Katy Perry, Zedd to Perform at the Capital One JamFest as part of the 2019 NCAA March Madness Music Series in Minneapolis

We asked players to describe the March Madness shots they dreamed of as kids

On Sunday, April 7, Award-winning singer and songwriter Katy Perry will headline the Capital One JamFest® as part of the 2019 NCAA March Madness Music Series in Minneapolis. Multi-Platinum, GRAMMY® award-winning artist, DJ and producer Zedd will tip-off the night. Zedd and Katy Perry recently teamed up for their new single “365” which has amassed over 85 million streams and is climbing the charts at Top 40 Radio.

Capital One cardholders will get early access to the free passes beginning Tuesday, March 19, at 10 a.m. CT through Friday, March 22 at 10 a.m. CT or as supplies last. Registration for the general public will go live on Friday, March 22, at 12 p.m. CT. Additional information for Capital One JamFest can be found at www.capitalonejamfest2019.com.

The three-day Music Series (April 5-7), held at The Armory in Minneapolis, will provide fans with star-studded entertainment during Men’s Final Four weekend. This year, the NCAA March Madness Music Series – produced by Turner Live Events – will provide fans access (via registration) to great performances each night from 7-11 p.m. CT. The blockbuster event will open with the AT&T Block Party on Friday, April 5, followed by Coca-Cola Music on Saturday, April 6, and conclude with Perry headlining the Capital One JamFest on Sunday, April 7. Additional performers for AT&T Block Party and Coca-Cola Music will be announced in the coming weeks.

For more details about the weekend, fans can stay up-to-date by visiting ncaa.com/musicfest, following @FinalFour on Twitter or downloading the Final Four app presented by AT&T.

Final Four has brought one-of-a-kind concert experiences to over 150,000 music fans each year through the Music Series with performers including Aerosmith, The Black Keys, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, The Chainsmokers, Fall Out Boy, Kendrick Lamar, The Killers, KISS, Imagine Dragons, Macklemore and Ryan Lewis, Maroon 5, OneRepublic, Rhianna, Taylor Swift, Tim McGraw, Twenty-One Pilots, Sting and Zac Brown Brand. Additional performers included Aloe Blacc, Dave Matthews Band, Flo Rida, fun., Jason Derulo, Jimmy Buffett, Kenny Chesney, Kings of Leon, Lady Antebellum, LL Cool J, Lukas Graham, Muse, Panic! At the Disco, Pitbull and Weezer among many others.

The NCAA March Madness Music Series is an activation extension of the NCAA’s Corporate Champions and Partners marketing program, which Turner Sports and CBS Sports license and collaborate on as part of an agreement with the NCAA through 2032.

Specific media event credentials will be issued for each day (April 5-7) at The Armory. Men's Final Four game credentials will not be accepted.

For the ninth consecutive year, Turner Sports and CBS Sports will provide live coverage of all 67 games from the 2019 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship across four national television networks – TBS, CBS, TNT and truTV – and via NCAA March Madness Live. The NCAA semifinal game will be Saturday, April 6 and the championship game will be Monday, April 8. Information on game tickets is available at www.ncaa.com/VIP.

