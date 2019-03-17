Selection committee update: List of teams in consideration has dropped from 30 to 14 entering Saturday

Selection committee update: List of teams in consideration has dropped from 30 to 14 entering Saturday

Check out college basketball rankings, scores and the schedule for the top 25 NET rankings for games on Sunday, March 17 below. The NET rankings are updated before each day's games.

Auburn defeated Tennessee for the SEC title, while Cincinnati beat Houston in the AAC.

College basketball rankings, scores from every Top 25 team

Here is the top 25 schedule for Sunday, March 17:

Here are the top 25 scores for Saturday, March 16:

MORE: College basketball scoreboard

Here are when the NET rankings top 25 teams play next:

No. 1 Virginia vs. TBD

No. 2 Gonzaga vs. TBD

No. 3 Duke vs. TBD (NCAA tournament)

No. 4 Houston vs. TBD

No. 5 Kentucky vs. TBD

No. 6 Tennessee vs. TBD

No. 7 North Carolina vs. TBD

No. 8 Michigan State vs. No. 9 Michigan (Big Ten Finals) | 3:30 p.m. March 17 | CBS

No. 9 Michigan vs. No. 8 Michigan State (Big Ten Finals) | 3:30 p.m. March 17 | CBS

No. 10 Texas Tech vs. TBD

No. 11 Virginia Tech vs. TBD

No. 12 Purdue vs. TBD

No. 13 Wofford vs. TBD (NCAA tournament)

No. 14 LSU vs. TBD

No. 15 Florida State vs. TBD

No. 16 Buffalo vs. TBD (NCAA tournament)

No. 17 Wisconsin vs. TBD

No. 18 Auburn vs. TBD (NCAA tournament)

No. 19 Kansas vs. TBD

No. 20 Mississippi State vs. TBD

No. 21 Louisville vs. TBD

No. 22 Iowa State vs. TBD (NCAA tournament)

No. 23 Nevada vs. TBD

No. 24 Kansas State vs. TBD

No. 25 Cincinnati vs. TBD (NCAA tournament)

RANKINGS: Complete NET rankings | AP Poll | Coaches Poll College basketball rankings: Top 25 NET rankings Unlike the AP Poll or the Coaches Poll, the NET rankings are updated each day during the regular season so they can take into account the most recent games for each NCAA team. Through games March 16, 2019 RANK PREVIOUS SCHOOL CONFERENCE RECORD ROAD NEUTRAL HOME NON DIV I 1 1 Virginia ACC 29-3 10-1 4-1 15-1 0-0 2 2 Gonzaga WCC 30-3 9-1 4-2 17-0 0-0 3 3 Duke ACC 29-5 7-2 7-1 15-2 0-0 4 4 Houston AAC 31-2 11-1 1-0 19-1 0-0 5 6 Tennessee SEC 29-4 7-3 4-1 17-0 1-0 6 5 Kentucky SEC 27-6 8-2 2-3 17-1 0-0 7 7 North Carolina ACC 27-6 11-1 2-3 14-2 0-0 8 8 Michigan St. Big Ten 27-6 8-4 4-1 15-1 0-0 9 9 Michigan Big Ten 28-5 7-4 4-0 17-1 0-0 10 10 Texas Tech Big 12 26-6 6-3 3-2 17-1 0-0 11 11 Virginia Tech ACC 24-8 5-5 5-1 14-2 0-0 12 12 Purdue Big Ten 23-9 6-6 2-3 15-0 0-0 13 13 Wofford SoCon 29-4 11-3 3-0 12-1 3-0 14 14 LSU SEC 26-6 9-1 2-3 15-2 0-0 15 16 Buffalo MAC 31-3 12-3 5-0 13-0 1-0 16 15 Florida St. ACC 27-7 6-4 6-2 15-1 0-0 17 17 Wisconsin Big Ten 23-10 8-5 3-2 12-3 0-0 18 18 Auburn SEC 25-9 4-6 6-1 14-2 1-0 19 20 Mississippi St. SEC 23-10 5-5 4-2 14-3 0-0 20 19 Kansas Big 12 25-9 3-8 5-1 17-0 0-0 21 22 Iowa St. Big 12 23-11 5-6 6-1 12-4 0-0 22 21 Louisville ACC 20-13 5-6 1-3 14-4 0-0 23 23 Nevada MWC 29-4 9-3 5-1 15-0 0-0 24 24 Kansas St. Big 12 25-8 7-5 4-1 14-2 0-0 25 25 Cincinnati AAC 27-6 7-4 4-0 16-2 0-0 NCAA TOURNAMENT: NCAA tournament printable bracket | National Championship Game history