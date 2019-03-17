Brackets lock in

CBS Sports and Turner Sports’ exclusive coverage of the 2019 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship tips off Tuesday, March 19

Duke boasts top seed in East Region

Turner Sports and CBS Sports’ exclusive coverage of the 2019 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship will tip off with the NCAA First Four on truTV on Tuesday, March 19, and Wednesday, March 20 (6 p.m. ET, both days). First round game coverage will be held Thursday, March 21, and Friday, March 22 (Noon-Midnight, both days), with all games available live in their entirety across four national television networks — TBS, CBS, TNT and truTV — and via NCAA March Madness Live.

MARCH MADNESS: Print your NCAA bracket

Following are the tip times and commentator assignments for the NCAA First Four and first round games. Tip times for the second round games on Saturday will be announced on Thursday after the conclusion of the day’s games. Sunday’s tip times will be released after the conclusion of play on Friday.

This year’s NCAA Final Four National Semifinals on Saturday, April 6, along with the National Championship on Monday, April 8, will air on CBS.

NCAA First Four – Tuesday, March 19

Tip (ET)

Network

Site

Game

Play-by-Play/Analyst//Reporter

6:40 p.m.

truTV

Dayton I

(16) Prairie View A&M vs. (16) Fairleigh Dickinson

Kevin Harlan / Reggie Miller / Dan Bonner // Dana Jacobson

After conc. I

truTV

Dayton II

(11) Temple vs. (11) Belmont

Harlan / Miller / Bonner // Jacobson

NCAA First Four – Wednesday, March 20

6:40 p.m.

truTV

Dayton I

(16) N.C. Central vs. (16) North Dakota St.

Spero Dedes / Steve Smith / Jim Jackson // Ros Gold-Onwude

After conc. I

truTV

Dayton II

(11) St. John’s vs. (11) Arizona St.

Dedes / Smith / Jackson // Gold-Onwude

First Round Games – Thursday Afternoon, March 21 (Noon-6 P.M. ET)

Tip (ET)

Network

Site

Game

Play-by-Play/Analyst//Reporter

12:15 p.m.

CBS

Des Moines I

(10) Minnesota vs. (7) Louisville 

Kevin Harlan / Reggie Miller / Dan Bonner // Dana Jacobson

12:40 p.m.

truTV

Jacksonville I

(14) Yale vs. (3) LSU

Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Jamie Erdahl

1:30 p.m.

TNT

Salt Lake City I

(12) New Mexico St. vs. (5) Auburn 

Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // Lisa Byington

2:00 p.m.

TBS

Hartford I

(13) Vermont vs. (4) Florida St. 

Carter Blackburn / Debbie Antonelli // John Schriffen

After conc. I

CBS

Des Moines II

(15) Bradley vs. (2) Michigan St.

Harlan / Miller / Bonner // Jacobson

After conc. I

truTV

Jacksonville II

(11) Temple/Belmont vs. (6) Maryland

Eagle / Spanarkel // Erdahl

After conc. I

TNT

Salt Lake City II

(13) Northeastern vs. (4) Kansas

Catalon / Lappas // Byington

After conc. I

TBS

Hartford II

(12) Murray St. vs. (5) Marquette

Blackburn / Antonelli // Schriffen

First Round Games – Thursday Evening, March 21 (6:30 P.M. ET-Midnight)

Tip (ET)

Network

Site

Game

Play-by-Play/Analyst//Reporter

6:50 p.m.

TNT

Des Moines III

(10) Florida vs. (7) Nevada

Harlan / Miller / Bonner // Jacobson

7:10 p.m.

CBS

Jacksonville III

(15) Abilene Christian vs. (2) Kentucky

Eagle / Spanarkel // Erdahl

7:20 p.m.

TBS

Hartford III

(11) Saint Mary’s (CA) vs. (6) Villanova

Blackburn / Antonelli // Schriffen

7:27 p.m.

truTV

Salt Lake City III

(16) Prairie View A&M/Fairleigh Dickinson vs. (1) Gonzaga

Catalon / Lappas // Byington

After conc. III

TNT

Des Moines IV

(15) Montana vs. (2) Michigan

Harlan / Miller / Bonner // Jacobson

After conc. III

CBS

Jacksonville IV

(10) Seton Hall vs. (7) Wofford

Eagle / Spanarkel // Erdahl

After conc. III

TBS

Hartford IV

(14) Old Dominion vs. (3) Purdue

Blackburn / Antonelli // Schriffen

After conc. III

truTV

Salt Lake City IV

(9) Baylor vs. (8) Syracuse

Catalon / Lappas // Byington

First Round Games – Friday Afternoon, March 22 (Noon-6 P.M. ET)

Tip (ET)

Network

Site

Game

Play-by-Play/Analyst//Reporter

12:15 p.m.

CBS

Columbus I

(10) Iowa vs. (7) Cincinnati

Brian Anderson / Chris Webber // Allie LaForce

12:40 p.m.

truTV

Columbia I

(9) Oklahoma vs. (8) Ole Miss

Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson

1:30 p.m.

TNT

Tulsa I

(14) Northern Kentucky vs. (3) Texas Tech

Brad Nessler / Steve Lavin / Jim Jackson // Evan Washburn

2:00 p.m.

TBS

San Jose I

(13) UC Irvine vs. (4) Kansas St. 

Spero Dedes / Len Elmore / Steve Smith // Ros Gold-Onwude

After conc. I

CBS

Columbus II

(15) Colgate vs. (2) Tennessee 

Anderson / Webber // LaForce

After conc. I

truTV

Columbia II

(16) Gardner-Webb vs. (1) Virginia

Nantz / Raftery / Hill // Wolfson

After conc. I

TNT

Tulsa II

(11) St. John’s/Arizona St. vs. (6) Buffalo

Nessler / Lavin / Jackson // Washburn

After conc. I

TBS

San Jose II

(12) Oregon vs. (5) Wisconsin

Dedes / Elmore / Smith // Gold-Onwude

First Round Games – Friday Evening, March 22 (6:30 P.M. ET-Midnight)

Tip (ET)

Network

Site

Game

Play-by-Play/Analyst//Reporter

6:50 p.m.

TNT

Columbus III

(9) Washington vs. (8) Utah St. 

Anderson / Webber // LaForce

7:10 p.m.

CBS

Columbia III

(16) N.C. Central/North Dakota St. vs. (1) Duke

Nantz / Raftery / Hill // Wolfson

7:20 p.m.

TBS

Tulsa III

(14) Georgia St. vs. (3) Houston 

Nessler / Lavin / Jackson // Washburn

7:27 p.m.

truTV

San Jose III

(12) Liberty vs. (5) Mississippi St.

Dedes / Elmore / Smith // Gold-Onwude

After conc. III

TNT

Columbus IV

(16) Iona vs. (1) North Carolina

Anderson / Webber // LaForce

After conc. III

CBS

Columbia IV

(9) UCF vs. (8) VCU

Nantz / Raftery / Hill // Wolfson

After conc. III

TBS

Tulsa IV

(11) Ohio St. vs. (6) Iowa St. 

Nessler / Lavin / Jackson // Washburn

After conc. III

truTV

San Jose IV

(13) Saint Louis vs. (4) Virginia Tech

Dedes / Elmore / Smith // Gold-Onwude

