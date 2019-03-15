Selection Show

NCAA.com | March 16, 2019

2019 Big Ten Tournament: Bracket, scores, schedule, updates

What does it take to make a deep run in March Madness?

The 2019 Big Ten Tournament continued on Friday, March 15 and goes through Sunday, March 17. Michigan State is No. 1 seed, with Purdue No. 2 and Michigan third. Stay here for bracket updates, scores, schedule and also seeds.

Minnesota has upset Purdue. In other games, Michigan State, Wisconsin and Michigan won.

2019 Big Ten Tournament: Bracket

Tap or click here for the bracket

The 2019 Big Ten Tournament has Michigan State the No. 1 seed.

2019 Big Ten Tournament: Schedule, scores

Tap or click here for a live Big Ten scoreboard.

All times ET.

Wednesday, March 13 — First Round

Game 1: No. 13 Nebraska 68, No. 12 Rutgers
Game 2: No. 11 Illinois 74, No. 14 Northwestern 69 (OT)

Thursday, March 14 — Second Round

Game 3: No. 8 Ohio State 79, No. 9 Indiana 75
Game 4: No. 13 Nebraska 69, No. 5 Maryland 61
Game 5: No. 7 Minnesota 77, No. 10 Penn State 72 (OT)
Game 6: No. 6 Iowa 83, No. 11 Illinois 62

Friday, March 15 — Quarterfinals

Game 7: No. 1 Michigan State 77, No. 8 Ohio State 70
Game 8 : No. 4 Wisconsin 66, No. 13 Nebraska 62
Game 9: No. 7 Minnesota 75, No. 2 Purdue 73
Game 10: No. 3 Michigan 74, No. 6 Iowa 53

Saturday, March 16 — Semifinals

Game 11: No. 1 Michigan State vs. No. 4 Wisconsin | 1 p.m. | CBS Sports
Game 12: No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 7 Minnesota | 3:30 p.m. | CBS Sports

Sunday, March 17 — Championship

Game 13: Semifinal winners | 3:30 p.m. | CBS Sports

2019 Big Ten Tournament: Seeds

Here are the final Big Ten standings:

Team Big Ten Record GB Overall record
Michigan State 16-4 -- 25-6
Purdue 16-4 -- 23-8
Michigan 15-5 1 26-5
Wisconsin 14-6 2 22-9
Maryland 13-7 3 22-9
Iowa 10-10 6 21-10
Minnesota 9-11 7 19-12
Ohio State 8-12 8 18-13
Indiana 8-12 8 17-14
Rutgers 7-13 9 14-17
Illinois 7-13 9 11-20
Penn State 7-13 9 14-17
Nebraska 6-14 10 16-15
Northwestern 4-16 12 13-18

Big Ten Tournament: Champions, history

Year Winner Score Runner-up City
1998 Michigan (vacated) 76-67 Purdue Chicago
1999 Michigan State 67-50 Illinois Chicago
2000 Michigan State 76-61 Illinois Chicago
2001 Iowa 63-61 Indiana Chicago
2002 Ohio State (vacated) 81-64 Iowa Indianapolis
2003 Illinois 72-59 Ohio State Chicago
2004 Wisconsin 70-53 Illinois Indianapolis
2005 Illinois 54-43 Wisconsin Chicago
2006 Iowa 67-60 Ohio State Indianapolis
2007 Ohio State 66-49 Wisconsin Chicago
2008 Wisconsin 61-48 Illinois Indianapolis
2009 Purdue 65-61 Ohio State Indianapolis
2010 Ohio State 90-61 Minnesota Indianapolis
2011 Ohio State 71-60 Penn State Indianapolis
2012 Michigan State 68-64 Ohio State Indianapolis
2013 Ohio State 50-43 Wisconsin Chicago
2014 Michigan State 69-55 Michigan Indianapolis
2015 Wisconsin 80-69 (OT) Michigan State Chicago
2016 Michigan State 66-62 Purdue Indianapolis
2017 Michigan 71-56 Wisconsin Washington, D.C.
2018 Michigan 75-66 Purdue New York City