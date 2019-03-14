2019 SEC Tournament: Bracket, schedule, scores, seeds

We asked players to describe the March Madness shots they dreamed of as kids

The 2019 SEC Tournament continued Thursday and rolls on to the championship game on Sunday, March 17, in Nashville. LSU is the No. 1 seed in the bracket this year. Find the bracket, scores, schedule and seeding information below.

On Thursday, Alabama, No. 22 Auburn, Florida and Mississippi State all won.

2019 SEC Tournament: Bracket

Click or tap here for a printable bracket.

2019 SEC Tournament: Schedule, scores

Click or tap here for an SEC scoreboard. You can also tap or click on any game below to be taken directly to that live scoreboard or recap after a game is finished.

First Round — Wednesday, March 13

Game 1: No. 12 Missouri 71, No. 13 Georgia 61

Game 2: No. 11 Texas A&M 69, No. 14 Vanderbilt 52

Second Round — Thursday, March 14

Game 3: No. 8 Florida 66, No. 9 Arkansas 50

Game 4: No. 5 Auburn 81, No. 12 Missouri 71

Game 5: No. 10 Alabama 62, No. 7 Ole Miss 57

Game 6: No. 6 Mississippi State 80, No. 11 Texas A&M 54

Quarterfinals — Friday, March 15

Game 7: No. 1 LSU vs. No. 8 Florida | 1 p.m. ET | ESPN

Game 8: No. 4 South Carolina vs. No. 5 Auburn | 25 minutes after Game 7 | ESPN

Game 9: No. 2 Kentucky vs. No. 10 Alabama | 7 p.m. | SEC Network

Game 10: No. 3 Tennessee vs. No. 6 Mississippi State | 25 minutes after Game 9 | SEC Network

Semifinals — Saturday, March 16

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner | 1 p.m. ET | ESPN

Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner | 25 minutes after Game 11 | ESPN

Championship — Sunday, March 17

Game 13: Semifinal winners | 1 p.m. ET | ESPN

2019 SEC Tournament: Seeds, standings

Here are the final SEC standings of the regular season:

Team Conference record GB Overall record LSU 16-2 -- 26-5 Kentucky 15-3 1 26-5 Tennessee 15-3 1 27-4 South Carolina 11-7 5 16-15 Auburn 11-7 5 22-9 Mississippi State 10-8 6 22-9 Ole Miss 10-8 6 20-11 Florida 9-9 7 17-14 Arkansas 8-10 8 17-14 Alabama 8-10 8 17-14 Texas A&M 6-12 10 13-17 Missouri 5-13 11 14-16 Georgia 2-16 14 11-20 Vanderbilt 0-18 16 9-22

SEC Tournament: History, results

Here are the SEC champions going back to 2000. Kentucky has won four consecutive titles. Florida is the most recent non-Kentucky champion, winning in 2014 — against Kentucky.