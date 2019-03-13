DIII men's basketball: Bracket, scores, how to watch the 2019 championship

The NCAA Division III men's basketball championship continues Friday, March 15 in Fort Wayne, Indiana with the national semifinals.
Christopher Newport, Swarthmore, Wisconsin-Oshkosh and Wheaton (Ill.) are the four teams standing, competing for a chance to play for the national title on March 16. Both semifinal games will be available via live stream on NCAA.com. Saturday's championship game will be televised on CBS Sports Network.
Below is the schedule for the semifinals and championship game, including live streaming information.
2019 DIII men's basketball championship schedule:
|date/time (ET)
|round
|matchup
|streaming info
|Friday, March 15, 6 p.m.
|Semifinals
|Swarthmore vs. Chris. Newport
|Live stream | Live stats
|Friday, March 15, 8 p.m.
|Semifinals
|Wis.-Oshkosh vs. Wheaton (Ill.)
|Live stream | Live stats
|Saturday, March 16, 7 p.m.
|Championship Game
|Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2
|CBS Sports | Live stats
The 2019 tournament started March 1 with a full 64-team field. Of the four semifinalists, Christopher Newport and Swarthmore were both automatic qualifiers as conference champions. Wisconsin-Oshkosh and Wheaton (Ill.) were both at-large selections.
Here was the road to the semifinals for each remaining school:
Christopher Newport (29-3)
- Defeated Albertus Magnus in first round, 85-59
- Defeated Alfred in second round, 88-53
- Defeated Hamilton in third round, 75-67
- Defeated Williams in quarterfinals, 79-70
Swarthmore (28-3)
- Defeated Mitchell in first round, 90-73
- Defeated MIT in second round, 105-65
- Defeated Randolph-Macon in third round, 58-57
- Defeated Nichols in quarterfinals, 69-65
Wisconsin-Oshkosh (27-3)
- Defeated Lake Forest in first round, 86-62
- Defeated Northwestern-St. Paul in second round, 108-86
- Defeated Loras in third round, 86-75
- Defeated Guilford in quarterfinals, 82-79
Wheaton (23-8)
- Defeated Hanover in first round, 84-73
- Defeated Wooster in second round, 78-70
- Defeated Augustana (Ill.) in third round, 93-79
- Defeated Marietta in quarterfinals, 91-87
This year's semifinal field confirms that we'll have a first-time DIII men's basketball national champion. Only one of the four schools has even reached the championship game — Wisconsin-Oshkosh was runner-up last year, losing to Nebraska Wesleyan 78-72.
Here is the full championship history for the DIII men's basketball tournament:
|YEAR
|CHAMPION (RECORD)
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|SITE
|2018
|Nebraska Wesleyan
|Dale Wellman
|78-72
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh
|Salem, Va.
|2017
|Babson
|Stephen Brennan
|79-78
|Augustana (Ill.)
|Salem, Va.
|2016
|St. Thomas (MN)
|John Tauer
|82-76
|Benedictine (Ill.)
|Salem, Va.
|2015
|Wisconsin-Stevens Point (27-5)
|Bob Semling
|70-54
|Augustana (Ill.)
|Salem, Va.
|2014
|Wisconsin-Whitewater (29-4)
|Pat Miller
|75-73
|Williams
|Salem, Va.
|2013
|Amherst (30-2)
|David Hixon
|87-70
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Atlanta, Ga.
|2012
|Wisconsin-Whitewater (29-4)
|Pat Miller
|63-60
|Cabrini
|Salem, Va.
|2011
|St. Thomas (30-3)
|Steve Fritz
|78-54
|Wooster
|Salem, Va.
|2010
|Wisconsin-Stevens Point (29-4)
|Bob Semling
|78-73
|Williams
|Salem, Va.
|2009
|Washington-St. Louis (29-4)
|Mark Edwards
|61-52
|Richard Stockton
|Salem, Va.
|2008
|Washington-St. Louis (25-6)
|Mark Edwards
|90-68
|Amherst
|Salem, Va.
|2007
|Amherst (30-2)
|David Hixon
|80-67
|Virginia Wesleyan
|Salem, Va.
|2006
|Virginia Wesleyan (30-3)
|David Macedo
|59-56
|Wittenberg
|Salem, Va.
|2005
|Wisconsin-Stevens Point (29-3)
|Jack Bennett
|73-49
|Rochester (N.Y.)
|Salem, Va.
|2004
|Wisconsin-Stevens Point (29-5)
|Jack Bennett
|84-82
|Williams
|Salem, Va.
|2003
|Williams (31-1)
|David Paulsen
|67-65
|Gustavus Adolphus
|Salem, Va.
|2002
|Otterbein (30-3)
|Dick Reynolds
|102-83
|Elizabethtown
|Salem, Va.
|2001
|Catholic (28-5)
|Mike Lonergan
|76-62
|William Paterson
|Salem, Va.
|2000
|Calvin (30-2)
|Kevin vande Streek
|79-75
|Wisconsin-Eau Claire
|Salem, Va.
|1999
|Wisconsin-Platteville (30-2)
|Bo Ryan
|76-75 (ot)
|Hampden-Sydney
|Salem, Va.
|1998
|Wisconsin-Platteville (30-0)
|Bo Ryan
|69-56
|Hope
|Salem, Va.
|1997
|Illinois Wesleyan (29-2)
|Dennie Bridges
|89-86
|Nebraska Wesleyan
|Salem, Va.
|1996
|Rowan (28-4)
|John Giannini
|100-93
|Hope
|Salem, Va.
|1995
|Wisconsin-Platteville (31-0)
|Bo Ryan
|69-55
|Manchester
|Buffalo, N.Y.
|1994
|Lebanon Valley (28-4)
|Pat Flannery
|66-59 (ot)
|New York University
|Buffalo, N.Y.
|1993
|Ohio Northern (28-2)
|Joe Campoli
|71-68
|Augustana (Ill.)
|Buffalo, N.Y.
|1992
|Calvin (31-1)
|Ed Douma
|62-49
|Rochester (N.Y.)
|Springfield, Ohio
|1991
|Wisconsin-Platteville (28-3)
|Bo Ryan
|81-74
|Franklin & Marshall
|Springfield, Ohio
|1990
|Rochester (N.Y.) (27-5)
|Mike Neer
|43-42
|DePauw
|Springfield, Ohio
|1989
|Wisconsin-Whitewater (29-2)
|Dave Vander Meulen
|94-86
|TCNJ
|Springfield, Ohio
|1988
|Ohio Wesleyan (27-5)
|Gene Mehaffey
|92-70
|Scranton
|Grand Rapids, Mich.
|1987
|North Park (28-3)
|Bosco Djurickovic
|106-100
|Clark (Mass.)
|Grand Rapids, Mich.
|1986
|SUNY Potsdam (32-0)
|Jerry Welsh
|76-73
|LeMoyne-Owen
|Grand Rapids, Mich.
|1985
|North Park (27-4)
|Bosco Djurickovic
|72-71
|SUNY Potsdam
|Grand Rapids, Mich.
|1984
|Wisconsin-Whitewater (27-4)
|Dave Vander Meulen
|103-86
|Clark (Mass.)
|Grand Rapids, Mich.
|1983
|Scranton (27-5)
|Bob Bessoir
|64-63
|Wittenberg
|Grand Rapids, Mich.
|1982
|Wabash (24-4)
|Mac Petty
|83-62
|SUNY Potsdam
|Grand Rapids, Mich.
|1981
|SUNY Potsdam (30-2)
|Jerry Welsh
|67-65 (ot)
|Augustana (Ill.)
|Rock Island, Ill.
|1980
|North Park (28-3)
|Dan McCarrell
|83-76
|Upsala
|Rock Island, Ill.
|1979
|North Park (26-5)
|Dan McCarrell
|66-62
|SUNY Potsdam
|Rock Island, Ill.
|1978
|North Park (29-2)
|Dan McCarrell
|69-57
|Widener
|Rock Island, Ill.
|1977
|Wittenberg (23-5)
|Larry Hunter
|79-66
|Oneonta State
|Rock Island, Ill.
|1976
|Scranton (29-3)
|Bob Bessoir
|60-57
|Wittenberg
|Reading, Pa.
|1975
|LeMoyne-Owen (27-5)
|Jerry johnson
|57-54
|Rowan
|Reading, Pa.