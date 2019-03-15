2019 Big Ten Tournament: Bracket, scores, schedule, updates

The 2019 Big Ten Tournament continued on Friday, March 15 and goes through Sunday, March 17. Michigan State is No. 1 seed, with Purdue No. 2 and Michigan third. Stay here for bracket updates, scores, schedule and also seeds.
Minnesota has upset Purdue. In other games, Michigan State, Wisconsin and Michigan won.
2019 Big Ten Tournament: Bracket
2019 Big Ten Tournament: Schedule, scores
All times ET.
Wednesday, March 13 — First Round
Game 1: No. 13 Nebraska 68, No. 12 Rutgers
Game 2: No. 11 Illinois 74, No. 14 Northwestern 69 (OT)
Thursday, March 14 — Second Round
Game 3: No. 8 Ohio State 79, No. 9 Indiana 75
Game 4: No. 13 Nebraska 69, No. 5 Maryland 61
Game 5: No. 7 Minnesota 77, No. 10 Penn State 72 (OT)
Game 6: No. 6 Iowa 83, No. 11 Illinois 62
Friday, March 15 — Quarterfinals
Game 7: No. 1 Michigan State 77, No. 8 Ohio State 70
Game 8 : No. 4 Wisconsin 66, No. 13 Nebraska 62
Game 9: No. 7 Minnesota 75, No. 2 Purdue 73
Game 10: No. 3 Michigan 74, No. 6 Iowa 53
Saturday, March 16 — Semifinals
Game 11: No. 1 Michigan State vs. No. 4 Wisconsin | 1 p.m. | CBS Sports
Game 12: No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 7 Minnesota | 3:30 p.m. | CBS Sports
Sunday, March 17 — Championship
Game 13: Semifinal winners | 3:30 p.m. | CBS Sports
2019 Big Ten Tournament: Seeds
Here are the final Big Ten standings:
|Team
|Big Ten Record
|GB
|Overall record
|Michigan State
|16-4
|--
|25-6
|Purdue
|16-4
|--
|23-8
|Michigan
|15-5
|1
|26-5
|Wisconsin
|14-6
|2
|22-9
|Maryland
|13-7
|3
|22-9
|Iowa
|10-10
|6
|21-10
|Minnesota
|9-11
|7
|19-12
|Ohio State
|8-12
|8
|18-13
|Indiana
|8-12
|8
|17-14
|Rutgers
|7-13
|9
|14-17
|Illinois
|7-13
|9
|11-20
|Penn State
|7-13
|9
|14-17
|Nebraska
|6-14
|10
|16-15
|Northwestern
|4-16
|12
|13-18
Big Ten Tournament: Champions, history
|Year
|Winner
|Score
|Runner-up
|City
|1998
|Michigan (vacated)
|76-67
|Purdue
|Chicago
|1999
|Michigan State
|67-50
|Illinois
|Chicago
|2000
|Michigan State
|76-61
|Illinois
|Chicago
|2001
|Iowa
|63-61
|Indiana
|Chicago
|2002
|Ohio State (vacated)
|81-64
|Iowa
|Indianapolis
|2003
|Illinois
|72-59
|Ohio State
|Chicago
|2004
|Wisconsin
|70-53
|Illinois
|Indianapolis
|2005
|Illinois
|54-43
|Wisconsin
|Chicago
|2006
|Iowa
|67-60
|Ohio State
|Indianapolis
|2007
|Ohio State
|66-49
|Wisconsin
|Chicago
|2008
|Wisconsin
|61-48
|Illinois
|Indianapolis
|2009
|Purdue
|65-61
|Ohio State
|Indianapolis
|2010
|Ohio State
|90-61
|Minnesota
|Indianapolis
|2011
|Ohio State
|71-60
|Penn State
|Indianapolis
|2012
|Michigan State
|68-64
|Ohio State
|Indianapolis
|2013
|Ohio State
|50-43
|Wisconsin
|Chicago
|2014
|Michigan State
|69-55
|Michigan
|Indianapolis
|2015
|Wisconsin
|80-69 (OT)
|Michigan State
|Chicago
|2016
|Michigan State
|66-62
|Purdue
|Indianapolis
|2017
|Michigan
|71-56
|Wisconsin
|Washington, D.C.
|2018
|Michigan
|75-66
|Purdue
|New York City