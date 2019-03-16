2019 Big East Tournament: Bracket, schedule, scores, seeds

What does it take to make a deep run in March Madness?

Villanova is Big East tournament champion for the fourth time in five years, after beating Seton Hall in the championship game Saturday night. The game was held at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Villanova was the top seed in the tournament with a 13-5 conference record. Seton Hall was the No. 3 seed. Read below for final scores and stats from each game in the tournament.

2019 Big East Tournament: Bracket

2019 Big East Tournament: Schedule, scores

First Round — Wednesday, March 13

Game 1: No. 8 Providence 80, No. 9 Butler 57

Game 2: No. 7 St. John's 82, No. 10 DePaul 74

Quarterfinals — Thursday, March 14

Game 3: No. 1 Villanova 73, No. 8 Providence 62

Game 4: No. 4 Xavier 63, No. 5 Creighton 61

Game 5: No. 2 Marquette 86, No. 7 St. John's 54

Game 6: No. 3 Seton Hall 73, No. 6 Georgetown 57

Semifinals — Friday, March 15

Game 7: No. 1 Villanova 71, No. 4 Xavier 67 (OT)

Game 8: No. 3 Seton Hall 81, No. 2 Marquette 79

Championship — Saturday, March 16

Game 9: No. 1 Villanova 74, No. 3 Seton Hall 72

Big East Basketball: Standings, seeds

Here are the current standings:

Team Conference record GB Overall record Villanova 13-5 -- 22-9 Marquette 12-6 1 23-8 Seton Hall 9-9 4 18-12 Xavier 9-9 4 17-14 Creighton 9-9 4 18-13 Georgetown 9-9 4 19-12 St. John's 8-10 5 20-11 Providence 7-11 6 17-14 Butler 7-11 6 16-15 DePaul 7-11 6 15-14

Big East Tournament history

Georgetown won the first Big East Tournament championship, knocking off Syracuse in the final. Last season, Villanova defeated Providence in the title game. The Wildcats would also go on to win the NCAA tournament.