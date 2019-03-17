CBS Sports and Turner Sports’ exclusive coverage of the 2019 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship tips off Tuesday, March 19

Turner Sports and CBS Sports’ exclusive coverage of the 2019 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship will tip off with the NCAA First Four on truTV on Tuesday, March 19, and Wednesday, March 20 (6 p.m. ET, both days). First round game coverage will be held Thursday, March 21, and Friday, March 22 (Noon-Midnight, both days), with all games available live in their entirety across four national television networks — TBS, CBS, TNT and truTV — and via NCAA March Madness Live.

Following are the tip times and commentator assignments for the NCAA First Four and first round games. Tip times for the second round games on Saturday will be announced on Thursday after the conclusion of the day’s games. Sunday’s tip times will be released after the conclusion of play on Friday.

This year’s NCAA Final Four National Semifinals on Saturday, April 6, along with the National Championship on Monday, April 8, will air on CBS.

NCAA First Four – Tuesday, March 19 Tip (ET) Network Site Game Play-by-Play/Analyst//Reporter 6:40 p.m. truTV Dayton I (16) Prairie View A&M vs. (16) Fairleigh Dickinson Kevin Harlan / Reggie Miller / Dan Bonner // Dana Jacobson After conc. I truTV Dayton II (11) Temple vs. (11) Belmont Harlan / Miller / Bonner // Jacobson NCAA First Four – Wednesday, March 20 6:40 p.m. truTV Dayton I (16) N.C. Central vs. (16) North Dakota St. Spero Dedes / Steve Smith / Jim Jackson // Ros Gold-Onwude After conc. I truTV Dayton II (11) St. John’s vs. (11) Arizona St. Dedes / Smith / Jackson // Gold-Onwude First Round Games – Thursday Afternoon, March 21 (Noon-6 P.M. ET) Tip (ET) Network Site Game Play-by-Play/Analyst//Reporter 12:15 p.m. CBS Des Moines I (10) Minnesota vs. (7) Louisville Kevin Harlan / Reggie Miller / Dan Bonner // Dana Jacobson 12:40 p.m. truTV Jacksonville I (14) Yale vs. (3) LSU Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Jamie Erdahl 1:30 p.m. TNT Salt Lake City I (12) New Mexico St. vs. (5) Auburn Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // Lisa Byington 2:00 p.m. TBS Hartford I (13) Vermont vs. (4) Florida St. Carter Blackburn / Debbie Antonelli // John Schriffen After conc. I CBS Des Moines II (15) Bradley vs. (2) Michigan St. Harlan / Miller / Bonner // Jacobson After conc. I truTV Jacksonville II (11) Temple/Belmont vs. (6) Maryland Eagle / Spanarkel // Erdahl After conc. I TNT Salt Lake City II (13) Northeastern vs. (4) Kansas Catalon / Lappas // Byington After conc. I TBS Hartford II (12) Murray St. vs. (5) Marquette Blackburn / Antonelli // Schriffen First Round Games – Thursday Evening, March 21 (6:30 P.M. ET-Midnight) Tip (ET) Network Site Game Play-by-Play/Analyst//Reporter 6:50 p.m. TNT Des Moines III (10) Florida vs. (7) Nevada Harlan / Miller / Bonner // Jacobson 7:10 p.m. CBS Jacksonville III (15) Abilene Christian vs. (2) Kentucky Eagle / Spanarkel // Erdahl 7:20 p.m. TBS Hartford III (11) Saint Mary’s (CA) vs. (6) Villanova Blackburn / Antonelli // Schriffen 7:27 p.m. truTV Salt Lake City III (16) Prairie View A&M/Fairleigh Dickinson vs. (1) Gonzaga Catalon / Lappas // Byington After conc. III TNT Des Moines IV (15) Montana vs. (2) Michigan Harlan / Miller / Bonner // Jacobson After conc. III CBS Jacksonville IV (10) Seton Hall vs. (7) Wofford Eagle / Spanarkel // Erdahl After conc. III TBS Hartford IV (14) Old Dominion vs. (3) Purdue Blackburn / Antonelli // Schriffen After conc. III truTV Salt Lake City IV (9) Baylor vs. (8) Syracuse Catalon / Lappas // Byington First Round Games – Friday Afternoon, March 22 (Noon-6 P.M. ET) Tip (ET) Network Site Game Play-by-Play/Analyst//Reporter 12:15 p.m. CBS Columbus I (10) Iowa vs. (7) Cincinnati Brian Anderson / Chris Webber // Allie LaForce 12:40 p.m. truTV Columbia I (9) Oklahoma vs. (8) Ole Miss Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson 1:30 p.m. TNT Tulsa I (14) Northern Kentucky vs. (3) Texas Tech Brad Nessler / Steve Lavin / Jim Jackson // Evan Washburn 2:00 p.m. TBS San Jose I (13) UC Irvine vs. (4) Kansas St. Spero Dedes / Len Elmore / Steve Smith // Ros Gold-Onwude After conc. I CBS Columbus II (15) Colgate vs. (2) Tennessee Anderson / Webber // LaForce After conc. I truTV Columbia II (16) Gardner-Webb vs. (1) Virginia Nantz / Raftery / Hill // Wolfson After conc. I TNT Tulsa II (11) St. John’s/Arizona St. vs. (6) Buffalo Nessler / Lavin / Jackson // Washburn After conc. I TBS San Jose II (12) Oregon vs. (5) Wisconsin Dedes / Elmore / Smith // Gold-Onwude First Round Games – Friday Evening, March 22 (6:30 P.M. ET-Midnight) Tip (ET) Network Site Game Play-by-Play/Analyst//Reporter 6:50 p.m. TNT Columbus III (9) Washington vs. (8) Utah St. Anderson / Webber // LaForce 7:10 p.m. CBS Columbia III (16) N.C. Central/North Dakota St. vs. (1) Duke Nantz / Raftery / Hill // Wolfson 7:20 p.m. TBS Tulsa III (14) Georgia St. vs. (3) Houston Nessler / Lavin / Jackson // Washburn 7:27 p.m. truTV San Jose III (12) Liberty vs. (5) Mississippi St. Dedes / Elmore / Smith // Gold-Onwude After conc. III TNT Columbus IV (16) Iona vs. (1) North Carolina Anderson / Webber // LaForce After conc. III CBS Columbia IV (9) UCF vs. (8) VCU Nantz / Raftery / Hill // Wolfson After conc. III TBS Tulsa IV (11) Ohio St. vs. (6) Iowa St. Nessler / Lavin / Jackson // Washburn After conc. III truTV San Jose IV (13) Saint Louis vs. (4) Virginia Tech Dedes / Elmore / Smith // Gold-Onwude

