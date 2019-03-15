2019 Big Ten Tournament: Bracket, scores, schedule, updates

What does it take to make a deep run in March Madness?

What does it take to make a deep run in March Madness?

The 2019 Big Ten Tournament continued on Friday, March 15 and goes through Sunday, March 17. Michigan State is No. 1 seed, with Purdue No. 2 and Michigan third. Stay here for bracket updates, scores, schedule and also seeds.

Minnesota has upset Purdue. In other games, Michigan State, Wisconsin and Michigan won.

2019 Big Ten Tournament: Bracket

Tap or click here for the bracket

2019 Big Ten Tournament: Schedule, scores

Tap or click here for a live Big Ten scoreboard.

All times ET.

Wednesday, March 13 — First Round

Game 1: No. 13 Nebraska 68, No. 12 Rutgers

Game 2: No. 11 Illinois 74, No. 14 Northwestern 69 (OT)

Thursday, March 14 — Second Round

Game 3: No. 8 Ohio State 79, No. 9 Indiana 75

Game 4: No. 13 Nebraska 69, No. 5 Maryland 61

Game 5: No. 7 Minnesota 77, No. 10 Penn State 72 (OT)

Game 6: No. 6 Iowa 83, No. 11 Illinois 62

Friday, March 15 — Quarterfinals

Game 7: No. 1 Michigan State 77, No. 8 Ohio State 70

Game 8 : No. 4 Wisconsin 66, No. 13 Nebraska 62

Game 9: No. 7 Minnesota 75, No. 2 Purdue 73

Game 10: No. 3 Michigan 74, No. 6 Iowa 53

Saturday, March 16 — Semifinals

Game 11: No. 1 Michigan State vs. No. 4 Wisconsin | 1 p.m. | CBS Sports

Game 12: No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 7 Minnesota | 3:30 p.m. | CBS Sports

Sunday, March 17 — Championship

Game 13: Semifinal winners | 3:30 p.m. | CBS Sports

MARCH MADNESS: Printable 2019 NCAA tournament bracket

2019 Big Ten Tournament: Seeds

Here are the final Big Ten standings:

Team Big Ten Record GB Overall record Michigan State 16-4 -- 25-6 Purdue 16-4 -- 23-8 Michigan 15-5 1 26-5 Wisconsin 14-6 2 22-9 Maryland 13-7 3 22-9 Iowa 10-10 6 21-10 Minnesota 9-11 7 19-12 Ohio State 8-12 8 18-13 Indiana 8-12 8 17-14 Rutgers 7-13 9 14-17 Illinois 7-13 9 11-20 Penn State 7-13 9 14-17 Nebraska 6-14 10 16-15 Northwestern 4-16 12 13-18

MARCH MADNESS: 1 unforgettable thing from every NCAA tournament since 2000

Big Ten Tournament: Champions, history