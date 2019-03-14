2019 Big Ten Tournament: Bracket, scores, schedule, updates

The 2019 Big Ten Tournament continued Thursday, March 14 and continues through Sunday, March 17. Michigan State is No. 1 seed, with Purdue No. 2 and Michigan third. Stay here for bracket updates, scores, schedule and also seeds.
Minnesota knocked off Penn State on OT. Nebraska upset No. 21 Maryland on Thursday in the Second Round.
2019 Big Ten Tournament: Bracket
2019 Big Ten Tournament: Schedule, scores
All times ET.
Wednesday, March 13 — First Round
Game 1: No. 13 Nebraska 68, No. 12 Rutgers
Game 2: No. 11 Illinois 74, No. 14 Northwestern 69 (OT)
Thursday, March 14 — Second Round
Game 3: No. 8 Ohio State 79, No. 9 Indiana 75
Game 4: No. 13 Nebraska 69, No. 5 Maryland 61
Game 5: No. 7 Minnesota 77, No. 10 Penn State 72 (OT)
Game 6: No. 6 Iowa 83, No. 11 Illinois 62
Friday, March 15 — Quarterfinals
Game 7: No. 1 Michigan State vs. No. 8 Ohio State | 12:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network
Game 8 : No. 4 Wisconsin vs. No. 13 Nebraska | 25 minutes after Game 7 | Big Ten Network
Game 9: No. 2 Purdue vs. No. 7 Minnesota | 7 p.m. | Big Ten Network
Game 10: No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 6 Iowa | 25 minutes after Game 9 | Big Ten Network
Saturday, March 16 — Semifinals
Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner | 1 p.m. | CBS Sports
Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner | 3:30 p.m. | CBS Sports
Sunday, March 17 — Championship
Game 13: Semifinal winners | 3:30 p.m. | CBS Sports
2019 Big Ten Tournament: Seeds
Here are the final Big Ten standings:
|Team
|Big Ten Record
|GB
|Overall record
|Michigan State
|16-4
|--
|25-6
|Purdue
|16-4
|--
|23-8
|Michigan
|15-5
|1
|26-5
|Wisconsin
|14-6
|2
|22-9
|Maryland
|13-7
|3
|22-9
|Iowa
|10-10
|6
|21-10
|Minnesota
|9-11
|7
|19-12
|Ohio State
|8-12
|8
|18-13
|Indiana
|8-12
|8
|17-14
|Rutgers
|7-13
|9
|14-17
|Illinois
|7-13
|9
|11-20
|Penn State
|7-13
|9
|14-17
|Nebraska
|6-14
|10
|16-15
|Northwestern
|4-16
|12
|13-18
Big Ten Tournament: Champions, history
|Year
|Winner
|Score
|Runner-up
|City
|1998
|Michigan (vacated)
|76-67
|Purdue
|Chicago
|1999
|Michigan State
|67-50
|Illinois
|Chicago
|2000
|Michigan State
|76-61
|Illinois
|Chicago
|2001
|Iowa
|63-61
|Indiana
|Chicago
|2002
|Ohio State (vacated)
|81-64
|Iowa
|Indianapolis
|2003
|Illinois
|72-59
|Ohio State
|Chicago
|2004
|Wisconsin
|70-53
|Illinois
|Indianapolis
|2005
|Illinois
|54-43
|Wisconsin
|Chicago
|2006
|Iowa
|67-60
|Ohio State
|Indianapolis
|2007
|Ohio State
|66-49
|Wisconsin
|Chicago
|2008
|Wisconsin
|61-48
|Illinois
|Indianapolis
|2009
|Purdue
|65-61
|Ohio State
|Indianapolis
|2010
|Ohio State
|90-61
|Minnesota
|Indianapolis
|2011
|Ohio State
|71-60
|Penn State
|Indianapolis
|2012
|Michigan State
|68-64
|Ohio State
|Indianapolis
|2013
|Ohio State
|50-43
|Wisconsin
|Chicago
|2014
|Michigan State
|69-55
|Michigan
|Indianapolis
|2015
|Wisconsin
|80-69 (OT)
|Michigan State
|Chicago
|2016
|Michigan State
|66-62
|Purdue
|Indianapolis
|2017
|Michigan
|71-56
|Wisconsin
|Washington, D.C.
|2018
|Michigan
|75-66
|Purdue
|New York City