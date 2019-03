2019 Big East Tournament: Bracket, schedule, scores, seeds

Reflecting on the magic of Cinderella during March Madness

Reflecting on the magic of Cinderella during March Madness

The 2019 Big East Tournament continued Thursday, March 14, with the quarterfinals. Find bracket, schedule and scores here.

Xavier beat Creighton on Thursday. Villanova, the No. 1 seed, defeated Providence in the first game of the day. Later, Marquette routed St. John's and Seton Hall set aside Georgetown.

2019 Big East Tournament: Bracket

Click here or tap here for a printable bracket.

2019 Big East Tournament: Schedule, scores

Click here for a live Big East scoreboard.

First Round — Wednesday, March 13

Game 1: No. 8 Providence 80, No. 9 Butler 57

Game 2: No. 7 St. John's 82, No. 10 DePaul 74

Quarterfinals — Thursday, March 14

Game 3: No. 1 Villanova 73, No. 8 Providence 62

Game 4: No. 4 Xavier 63, No. 5 Creighton 61

Game 5: No. 2 Marquette 86, No. 7 St. John's 54

Game 6: No. 3 Seton Hall 73, No. 6 Georgetown 57

CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT: Brackets, schedules for all leagues

Semifinals — Friday, March 15

Game 7: No. 1 Villanova vs. No. 4 Xavier | 6:30 p.m. | FS1

Game 8: No. 2 Marquette vs. No. 3 Seton Hall | 9 p.m. | FS1

Championship — Saturday, March 16

Game 9: TBD vs. TBD | 6:30 p.m. | FOX

Big East Basketball: Standings, seeds

Here are the current standings:

Team Conference record GB Overall record Villanova 13-5 -- 22-9 Marquette 12-6 1 23-8 Seton Hall 9-9 4 18-12 Xavier 9-9 4 17-14 Creighton 9-9 4 18-13 Georgetown 9-9 4 19-12 St. John's 8-10 5 20-11 Providence 7-11 6 17-14 Butler 7-11 6 16-15 DePaul 7-11 6 15-14

MARCH MADNESS: 2019 dates and schedule

Big East Tournament history

Georgetown won the first Big East Tournament championship, knocking off Syracuse in the final. Last season, Villanova defeated Providence in the title game. The Wildcats would also go on to win the NCAA tournament.