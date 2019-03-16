Selection committee update: List of teams in consideration has dropped from 30 to 14 entering Saturday

Check out college basketball rankings, scores and the schedule for the top 25 NET rankings for games on Saturday, March 16 below. The NET rankings are updated before each day's games.

Duke defeated Florida State for the ACC title, Iowa State rode its momentum to a Big 12 title game win over Kansas and Tennessee won a nail-biter against Kentucky in the SEC semifinals to highlight Saturday's conference tournament action.

College basketball rankings, scores from every Top 25 team

Here are the top 25 score for Saturday, March 16:

Here were the top 25 results from Friday, March 15:

Here are when the NET rankings top 25 teams play next:

RANKINGS: Complete NET rankings | AP Poll | Coaches Poll College basketball rankings: Top 25 NET rankings Unlike the AP Poll or the Coaches Poll, the NET rankings are updated each day during the regular season so they can take into account the most recent games for each NCAA team. Through games March 15, 2019 RANK PREVIOUS SCHOOL CONFERENCE RECORD ROAD NEUTRAL HOME NON DIV I 1 1 Virginia ACC 29-3 10-1 4-1 15-1 0-0 2 2 Gonzaga WCC 30-3 9-1 4-2 17-0 0-0 3 3 Duke ACC 28-5 7-2 6-1 15-2 0-0 4 4 Houston AAC 30-2 10-1 1-0 19-1 0-0 5 5 Kentucky SEC 27-5 8-2 2-2 17-1 0-0 6 6 Tennessee SEC 28-4 7-3 3-1 17-0 1-0 7 7 North Carolina ACC 27-6 11-1 2-3 14-2 0-0 8 8 Michigan St. Big Ten 26-6 8-4 3-1 15-1 0-0 9 9 Michigan Big Ten 27-5 7-4 3-0 17-1 0-0 10 10 Texas Tech Big 12 26-6 6-3 3-2 17-1 0-0 11 11 Virginia Tech ACC 24-8 5-5 5-1 14-2 0-0 12 12 Purdue Big Ten 23-9 6-6 2-3 15-0 0-0 13 13 Wofford SoCon 29-4 11-3 3-0 12-1 3-0 14 14 LSU SEC 26-6 9-1 2-3 15-2 0-0 15 19 Florida St. ACC 27-6 6-4 6-1 15-1 0-0 16 15 Buffalo MAC 30-3 12-3 4-0 13-0 1-0 17 16 Wisconsin Big Ten 23-9 8-5 3-1 12-3 0-0 18 17 Auburn SEC 24-9 4-6 5-1 14-2 1-0 19 21 Kansas Big 12 25-8 3-8 5-0 17-0 0-0 20 20 Mississippi St. SEC 23-10 5-5 4-2 14-3 0-0 21 22 Louisville ACC 20-13 5-6 1-3 14-4 0-0 22 23 Iowa St. Big 12 22-11 5-6 5-1 12-4 0-0 23 18 Nevada MWC 29-4 9-3 5-1 15-0 0-0 24 24 Kansas St. Big 12 25-8 7-5 4-1 14-2 0-0 25 26 Cincinnati AAC 26-6 7-4 3-0 16-2 0-0 NCAA TOURNAMENT: NCAA tournament printable bracket | National Championship Game history