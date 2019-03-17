2019 Big 12 Tournament: Bracket, schedule, scores, updates

Iowa State is 2019 Big 12 Tournament champion after defeating 3-seed Kansas on Saturday, March 16. See the final bracket, scores and updates here. All games were at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo.
Iowa State defeated Kansas 78-66 on Saturday to lock up the conference's auto bid. The Cyclones topped top seed K-State on Friday to reach the title game.
2019 Big 12 Tournament: Bracket
Click or tap here for a printable bracket.
2019 Big 12 Tournament: Schedule, scores
Click or tap here for live scores.
All times ET.
First Round — Wednesday, March 13
Game 1: No. 8 TCU 73, No. 9 Oklahoma State 70
Game 2: No. 10 West Virginia 72, No. 7 Oklahoma 71
Quarterfinals — Thursday, March 14
Game 3: No. 5 Iowa State 83, No. 4 Baylor 66
Game 4: No. 1 Kansas State 70, No. 8 TCU 61
Game 5: No. 10 West Virginia 79, No. 2 Texas Tech 74
Game 6: No. 3 Kansas 65, No. 6 Texas 57
Semifinals — Friday, March 15
Game 7: No. 5 Iowa State 63, No. 1 Kansas State 59
Game 8: No. 3 Kansas 88, No. 10 West Virginia 74
Saturday, March 16
Game 9: No. 5 Iowa State 78, No. 3 Kansas 66
2019 Big 12 Tournament: Standings, seeds
Here are the current Big 12 standings:
|Team
|Conference record
|GB
|Overall record
|Kansas State
|14-4
|--
|24-7
|Texas Tech
|14-4
|--
|26-5
|Kansas
|12-6
|2
|23-8
|Baylor
|10-8
|4
|19-12
|Iowa State
|9-9
|5
|20-11
|Texas
|8-10
|6
|16-15
|Oklahoma
|7-11
|7
|19-12
|TCU
|7-11
|7
|19-12
|Oklahoma State
|5-13
|9
|12-19
|West Virginia
|4-14
|10
|12-19
Big 12 Tournament: Champions, history
Kansas has won the tournament title twice in the last three years.
|Year
|Champion (seed)
|Score
|Runner-up (seed)
|2018
|Kansas (1)
|81-70
|West Virginia (3)
|2017
|Iowa State (4)
|80-74
|West Virginia (2)
|2016
|Kansas (1)
|81-71
|West Virginia (2)
|2015
|Iowa State (2)
|70-66
|Kansas (1)
|2014
|Iowa State (4)
|74-65
|Baylor (7)
|2013
|Kansas (1)
|70-54
|Kansas State (2)
|2012
|Missouri (2)
|90-75
|Baylor (4)
|2011
|Kansas (1)
|85-73
|Texas (2)
|2010
|Kansas (1)
|72-64
|Kansas State (2)
|2009
|Missouri (3)
|73-60
|Baylor (9)
|2008
|Kansas (2)
|84-74
|Texas (1)
|2007
|Kansas (1)
|88-84 (OT)
|Texas (3)
|2006
|Kansas (2)
|80-68
|Texas (1)
|2005
|Oklahoma State (3)
|72-68
|Texas Tech (4)
|2004
|Oklahoma State (1)
|65-49
|Texas (2)
|2003
|Oklahoma (3)
|49-47
|Missouri (5)
|2002
|Oklahoma (2)
|64-55
|Kansas (1)
|2001
|Oklahoma (3)
|54-45
|Texas (4)
|2000
|Iowa State (1)
|70-58
|Oklahoma (3)
|1999
|Kansas (3)
|53-37
|Oklahoma State (5)
|1998
|Kansas (1)
|72-58
|Oklahoma (3)
|1997
|Kansas (1)
|87-60
|Missouri (10)