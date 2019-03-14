Zion Williamson will return for Duke as Blue Devils begin ACC tournament play

Duke announced Thursday freshman Zion Williamson will return from the knee injury he suffered mid-February and play for the Blue Devils as they start ACC tournament competition.

No. 5 Duke (26-5) faces Syracuse (20-12) at 9 p.m. (EST) on ESPN in the ACC quarterfinals.

The ACC player of the year and rookie of the year took college basketball by storm with high-flying dunks and compounding feats of athleticism few would expect from a player listed at 6-7 and 285 pounds. He averaged 21.6 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game in 26 appearances as Duke dispatched Kentucky, Louisville and more. And in his absence the Blue Devils suffered two losses against rival North Carolina and a road upset at the hands of the Virginia Tech Hokies.

Duke finished the regular season 3-3, averaged 74.5 points per game and allowed 72.7 points per game. That’s a scoring margin of 1.8 for a Blue Devils team that owns a 16.7-point scoring margin on the season and averages 84.1 points per game.

