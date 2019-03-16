DIII men's basketball: Wisconsin-Oshkosh downs Swarthmore 96-82 for its first national championship

The NCAA Division III men's basketball championship is in the books. Wisconsin-Oshkosh dominated from start to finish to take home the program's first national title, defeating Swarthmore 96-82 from Fort Wayne, Indiana.

The Titans came out hot from the start, opening the game on an 11-0 run. Wisconsin-Oshkosh would blow open a 15-point lead before Swarthmore came firing back, led by the impressive play of Zac O'Dell who scored 22 points and pulled down 11 rebounds for the Garnet.

While Swarthmore chipped away in the second half, cutting the lead to one possession at one brief moment, the Titans were simply too much. Jack Flynn was impressive inside the paint, leading all scorers with 33 points and seven rebounds, but all five starters scored in double figures in a balanced performance.

2019 DIII men's basketball championship schedule:

date/time (ET) round matchup streaming info Friday, March 15, 6 p.m. Semifinals Swarthmore 70, Chris. Newport 63 Highlights | Full replay | Stats Friday, March 15, 8 p.m. Semifinals Wis.-Oshkosh 104, Wheaton (Ill.) 85 Highlights | Full replay | Stats Saturday, March 16, 7 p.m. Championship Game Wis-Oshkosh 96, Swarthmore 82 Stats | Highlights

The 2019 tournament started March 1 with a full 64-team field . Of the two finalists, Swarthmore was an automatic qualifier as a conference champion. Wisconsin-Oshkosh was an at-large selection.

Here was the road to the finals for the two remaining schools:

Swarthmore (28-3)

Wisconsin-Oshkosh (27-3)

This year's championship game confirms that we'll have a first-time DIII men's basketball national champion. Only one of the two schools has even reached the championship game — Wisconsin-Oshkosh was runner-up last year, losing to Nebraska Wesleyan 78-72.

Here is the full championship history for the DIII men's basketball tournament entering Saturday's action: