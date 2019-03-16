Selection Show

Wayne Cavadi | NCAA.com | March 17, 2019

DIII men's basketball: Wisconsin-Oshkosh downs Swarthmore 96-82 for its first national championship

Wisconsin-Oshkosh wins the 2019 Men's Basketball Championship

The NCAA Division III men's basketball championship is in the books. Wisconsin-Oshkosh dominated from start to finish to take home the program's first national title, defeating Swarthmore 96-82 from Fort Wayne, Indiana.

CHAMPIONSHIP 2019: View the interactive bracket | Print bracket | Scoreboard | All-Star highlights

The Titans came out hot from the start, opening the game on an 11-0 run. Wisconsin-Oshkosh would blow open a 15-point lead before Swarthmore came firing back, led by the impressive play of Zac O'Dell who scored 22 points and pulled down 11 rebounds for the Garnet. 

While Swarthmore chipped away in the second half, cutting the lead to one possession at one brief moment, the Titans were simply too much. Jack Flynn was impressive inside the paint, leading all scorers with 33 points and seven rebounds, but all five starters scored in double figures in a balanced performance.

2019 DIII men's basketball championship schedule:

date/time (ET) round matchup streaming info
Friday, March 15, 6 p.m. Semifinals Swarthmore 70, Chris. Newport 63 Highlights | Full replay | Stats
Friday, March 15, 8 p.m. Semifinals Wis.-Oshkosh 104,  Wheaton (Ill.) 85 Highlights | Full replay | Stats
Saturday, March 16, 7 p.m. Championship Game Wis-Oshkosh 96, Swarthmore 82 Stats | Highlights

The Titans are your 2019 DIII men's basketball national champions. Relive all the highlights from Saturday night's title game in the blog below:

 


The 2019 tournament started March 1 with a full 64-team field. Of the two finalists, Swarthmore was an automatic qualifier as a conference champion. Wisconsin-Oshkosh was an at-large selection.

Here was the road to the finals for the two remaining schools:

Swarthmore (28-3)

Wisconsin-Oshkosh (27-3)

This year's championship game confirms that we'll have a first-time DIII men's basketball national champion. Only one of the two schools has even reached the championship game — Wisconsin-Oshkosh was runner-up last year, losing to Nebraska Wesleyan 78-72.

 Here is the full championship history for the DIII men's basketball tournament entering Saturday's action:

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2019 Wisconsin-Oshkosh Matt Lewis 96-82 Swarthmore Fort Wayne, Ind.
2018 Nebraska Wesleyan Dale Wellman 78-72 Wisconsin-Oshkosh Salem, Va.
2017 Babson Stephen Brennan 79-78 Augustana (Ill.) Salem, Va.
2016 St. Thomas (MN) John Tauer 82-76 Benedictine (Ill.) Salem, Va.
2015 Wisconsin-Stevens Point (27-5) Bob Semling 70-54 Augustana (Ill.) Salem, Va.
2014 Wisconsin-Whitewater (29-4) Pat Miller 75-73 Williams Salem, Va.
2013 Amherst (30-2) David Hixon 87-70 Mary Hardin-Baylor Atlanta, Ga.
2012 Wisconsin-Whitewater (29-4) Pat Miller 63-60 Cabrini Salem, Va.
2011 St. Thomas (30-3) Steve Fritz 78-54 Wooster Salem, Va.
2010 Wisconsin-Stevens Point (29-4) Bob Semling 78-73 Williams Salem, Va.
2009 Washington-St. Louis (29-4) Mark Edwards 61-52 Richard Stockton Salem, Va.
2008 Washington-St. Louis (25-6) Mark Edwards 90-68 Amherst Salem, Va.
2007 Amherst (30-2) David Hixon 80-67 Virginia Wesleyan Salem, Va.
2006 Virginia Wesleyan (30-3) David Macedo 59-56 Wittenberg Salem, Va.
2005 Wisconsin-Stevens Point (29-3) Jack Bennett 73-49 Rochester (N.Y.) Salem, Va.
2004 Wisconsin-Stevens Point (29-5) Jack Bennett 84-82 Williams Salem, Va.
2003 Williams (31-1) David Paulsen 67-65 Gustavus Adolphus Salem, Va.
2002 Otterbein (30-3) Dick Reynolds 102-83 Elizabethtown Salem, Va.
2001 Catholic (28-5) Mike Lonergan 76-62 William Paterson Salem, Va.
2000 Calvin (30-2) Kevin vande Streek 79-75 Wisconsin-Eau Claire Salem, Va.
1999 Wisconsin-Platteville (30-2) Bo Ryan 76-75 (ot) Hampden-Sydney Salem, Va.
1998 Wisconsin-Platteville (30-0) Bo Ryan 69-56 Hope Salem, Va.
1997 Illinois Wesleyan (29-2) Dennie Bridges 89-86 Nebraska Wesleyan Salem, Va.
1996 Rowan (28-4) John Giannini 100-93 Hope Salem, Va.
1995 Wisconsin-Platteville (31-0) Bo Ryan 69-55 Manchester Buffalo, N.Y.
1994 Lebanon Valley (28-4) Pat Flannery 66-59 (ot) New York University Buffalo, N.Y.
1993 Ohio Northern (28-2) Joe Campoli 71-68 Augustana (Ill.) Buffalo, N.Y.
1992 Calvin (31-1) Ed Douma 62-49 Rochester (N.Y.) Springfield, Ohio
1991 Wisconsin-Platteville (28-3) Bo Ryan 81-74 Franklin & Marshall Springfield, Ohio
1990 Rochester (N.Y.) (27-5) Mike Neer 43-42 DePauw Springfield, Ohio
1989 Wisconsin-Whitewater (29-2) Dave Vander Meulen 94-86 TCNJ Springfield, Ohio
1988 Ohio Wesleyan (27-5) Gene Mehaffey 92-70 Scranton Grand Rapids, Mich.
1987 North Park (28-3) Bosco Djurickovic 106-100 Clark (Mass.) Grand Rapids, Mich.
1986 SUNY Potsdam (32-0) Jerry Welsh 76-73 LeMoyne-Owen Grand Rapids, Mich.
1985 North Park (27-4) Bosco Djurickovic 72-71 SUNY Potsdam Grand Rapids, Mich.
1984 Wisconsin-Whitewater (27-4) Dave Vander Meulen 103-86 Clark (Mass.) Grand Rapids, Mich.
1983 Scranton (27-5) Bob Bessoir 64-63 Wittenberg Grand Rapids, Mich.
1982 Wabash (24-4) Mac Petty 83-62 SUNY Potsdam Grand Rapids, Mich.
1981 SUNY Potsdam (30-2) Jerry Welsh 67-65 (ot) Augustana (Ill.) Rock Island, Ill.
1980 North Park (28-3) Dan McCarrell 83-76 Upsala Rock Island, Ill.
1979 North Park (26-5) Dan McCarrell 66-62 SUNY Potsdam Rock Island, Ill.
1978 North Park (29-2) Dan McCarrell 69-57 Widener Rock Island, Ill.
1977 Wittenberg (23-5) Larry Hunter 79-66 Oneonta State Rock Island, Ill.
1976 Scranton (29-3) Bob Bessoir 60-57 Wittenberg Reading, Pa.
1975 LeMoyne-Owen (27-5) Jerry johnson 57-54 Rowan Reading, Pa.