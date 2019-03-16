College basketball game times, TV schedule

Here is the college basketball TV schedule for the upcoming week of the 2018-19 season:
*All times Eastern
Saturday, March 16
No. 6 Michigan State 67, No. 19 Wisconsin 55
St. Bonaventure 68, Rhode Island 51
North Carolina Central 50, Norfolk State 47
No. 8 Tennessee 82, No. 4 Kentucky 78
No. 10 Michigan 76, Minnesota 49
Georgia State 59, Texas State 46
No. 24 Cincinnati 66, Wichita State 63
Iowa State 78, No. 17 Kansas 66
Utah State 64, San Diego State 57
Prairie View A&M 92, Texas Southern 86
No. 25 Villanova 74, Seton Hall 72
UT Arlington 67, Georgia Southern 58
No. 18 Buffalo 87, Bowling Green 73
Montana 68, Eastern Washington 62
No. 5 Duke 73, No. 12 Florida State 63
Old Dominion 62, Western Kentucky 56
Abilene Christian 77, New Orleans 60
New Mexico State 89, Grand Canyon 57
CSU Fullerton vs. UC Irvine, 11:59 p.m., ESPN2