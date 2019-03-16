Check out college basketball rankings, scores and the schedule for the top 25 NET rankings for games on Saturday, March 16 below. The NET rankings are updated before each day's games.
Duke defeated Florida State for the ACC title, Iowa State rode its momentum to a Big 12 title game win over Kansas and Tennessee won a nail-biter against Kentucky in the SEC semifinals to highlight Saturday's conference tournament action.
College basketball rankings, scores from every Top 25 team
Here are the top 25 score for Saturday, March 16:
- No. 3 Duke 73, No. 15 Florida State 63 (ACC Championship)
- No. 4 Houston 61, Memphis 58 (AAC Semifinals)
- No. 6 Tennessee 82, No. 5 Kentucky 78 (SEC Semifinals)
- No. 8 Michigan State 67, No. 17 Wisconsin 55 (Big Ten Semifinals)
- No. 9 Michigan 76, Minnesota 49 (Big Ten Semifinals)
- No. 16 Buffalo 87, Bowling Green 73 (MAC Championship)
- No. 18 Auburn 65, Florida 62 (SEC Semifinals)
- No. 22 Iowa State 78, No. 19 Kansas 66 (Big 12 Championship)
- No. 25 Cincinnati 66, Wichita State 63 (AAC Championship Semifinals)
Here were the top 25 results from Friday, March 15:
- No. 19 Florida State 69, No. 1 Virginia 59 (ACC Semifinals)
- No. 3 Duke 74, No. 7 North Carolina 73 (ACC Semifinals)
- No. 4 Houston 84, UConn 45 (AAC Quarterfinals)
- No. 5 Kentucky 73, Alabama 55 (SEC Quarterfinals)
- No. 6 Tennessee 83, No. 20 Mississippi State 76 (SEC Quarterfinals)
- No. 8 Michigan State 77, Ohio State 70 (Big Ten Quarterfinals)
- No. 9 Michigan 74, Iowa 53 (Big Ten Quarterfinals)
- Minnesota 75, No. 12 Purdue 73 (Big Ten Quarterfinals)
- Florida 76, No. 14 LSU 73 (SEC Quarterfinals)
- No. 15 Buffalo 85, Central Michigan 81 (MAC Semifinals)
- No. 16 Wisconsin 66, Nebraska 62 (Big Ten Quarterfinals)
- No. 17 Auburn 73, South Carolina 64 (SEC Quarterfinals)
- San Diego State 65, No. 18 Nevada 56 (MWC Semifinals)
- No. 21 Kansas 88, West Virginia 74 (Big 12 Semifinals)
- No. 23 Iowa State 63, No. 24 Kansas State 59 (Big 12 Semifinals)
- No. 25 Villanova 71, Xavier 67 (OT) (Big East Semifinals)
Here are when the NET rankings top 25 teams play next:
- No. 1 Virginia vs. TBD
- No. 2 Gonzaga vs. TBD
- No. 3 Duke vs. TBD (NCAA tournament)
- No. 4 Houston vs. No. 25 Cincinnati (AAC Championship) | 3:15 p.m. March 17 | ESPN
- No. 5 Kentucky vs. TBD
- No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 18 Auburn (SEC Finals) | 1 p.m. March 17 | ESPN
- No. 7 North Carolina vs. TBD
- No. 8 Michigan State vs. No. 9 Michigan (Big Ten Finals) | 3:30 p.m. March 17 | CBS
- No. 10 Texas Tech vs. TBD
- No. 11 Virginia Tech vs. TBD
- No. 12 Purdue vs. TBD
- No. 13 Wofford vs. TBD (NCAA tournament)
- No. 14 LSU vs. TBD
- No. 15 Florida State vs. TBD
- No. 16 Buffalo vs. TBD (NCAA tournament)
- No. 17 Wisconsin vs. TBD
- No. 18 Auburn vs. No. 6 Tennessee (SEC Finals) | 1 p.m. March 17 | ESPN
- No. 19 Kansas vs. TBD
- No. 20 Mississippi State vs. TBD
- No. 21 Louisville vs. TBD
- No. 22 Iowa State vs. TBD (NCAA tournament)
- No. 23 Nevada vs. TBD
- No. 24 Kansas State vs. TBD
- No. 25 Cincinnati vs. No. 4 Houston (AAC Championship) | 3:15 p.m. March 17 | ESPN
College basketball rankings: Top 25 NET rankings
Unlike the AP Poll or the Coaches Poll, the NET rankings are updated each day during the regular season so they can take into account the most recent games for each NCAA team.
|
RANK
|
PREVIOUS
|
SCHOOL
|
CONFERENCE
|
RECORD
|
ROAD
|
NEUTRAL
|
HOME
|
NON DIV I
|1
|1
|Virginia
|ACC
|29-3
|10-1
|4-1
|15-1
|0-0
|2
|2
|Gonzaga
|WCC
|30-3
|9-1
|4-2
|17-0
|0-0
|3
|3
|Duke
|ACC
|28-5
|7-2
|6-1
|15-2
|0-0
|4
|4
|Houston
|AAC
|30-2
|10-1
|1-0
|19-1
|0-0
|5
|5
|Kentucky
|SEC
|27-5
|8-2
|2-2
|17-1
|0-0
|6
|6
|Tennessee
|SEC
|28-4
|7-3
|3-1
|17-0
|1-0
|7
|7
|North Carolina
|ACC
|27-6
|11-1
|2-3
|14-2
|0-0
|8
|8
|Michigan St.
|Big Ten
|26-6
|8-4
|3-1
|15-1
|0-0
|9
|9
|Michigan
|Big Ten
|27-5
|7-4
|3-0
|17-1
|0-0
|10
|10
|Texas Tech
|Big 12
|26-6
|6-3
|3-2
|17-1
|0-0
|11
|11
|Virginia Tech
|ACC
|24-8
|5-5
|5-1
|14-2
|0-0
|12
|12
|Purdue
|Big Ten
|23-9
|6-6
|2-3
|15-0
|0-0
|13
|13
|Wofford
|SoCon
|29-4
|11-3
|3-0
|12-1
|3-0
|14
|14
|LSU
|SEC
|26-6
|9-1
|2-3
|15-2
|0-0
|15
|19
|Florida St.
|ACC
|27-6
|6-4
|6-1
|15-1
|0-0
|16
|15
|Buffalo
|MAC
|30-3
|12-3
|4-0
|13-0
|1-0
|17
|16
|Wisconsin
|Big Ten
|23-9
|8-5
|3-1
|12-3
|0-0
|18
|17
|Auburn
|SEC
|24-9
|4-6
|5-1
|14-2
|1-0
|19
|21
|Kansas
|Big 12
|25-8
|3-8
|5-0
|17-0
|0-0
|20
|20
|Mississippi St.
|SEC
|23-10
|5-5
|4-2
|14-3
|0-0
|21
|22
|Louisville
|ACC
|20-13
|5-6
|1-3
|14-4
|0-0
|22
|23
|Iowa St.
|Big 12
|22-11
|5-6
|5-1
|12-4
|0-0
|23
|18
|Nevada
|MWC
|29-4
|9-3
|5-1
|15-0
|0-0
|24
|24
|Kansas St.
|Big 12
|25-8
|7-5
|4-1
|14-2
|0-0
|25
|26
|Cincinnati
|AAC
|26-6
|7-4
|3-0
|16-2
|0-0
What are the NET rankings?
The NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Committee is now using the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) to evaluate every basketball team for possible NCAA tournament inclusion this season. There will be no more relying on the RPI.
Here are elements the NET will incorporate:
- Game results
- Strength of schedule
- Game location
- Scoring margin (capped at 10 points per game)
- Net offensive and defensive efficiency