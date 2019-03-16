Selection Show

days

:

hrs

:

min

:

sec

START BRACKET
WATCH
basketball-men-d1 flag

NCAA.com | March 16, 2019

2019 Big 12 Tournament: Bracket, schedule, scores, updates

We asked players to describe the March Madness shots they dreamed about as kids

Iowa State is 2019 Big 12 Tournament champion after defeating 3-seed Kansas on Saturday, March 16. See the final bracket, scores and updates here. All games were at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo.

Iowa State defeated Kansas 78-66 on Saturday to lock up the conference's auto bid. The Cyclones topped top seed K-State on Friday to reach the title game. 

2019 Big 12 Tournament: Bracket

Click or tap here for a printable bracket.

Big 12

2019 Big 12 Tournament: Schedule, scores

Click or tap here for live scores.

All times ET.

First Round — Wednesday, March 13

Game 1: No. 8 TCU 73, No. 9 Oklahoma State 70
Game 2: No. 10 West Virginia 72, No. 7 Oklahoma 71

Quarterfinals — Thursday, March 14

Game 3: No. 5 Iowa State 83, No. 4 Baylor 66
Game 4: No. 1 Kansas State 70, No. 8 TCU 61
Game 5: No. 10 West Virginia 79, No. 2 Texas Tech 74
Game 6: No. 3 Kansas 65, No. 6 Texas 57

Semifinals — Friday, March 15

Game 7: No. 5 Iowa State 63, No. 1 Kansas State 59
Game 8: No. 3 Kansas 88, No. 10 West Virginia 74

Saturday, March 16

Game 9: No. 5 Iowa State 78, No. 3 Kansas 66

MARCH MADNESS: Andy Katz's predicted bracket

2019 Big 12 Tournament: Standings, seeds

Here are the current Big 12 standings:

Team Conference record GB Overall record
Kansas State 14-4 -- 24-7
Texas Tech 14-4 -- 26-5
Kansas 12-6 2 23-8
Baylor 10-8 4 19-12
Iowa State 9-9 5 20-11
Texas 8-10 6 16-15
Oklahoma 7-11 7 19-12
TCU 7-11 7 19-12
Oklahoma State 5-13 9 12-19
West Virginia 4-14 10 12-19

Big 12 Tournament: Champions, history

Kansas has won the tournament title twice in the last three years.

Year Champion (seed) Score Runner-up (seed)
2018 Kansas (1) 81-70 West Virginia (3)
2017 Iowa State (4) 80-74 West Virginia (2)
2016 Kansas (1) 81-71 West Virginia (2)
2015 Iowa State (2) 70-66 Kansas (1)
2014 Iowa State (4) 74-65 Baylor (7)
2013 Kansas (1) 70-54 Kansas State (2)
2012 Missouri (2) 90-75 Baylor (4)
2011 Kansas (1) 85-73 Texas (2)
2010 Kansas (1) 72-64 Kansas State (2)
2009 Missouri (3) 73-60 Baylor (9)
2008 Kansas (2) 84-74 Texas (1)
2007 Kansas (1) 88-84 (OT) Texas (3)
2006 Kansas (2) 80-68 Texas (1)
2005 Oklahoma State (3) 72-68 Texas Tech (4)
2004 Oklahoma State (1) 65-49 Texas (2)
2003 Oklahoma (3) 49-47 Missouri (5)
2002 Oklahoma (2) 64-55 Kansas (1)
2001 Oklahoma (3) 54-45 Texas (4)
2000 Iowa State (1) 70-58 Oklahoma (3)
1999 Kansas (3) 53-37 Oklahoma State (5)
1998 Kansas (1) 72-58 Oklahoma (3)
1997 Kansas (1) 87-60 Missouri (10)