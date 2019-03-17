Check out college basketball rankings, scores and the schedule for the top 25 NET rankings for games on Sunday, March 17 below. The NET rankings are updated before each day's games.
Auburn defeated Tennessee for the SEC title, while Cincinnati beat Houston in the AAC.
College basketball rankings, scores from every Top 25 team
Here is the top 25 schedule for Sunday, March 17:
- No. 25 Cincinnati 69, No. 4 Houston 57 (AAC Championship)
- No. 18 Auburn 84, No. 6 Tennessee 64 (SEC Championship)
- No. 8 Michigan State 65, No. 9 Michigan 60 (Big Ten Championship)
Here are the top 25 scores for Saturday, March 16:
- No. 3 Duke 73, No. 15 Florida State 63 (ACC Championship)
- No. 4 Houston 61, Memphis 58 (AAC Semifinals)
- No. 6 Tennessee 82, No. 5 Kentucky 78 (SEC Semifinals)
- No. 8 Michigan State 67, No. 17 Wisconsin 55 (Big Ten Semifinals)
- No. 9 Michigan 76, Minnesota 49 (Big Ten Semifinals)
- No. 16 Buffalo 87, Bowling Green 73 (MAC Championship)
- No. 18 Auburn 65, Florida 62 (SEC Semifinals)
- No. 22 Iowa State 78, No. 19 Kansas 66 (Big 12 Championship)
- No. 25 Cincinnati 66, Wichita State 63 (AAC Championship Semifinals)
Here are when the NET rankings top 25 teams play next:
- No. 1 Virginia vs. TBD
- No. 2 Gonzaga vs. TBD
- No. 3 Duke vs. TBD (NCAA tournament)
- No. 4 Houston vs. TBD
- No. 5 Kentucky vs. TBD
- No. 6 Tennessee vs. TBD
- No. 7 North Carolina vs. TBD
- No. 8 Michigan State vs. No. 9 Michigan (Big Ten Finals) | 3:30 p.m. March 17 | CBS
- No. 9 Michigan vs. No. 8 Michigan State (Big Ten Finals) | 3:30 p.m. March 17 | CBS
- No. 10 Texas Tech vs. TBD
- No. 11 Virginia Tech vs. TBD
- No. 12 Purdue vs. TBD
- No. 13 Wofford vs. TBD (NCAA tournament)
- No. 14 LSU vs. TBD
- No. 15 Florida State vs. TBD
- No. 16 Buffalo vs. TBD (NCAA tournament)
- No. 17 Wisconsin vs. TBD
- No. 18 Auburn vs. TBD (NCAA tournament)
- No. 19 Kansas vs. TBD
- No. 20 Mississippi State vs. TBD
- No. 21 Louisville vs. TBD
- No. 22 Iowa State vs. TBD (NCAA tournament)
- No. 23 Nevada vs. TBD
- No. 24 Kansas State vs. TBD
- No. 25 Cincinnati vs. TBD (NCAA tournament)
College basketball rankings: Top 25 NET rankings
Unlike the AP Poll or the Coaches Poll, the NET rankings are updated each day during the regular season so they can take into account the most recent games for each NCAA team.
|1
|1
|Virginia
|ACC
|29-3
|10-1
|4-1
|15-1
|0-0
|2
|2
|Gonzaga
|WCC
|30-3
|9-1
|4-2
|17-0
|0-0
|3
|3
|Duke
|ACC
|29-5
|7-2
|7-1
|15-2
|0-0
|4
|4
|Houston
|AAC
|31-2
|11-1
|1-0
|19-1
|0-0
|5
|6
|Tennessee
|SEC
|29-4
|7-3
|4-1
|17-0
|1-0
|6
|5
|Kentucky
|SEC
|27-6
|8-2
|2-3
|17-1
|0-0
|7
|7
|North Carolina
|ACC
|27-6
|11-1
|2-3
|14-2
|0-0
|8
|8
|Michigan St.
|Big Ten
|27-6
|8-4
|4-1
|15-1
|0-0
|9
|9
|Michigan
|Big Ten
|28-5
|7-4
|4-0
|17-1
|0-0
|10
|10
|Texas Tech
|Big 12
|26-6
|6-3
|3-2
|17-1
|0-0
|11
|11
|Virginia Tech
|ACC
|24-8
|5-5
|5-1
|14-2
|0-0
|12
|12
|Purdue
|Big Ten
|23-9
|6-6
|2-3
|15-0
|0-0
|13
|13
|Wofford
|SoCon
|29-4
|11-3
|3-0
|12-1
|3-0
|14
|14
|LSU
|SEC
|26-6
|9-1
|2-3
|15-2
|0-0
|15
|16
|Buffalo
|MAC
|31-3
|12-3
|5-0
|13-0
|1-0
|16
|15
|Florida St.
|ACC
|27-7
|6-4
|6-2
|15-1
|0-0
|17
|17
|Wisconsin
|Big Ten
|23-10
|8-5
|3-2
|12-3
|0-0
|18
|18
|Auburn
|SEC
|25-9
|4-6
|6-1
|14-2
|1-0
|19
|20
|Mississippi St.
|SEC
|23-10
|5-5
|4-2
|14-3
|0-0
|20
|19
|Kansas
|Big 12
|25-9
|3-8
|5-1
|17-0
|0-0
|21
|22
|Iowa St.
|Big 12
|23-11
|5-6
|6-1
|12-4
|0-0
|22
|21
|Louisville
|ACC
|20-13
|5-6
|1-3
|14-4
|0-0
|23
|23
|Nevada
|MWC
|29-4
|9-3
|5-1
|15-0
|0-0
|24
|24
|Kansas St.
|Big 12
|25-8
|7-5
|4-1
|14-2
|0-0
|25
|25
|Cincinnati
|AAC
|27-6
|7-4
|4-0
|16-2
|0-0
What are the NET rankings?
The NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Committee is now using the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) to evaluate every basketball team for possible NCAA tournament inclusion this season. There will be no more relying on the RPI.
Here are elements the NET will incorporate:
- Game results
- Strength of schedule
- Game location
- Scoring margin (capped at 10 points per game)
- Net offensive and defensive efficiency