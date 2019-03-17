2019 SEC Tournament: Bracket, schedule, scores, seeds

The 2019 SEC Tournament concluded Sunday, March 17, in Nashville, with the title game. Find the bracket, scores, schedule and seeding information below.

Auburn routed Tennessee for the SEC crown on Sunday. On Saturday, Auburn outlasted Florida in Saturday's first semifinal. Tennessee beat Kentucky in a nail-bitter to earn a shot in the championship.

2019 SEC Tournament: Bracket

Click or tap here for a printable bracket.

2019 SEC Tournament: Schedule, scores

Click or tap here for an SEC scoreboard. You can also tap or click on any game below to be taken directly to that live scoreboard or recap after a game is finished.

First Round — Wednesday, March 13

Game 1: No. 12 Missouri 71, No. 13 Georgia 61

Game 2: No. 11 Texas A&M 69, No. 14 Vanderbilt 52

Second Round — Thursday, March 14

Game 3: No. 8 Florida 66, No. 9 Arkansas 50

Game 4: No. 5 Auburn 81, No. 12 Missouri 71

Game 5: No. 10 Alabama 62, No. 7 Ole Miss 57

Game 6: No. 6 Mississippi State 80, No. 11 Texas A&M 54

Quarterfinals — Friday, March 15

Game 7: No. 8 Florida 76, No. 1 LSU 73

Game 8: No. 5 Auburn 73, No. 4 South Carolina 64

Game 9: No. 2 Kentucky 73, No. 10 Alabama 55

Game 10: No. 3 Tennessee 83, No. 6 Mississippi State 76

Semifinals — Saturday, March 16

Game 11: No. 5 Auburn 65, No. 8 Florida 62

Game 12: No. 3 Tennessee 82, No. 2 Kentucky 78

Championship — Sunday, March 17

Game 13: No. 5 Auburn 84, No. 3 Tennessee 64

2019 SEC Tournament: Seeds, standings

Here are the final SEC standings of the regular season:

Team Conference record GB Overall record LSU 16-2 -- 26-5 Kentucky 15-3 1 26-5 Tennessee 15-3 1 27-4 South Carolina 11-7 5 16-15 Auburn 11-7 5 22-9 Mississippi State 10-8 6 22-9 Ole Miss 10-8 6 20-11 Florida 9-9 7 17-14 Arkansas 8-10 8 17-14 Alabama 8-10 8 17-14 Texas A&M 6-12 10 13-17 Missouri 5-13 11 14-16 Georgia 2-16 14 11-20 Vanderbilt 0-18 16 9-22

SEC Tournament: History, results

Here are the SEC champions going back to 2000. Kentucky has won four consecutive titles. Florida is the most recent non-Kentucky champion, winning in 2014 — against Kentucky.