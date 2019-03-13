DIII men's basketball: Bracket, scores, how to watch the 2019 championship

The NCAA Division III men's basketball championship continues Friday, March 15 in Fort Wayne, Indiana with the national semifinals.

Christopher Newport, Swarthmore, Wisconsin-Oshkosh and Wheaton (Ill.) are the four teams standing, competing for a chance to play for the national title on March 16. Both semifinal games will be available via live stream on NCAA.com. Saturday's championship game will be televised on CBS Sports Network.

CHAMPIONSHIP 2019: View the interactive bracket | Print bracket | Scoreboard

Below is the schedule for the semifinals and championship game, including live streaming information.

2019 DIII men's basketball championship schedule:

date/time (ET) round matchup streaming info Friday, March 15, 6 p.m. Semifinals Swarthmore vs. Chris. Newport Live stream | Live stats Friday, March 15, 8 p.m. Semifinals Wis.-Oshkosh vs. Wheaton (Ill.) Live stream | Live stats Saturday, March 16, 7 p.m. Championship Game Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2 CBS Sports | Live stats

The 2019 tournament started March 1 with a full 64-team field. Of the four semifinalists, Christopher Newport and Swarthmore were both automatic qualifiers as conference champions. Wisconsin-Oshkosh and Wheaton (Ill.) were both at-large selections.

Here was the road to the semifinals for each remaining school:

Christopher Newport (29-3)

Swarthmore (28-3)

Wisconsin-Oshkosh (27-3)

Wheaton (23-8)

This year's semifinal field confirms that we'll have a first-time DIII men's basketball national champion. Only one of the four schools has even reached the championship game — Wisconsin-Oshkosh was runner-up last year, losing to Nebraska Wesleyan 78-72.

Here is the full championship history for the DIII men's basketball tournament: