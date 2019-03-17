2019 SEC Tournament: Bracket, schedule, scores, seeds

The 2019 SEC Tournament concluded Sunday, March 17, in Nashville, with the title game. Find the bracket, scores, schedule and seeding information below.
Auburn routed Tennessee for the SEC crown on Sunday. On Saturday, Auburn outlasted Florida in Saturday's first semifinal. Tennessee beat Kentucky in a nail-bitter to earn a shot in the championship.
2019 SEC Tournament: Bracket
Click or tap here for a printable bracket.
2019 SEC Tournament: Schedule, scores
Click or tap here for an SEC scoreboard. You can also tap or click on any game below to be taken directly to that live scoreboard or recap after a game is finished.
First Round — Wednesday, March 13
Game 1: No. 12 Missouri 71, No. 13 Georgia 61
Game 2: No. 11 Texas A&M 69, No. 14 Vanderbilt 52
Second Round — Thursday, March 14
Game 3: No. 8 Florida 66, No. 9 Arkansas 50
Game 4: No. 5 Auburn 81, No. 12 Missouri 71
Game 5: No. 10 Alabama 62, No. 7 Ole Miss 57
Game 6: No. 6 Mississippi State 80, No. 11 Texas A&M 54
Quarterfinals — Friday, March 15
Game 7: No. 8 Florida 76, No. 1 LSU 73
Game 8: No. 5 Auburn 73, No. 4 South Carolina 64
Game 9: No. 2 Kentucky 73, No. 10 Alabama 55
Game 10: No. 3 Tennessee 83, No. 6 Mississippi State 76
Semifinals — Saturday, March 16
Game 11: No. 5 Auburn 65, No. 8 Florida 62
Game 12: No. 3 Tennessee 82, No. 2 Kentucky 78
Championship — Sunday, March 17
Game 13: No. 5 Auburn 84, No. 3 Tennessee 64
NAISMITH TROPHY: The 10 semifinalists
2019 SEC Tournament: Seeds, standings
Here are the final SEC standings of the regular season:
|Team
|Conference record
|GB
|Overall record
|LSU
|16-2
|--
|26-5
|Kentucky
|15-3
|1
|26-5
|Tennessee
|15-3
|1
|27-4
|South Carolina
|11-7
|5
|16-15
|Auburn
|11-7
|5
|22-9
|Mississippi State
|10-8
|6
|22-9
|Ole Miss
|10-8
|6
|20-11
|Florida
|9-9
|7
|17-14
|Arkansas
|8-10
|8
|17-14
|Alabama
|8-10
|8
|17-14
|Texas A&M
|6-12
|10
|13-17
|Missouri
|5-13
|11
|14-16
|Georgia
|2-16
|14
|11-20
|Vanderbilt
|0-18
|16
|9-22
ANDY KATZ: Power 36 rankings | Projected bracket
SEC Tournament: History, results
Here are the SEC champions going back to 2000. Kentucky has won four consecutive titles. Florida is the most recent non-Kentucky champion, winning in 2014 — against Kentucky.
|Year
|Winner
|Score
|Runner-up
|2018
|Kentucky
|77-72
|Tennessee
|2017
|Kentucky
|82-65
|Arkansas
|2016
|Kentucky
|82-77 (OT)
|Texas A&M
|2015
|Kentucky
|78-63
|Arkansas
|2014
|Florida
|61-60
|Kentucky
|2013
|Mississippi
|66-63
|Florida
|2012
|Vanderbilt
|71-64
|Kentucky
|2011
|Kentucky
|70-54
|Florida
|2010
|Kentucky
|75-74 (OT)
|Mississippi State
|2009
|Mississippi State
|64-61
|Tennessee
|2008
|Georgia
|66-57
|Arkansas
|2007
|Florida
|77-56
|Arkansas
|2006
|Florida
|49-47
|South Carolina
|2005
|Florida
|70-53
|Kentucky
|2004
|Kentucky
|89-73
|Florida
|2003
|Kentucky
|64-57
|Mississippi State
|2002
|Mississippi State
|61-58
|Alabama
|2001
|Kentucky
|77-55
|Mississippi
|2000
|Arkansas
|75-67
|Auburn