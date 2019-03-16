2019 Big 12 Tournament: Bracket, schedule, scores, updates

We asked players to describe the March Madness shots they dreamed about as kids

Iowa State is 2019 Big 12 Tournament champion after defeating 3-seed Kansas on Saturday, March 16. See the final bracket, scores and updates here. All games were at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo.

Iowa State defeated Kansas 78-66 on Saturday to lock up the conference's auto bid. The Cyclones topped top seed K-State on Friday to reach the title game.

2019 Big 12 Tournament: Bracket

Click or tap here for a printable bracket.

2019 Big 12 Tournament: Schedule, scores

Click or tap here for live scores.

All times ET.

First Round — Wednesday, March 13

Game 1: No. 8 TCU 73, No. 9 Oklahoma State 70

Game 2: No. 10 West Virginia 72, No. 7 Oklahoma 71

Quarterfinals — Thursday, March 14

Game 3: No. 5 Iowa State 83, No. 4 Baylor 66

Game 4: No. 1 Kansas State 70, No. 8 TCU 61

Game 5: No. 10 West Virginia 79, No. 2 Texas Tech 74

Game 6: No. 3 Kansas 65, No. 6 Texas 57

Semifinals — Friday, March 15

Game 7: No. 5 Iowa State 63, No. 1 Kansas State 59

Game 8: No. 3 Kansas 88, No. 10 West Virginia 74

Saturday, March 16

Game 9: No. 5 Iowa State 78, No. 3 Kansas 66

MARCH MADNESS: Andy Katz's predicted bracket

2019 Big 12 Tournament: Standings, seeds

Here are the current Big 12 standings:

Team Conference record GB Overall record Kansas State 14-4 -- 24-7 Texas Tech 14-4 -- 26-5 Kansas 12-6 2 23-8 Baylor 10-8 4 19-12 Iowa State 9-9 5 20-11 Texas 8-10 6 16-15 Oklahoma 7-11 7 19-12 TCU 7-11 7 19-12 Oklahoma State 5-13 9 12-19 West Virginia 4-14 10 12-19

Big 12 Tournament: Champions, history

Kansas has won the tournament title twice in the last three years.