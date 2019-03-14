Selection Show

days

:

hrs

:

min

:

sec

START BRACKET
WATCH
basketball-men-d1 flag

NCAA.com | March 15, 2019

2019 SEC Tournament: Bracket, schedule, scores, seeds

We asked players to describe the March Madness shots they dreamed of as kids

The 2019 SEC Tournament continued Thursday and rolls on to the championship game on Sunday, March 17, in Nashville. LSU is the No. 1 seed in the bracket this year. Find the bracket, scores, schedule and seeding information below.

On Thursday, Alabama, No. 22 Auburn, Florida and Mississippi State all won.

2019 SEC Tournament: Bracket

Click or tap here for a printable bracket.

The 2019 SEC Tournament is in Nashville, Tenn.

2019 SEC Tournament: Schedule, scores

Click or tap here for an SEC scoreboard. You can also tap or click on any game below to be taken directly to that live scoreboard or recap after a game is finished.

First Round — Wednesday, March 13

Game 1: No. 12 Missouri 71, No. 13 Georgia 61
Game 2: No. 11 Texas A&M 69, No. 14 Vanderbilt 52

Second Round — Thursday, March 14

Game 3: No. 8 Florida 66, No. 9 Arkansas 50
Game 4: No. 5 Auburn 81, No. 12 Missouri 71
Game 5: No. 10 Alabama 62, No. 7 Ole Miss 57
Game 6: No. 6 Mississippi State 80, No. 11 Texas A&M 54

Quarterfinals — Friday, March 15

Game 7: No. 1 LSU vs. No. 8 Florida | 1 p.m. ET | ESPN
Game 8: No. 4 South Carolina vs. No. 5 Auburn | 25 minutes after Game 7 | ESPN
Game 9: No. 2 Kentucky vs. No. 10 Alabama | 7 p.m. | SEC Network
Game 10: No. 3 Tennessee vs. No. 6 Mississippi State | 25 minutes after Game 9 | SEC Network

Semifinals — Saturday, March 16

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner | 1 p.m. ET | ESPN
Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner | 25 minutes after Game 11 | ESPN

Championship — Sunday, March 17

Game 13: Semifinal winners | 1 p.m. ET | ESPN

NAISMITH TROPHY: The 10 semifinalists

2019 SEC Tournament: Seeds, standings

Here are the final SEC standings of the regular season:

Team Conference record GB Overall record
LSU 16-2 -- 26-5
Kentucky 15-3 1 26-5
Tennessee 15-3 1 27-4
South Carolina 11-7 5 16-15
Auburn 11-7 5 22-9
Mississippi State 10-8 6 22-9
Ole Miss 10-8 6 20-11
Florida 9-9 7 17-14
Arkansas 8-10 8 17-14
Alabama 8-10 8 17-14
Texas A&M 6-12 10 13-17
Missouri 5-13 11 14-16
Georgia 2-16 14 11-20
Vanderbilt 0-18 16 9-22

ANDY KATZ: Power 36 rankings | Projected bracket

SEC Tournament: History, results

Here are the SEC champions going back to 2000. Kentucky has won four consecutive titles. Florida is the most recent non-Kentucky champion, winning in 2014 — against Kentucky.

Year Winner Score Runner-up
2018 Kentucky 77-72 Tennessee
2017 Kentucky 82-65 Arkansas
2016 Kentucky 82-77 (OT) Texas A&M
2015 Kentucky 78-63 Arkansas
2014 Florida 61-60 Kentucky
2013 Mississippi 66-63 Florida
2012 Vanderbilt 71-64 Kentucky
2011 Kentucky 70-54 Florida
2010 Kentucky 75-74 (OT) Mississippi State
2009 Mississippi State 64-61 Tennessee
2008 Georgia 66-57 Arkansas
2007 Florida 77-56 Arkansas
2006 Florida 49-47 South Carolina
2005 Florida 70-53 Kentucky
2004 Kentucky 89-73 Florida
2003 Kentucky 64-57 Mississippi State
2002 Mississippi State 61-58 Alabama
2001 Kentucky 77-55 Mississippi
2000 Arkansas 75-67 Auburn