State 16-4 -- 25-6 Purdue 16-4 -- 23-8 Michigan 15-5 1 26-5 Wisconsin 14-6 2 22-9 Maryland 13-7 3 22-9 Iowa 10-10 6 21-10 Minnesota 9-11 7 19-12 Ohio State 8-12 8 18-13 Indiana 8-12 8 17-14 Rutgers 7-13 9 14-17 Illinois 7-13 9 11-20 Penn State 7-13 9 14-17 Nebraska 6-14 10 16-15 Northwestern 4-16 12 13-18

