Joe Boozell | NCAA.com | March 17, 2019

College basketball game times, TV schedule

Power 36: Last push towards Selection Sunday

Here is the college basketball TV schedule for the upcoming week of the 2018-19 season:

*All times Eastern

RANKINGS: AP poll | USA Today coaches poll | NET ranking

Saturday, March 16

Vermont 66, UMBC 49

Harvard 66, Pennsylvania 58 

No. 6 Michigan State 67, No. 19 Wisconsin 55 

No. 22 Auburn 65, Florida 62 

St. Bonaventure 68, Rhode Island 51

North Carolina Central 50, Norfolk State 47

Yale 83, Princeton 77 

No. 8 Tennessee 82, No. 4 Kentucky 78

No. 11 Houston 61, Memphis 58

No. 10 Michigan 76, Minnesota 49

Saint Louis 67, Davidson 44

Georgia State 59, Texas State 46

No. 24 Cincinnati 66, Wichita State 63  

Iowa State 78, No. 17 Kansas 66

Utah State 64, San Diego State 57 

Prairie View A&M 92, Texas Southern 86

No. 25 Villanova 74, Seton Hall 72

UT Arlington 67, Georgia Southern 58 

No. 18 Buffalo 87, Bowling Green 73 

Montana 68, Eastern Washington 62 

No. 5 Duke 73, No. 12 Florida State 63 

Old Dominion 62, Western Kentucky 56

Abilene Christian 77, New Orleans 60

New Mexico State 89, Grand Canyon 57

Oregon 68, Washington 48 

CSU Fullerton vs. UC Irvine, 11:59 p.m., ESPN2

 

 