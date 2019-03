2019 ACC Tournament: Bracket, schedule, seeds

Zion Williamson after Duke's ACC tournament win: 'I'm glad to be part of something so special'

Zion Williamson after Duke's ACC tournament win: 'I'm glad to be part of something so special'

The 2019 ACC Tournament champion concluded Saturday, as No. 3 Duke defeated 4-seed Florida State 73-63. Zion Williamson was named the tournament's Most Outstanding Player.

Here is the full ACC Tournament bracket, schedule, scores and seeds information.

2019 ACC Tournament: Bracket

Click or tap here for a printable bracket.

2019 ACC Tournament: Schedule, Scores

Click or tap here for a live ACC scoreboard. You can also click or tap on any of the links below to be taken to the scoreboard for that game.

All times ET.

CONFERENCE TOURNAMENTS: Complete list of schedules and brackets

First Round — Tuesday, March 12

Game 1: No. 12 Miami 79, No. 13 Wake Forest 71

Game 2: No. 15 Notre Dame 78, No. 10 Georgia Tech 71

Game 3: No. 14 Pitt 80, No. 11 Boston College 70

Second Round — Wednesday, March 13

Game 4: No. 8 NC State 59, No. 9 Clemson 58

Game 5: No. 5 Virginia Tech 71, No. 12 Miami 56

Game 6: No. 7 Louisville 75, No. 15 Notre Dame 53

Game 7: No. 6 Syracuse 73, 14 Pitt 59

Quarterfinals — Thursday, March 14

Game 8: No. 1 Virginia 76, No. 8 NC State 56

Game 9: No. 4 Florida State 65, No. 5 Virginia Tech 63 (OT)

Game 10: No. 2 North Carolina 83, No. 7 Louisville 70

Game 11: No. 3 Duke 84, No. 6 Syracuse 72

Semifinals — Friday, March 15

Game 12: No. 4 Florida State 69, No. 1 Virginia 59

Game 13: No. 3 Duke 74, No. 2 North Carolina 73

Championship — March 16

Game 14: No. 3 Duke 73, No. 4 Florida State 63

2019 NCAA tournament: Printable bracket

2019 ACC Tournament: Seeds

All 15 ACC teams will compete in the tournament. Seeds 5 through 8 had a first-round bye. The remaining seeds began play in the First Round on Tuesday, March 12.

Virginia UNC Duke Florida State Virginia Tech Syracuse Louisville NC State Clemson Georgia Tech Boston College Miami Wake Forest Pitt Notre Dame

Here are the final ACC standings:

Team ACC record GB Overall record Virginia 16-2 -- 28-2 North Carolina 16-2 -- 26-5 Duke 14-4 2 26-5 Florida State 13-5 3 25-6 Virginia Tech 12-6 4 23-7 Louisville 10-8 6 19-12 Syracuse 10-8 6 19-12 NC State 9-9 7 21-10 Clemson 9-9 7 19-12 Georgia Tech 6-12 10 14-17 Boston College 5-13 11 14-16 Miami 5-13 11 13-17 Wake Forest 4-14 12 11-19 Pitt 3-15 13 13-18 Notre Dame 3-15 13 13-18

Selection show information

ACC Tournament: Champions