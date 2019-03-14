2019 SEC Tournament: Bracket, schedule, scores, seeds

The 2019 SEC Tournament continued Thursday and rolls on to the championship game on Sunday, March 17, in Nashville. LSU is the No. 1 seed in the bracket this year. Find the bracket, scores, schedule and seeding information below.
On Thursday, Alabama, No. 22 Auburn, Florida and Mississippi State all won.
2019 SEC Tournament: Bracket
Click or tap here for a printable bracket.
2019 SEC Tournament: Schedule, scores
Click or tap here for an SEC scoreboard. You can also tap or click on any game below to be taken directly to that live scoreboard or recap after a game is finished.
First Round — Wednesday, March 13
Game 1: No. 12 Missouri 71, No. 13 Georgia 61
Game 2: No. 11 Texas A&M 69, No. 14 Vanderbilt 52
Second Round — Thursday, March 14
Game 3: No. 8 Florida 66, No. 9 Arkansas 50
Game 4: No. 5 Auburn 81, No. 12 Missouri 71
Game 5: No. 10 Alabama 62, No. 7 Ole Miss 57
Game 6: No. 6 Mississippi State 80, No. 11 Texas A&M 54
Quarterfinals — Friday, March 15
Game 7: No. 1 LSU vs. No. 8 Florida | 1 p.m. ET | ESPN
Game 8: No. 4 South Carolina vs. No. 5 Auburn | 25 minutes after Game 7 | ESPN
Game 9: No. 2 Kentucky vs. No. 10 Alabama | 7 p.m. | SEC Network
Game 10: No. 3 Tennessee vs. No. 6 Mississippi State | 25 minutes after Game 9 | SEC Network
Semifinals — Saturday, March 16
Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner | 1 p.m. ET | ESPN
Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner | 25 minutes after Game 11 | ESPN
Championship — Sunday, March 17
Game 13: Semifinal winners | 1 p.m. ET | ESPN
2019 SEC Tournament: Seeds, standings
Here are the final SEC standings of the regular season:
|Team
|Conference record
|GB
|Overall record
|LSU
|16-2
|--
|26-5
|Kentucky
|15-3
|1
|26-5
|Tennessee
|15-3
|1
|27-4
|South Carolina
|11-7
|5
|16-15
|Auburn
|11-7
|5
|22-9
|Mississippi State
|10-8
|6
|22-9
|Ole Miss
|10-8
|6
|20-11
|Florida
|9-9
|7
|17-14
|Arkansas
|8-10
|8
|17-14
|Alabama
|8-10
|8
|17-14
|Texas A&M
|6-12
|10
|13-17
|Missouri
|5-13
|11
|14-16
|Georgia
|2-16
|14
|11-20
|Vanderbilt
|0-18
|16
|9-22
SEC Tournament: History, results
Here are the SEC champions going back to 2000. Kentucky has won four consecutive titles. Florida is the most recent non-Kentucky champion, winning in 2014 — against Kentucky.
|Year
|Winner
|Score
|Runner-up
|2018
|Kentucky
|77-72
|Tennessee
|2017
|Kentucky
|82-65
|Arkansas
|2016
|Kentucky
|82-77 (OT)
|Texas A&M
|2015
|Kentucky
|78-63
|Arkansas
|2014
|Florida
|61-60
|Kentucky
|2013
|Mississippi
|66-63
|Florida
|2012
|Vanderbilt
|71-64
|Kentucky
|2011
|Kentucky
|70-54
|Florida
|2010
|Kentucky
|75-74 (OT)
|Mississippi State
|2009
|Mississippi State
|64-61
|Tennessee
|2008
|Georgia
|66-57
|Arkansas
|2007
|Florida
|77-56
|Arkansas
|2006
|Florida
|49-47
|South Carolina
|2005
|Florida
|70-53
|Kentucky
|2004
|Kentucky
|89-73
|Florida
|2003
|Kentucky
|64-57
|Mississippi State
|2002
|Mississippi State
|61-58
|Alabama
|2001
|Kentucky
|77-55
|Mississippi
|2000
|Arkansas
|75-67
|Auburn