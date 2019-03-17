CBS Sports and Turner Sports’ exclusive coverage of the 2019 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship tips off Tuesday, March 19

Turner Sports and CBS Sports’ exclusive coverage of the 2019 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship will tip off with the NCAA First Four on truTV on Tuesday, March 19, and Wednesday, March 20 (6 p.m. ET, both days). First round game coverage will be held Thursday, March 21, and Friday, March 22 (Noon-Midnight, both days), with all games available live in their entirety across four national television networks — TBS, CBS, TNT and truTV — and via NCAA March Madness Live.
Following are the tip times and commentator assignments for the NCAA First Four and first round games. Tip times for the second round games on Saturday will be announced on Thursday after the conclusion of the day’s games. Sunday’s tip times will be released after the conclusion of play on Friday.
This year’s NCAA Final Four National Semifinals on Saturday, April 6, along with the National Championship on Monday, April 8, will air on CBS.
|
NCAA First Four – Tuesday, March 19
|
Tip (ET)
|
Network
|
Site
|
Game
|
Play-by-Play/Analyst//Reporter
|
6:40 p.m.
|
truTV
|
Dayton I
|
(16) Prairie View A&M vs. (16) Fairleigh Dickinson
|
Kevin Harlan / Reggie Miller / Dan Bonner // Dana Jacobson
|
After conc. I
|
truTV
|
Dayton II
|
(11) Temple vs. (11) Belmont
|
Harlan / Miller / Bonner // Jacobson
|
NCAA First Four – Wednesday, March 20
|
6:40 p.m.
|
truTV
|
Dayton I
|
(16) N.C. Central vs. (16) North Dakota St.
|
Spero Dedes / Steve Smith / Jim Jackson // Ros Gold-Onwude
|
After conc. I
|
truTV
|
Dayton II
|
(11) St. John’s vs. (11) Arizona St.
|
Dedes / Smith / Jackson // Gold-Onwude
|
First Round Games – Thursday Afternoon, March 21 (Noon-6 P.M. ET)
|
Tip (ET)
|
Network
|
Site
|
Game
|
Play-by-Play/Analyst//Reporter
|
12:15 p.m.
|
CBS
|
Des Moines I
|
(10) Minnesota vs. (7) Louisville
|
Kevin Harlan / Reggie Miller / Dan Bonner // Dana Jacobson
|
12:40 p.m.
|
truTV
|
Jacksonville I
|
(14) Yale vs. (3) LSU
|
Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Jamie Erdahl
|
1:30 p.m.
|
TNT
|
Salt Lake City I
|
(12) New Mexico St. vs. (5) Auburn
|
Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // Lisa Byington
|
2:00 p.m.
|
TBS
|
Hartford I
|
(13) Vermont vs. (4) Florida St.
|
Carter Blackburn / Debbie Antonelli // John Schriffen
|
After conc. I
|
CBS
|
Des Moines II
|
(15) Bradley vs. (2) Michigan St.
|
Harlan / Miller / Bonner // Jacobson
|
After conc. I
|
truTV
|
Jacksonville II
|
(11) Temple/Belmont vs. (6) Maryland
|
Eagle / Spanarkel // Erdahl
|
After conc. I
|
TNT
|
Salt Lake City II
|
(13) Northeastern vs. (4) Kansas
|
Catalon / Lappas // Byington
|
After conc. I
|
TBS
|
Hartford II
|
(12) Murray St. vs. (5) Marquette
|
Blackburn / Antonelli // Schriffen
|
First Round Games – Thursday Evening, March 21 (6:30 P.M. ET-Midnight)
|
Tip (ET)
|
Network
|
Site
|
Game
|
Play-by-Play/Analyst//Reporter
|
6:50 p.m.
|
TNT
|
Des Moines III
|
(10) Florida vs. (7) Nevada
|
Harlan / Miller / Bonner // Jacobson
|
7:10 p.m.
|
CBS
|
Jacksonville III
|
(15) Abilene Christian vs. (2) Kentucky
|
Eagle / Spanarkel // Erdahl
|
7:20 p.m.
|
TBS
|
Hartford III
|
(11) Saint Mary’s (CA) vs. (6) Villanova
|
Blackburn / Antonelli // Schriffen
|
7:27 p.m.
|
truTV
|
Salt Lake City III
|
(16) Prairie View A&M/Fairleigh Dickinson vs. (1) Gonzaga
|
Catalon / Lappas // Byington
|
After conc. III
|
TNT
|
Des Moines IV
|
(15) Montana vs. (2) Michigan
|
Harlan / Miller / Bonner // Jacobson
|
After conc. III
|
CBS
|
Jacksonville IV
|
(10) Seton Hall vs. (7) Wofford
|
Eagle / Spanarkel // Erdahl
|
After conc. III
|
TBS
|
Hartford IV
|
(14) Old Dominion vs. (3) Purdue
|
Blackburn / Antonelli // Schriffen
|
After conc. III
|
truTV
|
Salt Lake City IV
|
(9) Baylor vs. (8) Syracuse
|
Catalon / Lappas // Byington
|
First Round Games – Friday Afternoon, March 22 (Noon-6 P.M. ET)
|
Tip (ET)
|
Network
|
Site
|
Game
|
Play-by-Play/Analyst//Reporter
|
12:15 p.m.
|
CBS
|
Columbus I
|
(10) Iowa vs. (7) Cincinnati
|
Brian Anderson / Chris Webber // Allie LaForce
|
12:40 p.m.
|
truTV
|
Columbia I
|
(9) Oklahoma vs. (8) Ole Miss
|
Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson
|
1:30 p.m.
|
TNT
|
Tulsa I
|
(14) Northern Kentucky vs. (3) Texas Tech
|
Brad Nessler / Steve Lavin / Jim Jackson // Evan Washburn
|
2:00 p.m.
|
TBS
|
San Jose I
|
(13) UC Irvine vs. (4) Kansas St.
|
Spero Dedes / Len Elmore / Steve Smith // Ros Gold-Onwude
|
After conc. I
|
CBS
|
Columbus II
|
(15) Colgate vs. (2) Tennessee
|
Anderson / Webber // LaForce
|
After conc. I
|
truTV
|
Columbia II
|
(16) Gardner-Webb vs. (1) Virginia
|
Nantz / Raftery / Hill // Wolfson
|
After conc. I
|
TNT
|
Tulsa II
|
(11) St. John’s/Arizona St. vs. (6) Buffalo
|
Nessler / Lavin / Jackson // Washburn
|
After conc. I
|
TBS
|
San Jose II
|
(12) Oregon vs. (5) Wisconsin
|
Dedes / Elmore / Smith // Gold-Onwude
|
First Round Games – Friday Evening, March 22 (6:30 P.M. ET-Midnight)
|
Tip (ET)
|
Network
|
Site
|
Game
|
Play-by-Play/Analyst//Reporter
|
6:50 p.m.
|
TNT
|
Columbus III
|
(9) Washington vs. (8) Utah St.
|
Anderson / Webber // LaForce
|
7:10 p.m.
|
CBS
|
Columbia III
|
(16) N.C. Central/North Dakota St. vs. (1) Duke
|
Nantz / Raftery / Hill // Wolfson
|
7:20 p.m.
|
TBS
|
Tulsa III
|
(14) Georgia St. vs. (3) Houston
|
Nessler / Lavin / Jackson // Washburn
|
7:27 p.m.
|
truTV
|
San Jose III
|
(12) Liberty vs. (5) Mississippi St.
|
Dedes / Elmore / Smith // Gold-Onwude
|
After conc. III
|
TNT
|
Columbus IV
|
(16) Iona vs. (1) North Carolina
|
Anderson / Webber // LaForce
|
After conc. III
|
CBS
|
Columbia IV
|
(9) UCF vs. (8) VCU
|
Nantz / Raftery / Hill // Wolfson
|
After conc. III
|
TBS
|
Tulsa IV
|
(11) Ohio St. vs. (6) Iowa St.
|
Nessler / Lavin / Jackson // Washburn
|
After conc. III
|
truTV
|
San Jose IV
|
(13) Saint Louis vs. (4) Virginia Tech
|
Dedes / Elmore / Smith // Gold-Onwude
