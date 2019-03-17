College basketball rankings, scores from every Top 25 team

Brackets lock in

Wayne Staats | NCAA.com | March 17, 2019

Selection committee update: List of teams in consideration has dropped from 30 to 14 entering Saturday

Check out college basketball rankings, scores and the schedule for the top 25 NET rankings for games on Sunday, March 17 below. The NET rankings are updated before each day's games.

Auburn defeated Tennessee for the SEC title, while Cincinnati beat Houston in the AAC.

Here is the top 25 schedule for Sunday, March 17:

Here are the top 25 scores for Saturday, March 16:

Here are when the NET rankings top 25 teams play next:

  • No. 1 Virginia vs. TBD
  • No. 2 Gonzaga vs. TBD
  • No. 3 Duke vs. TBD (NCAA tournament)
  • No. 4 Houston vs. TBD
  • No. 5 Kentucky vs. TBD
  • No. 6 Tennessee vs. TBD
  • No. 7 North Carolina vs. TBD
  • No. 8 Michigan State vs. No. 9 Michigan (Big Ten Finals) | 3:30 p.m. March 17 | CBS
  • No. 9 Michigan vs. No. 8 Michigan State (Big Ten Finals) | 3:30 p.m. March 17 | CBS
  • No. 10 Texas Tech vs. TBD
  • No. 11 Virginia Tech vs. TBD
  • No. 12 Purdue vs. TBD
  • No. 13 Wofford vs. TBD (NCAA tournament)
  • No. 14 LSU vs. TBD
  • No. 15 Florida State vs. TBD
  • No. 16 Buffalo vs. TBD (NCAA tournament)
  • No. 17 Wisconsin vs. TBD
  • No. 18 Auburn vs. TBD (NCAA tournament)
  • No. 19 Kansas vs. TBD
  • No. 20 Mississippi State vs. TBD
  • No. 21 Louisville vs. TBD
  • No. 22 Iowa State vs. TBD (NCAA tournament)
  • No. 23 Nevada vs. TBD
  • No. 24 Kansas State vs. TBD
  • No. 25 Cincinnati vs. TBD (NCAA tournament)

College basketball rankings: Top 25 NET rankings

Unlike the AP Poll or the Coaches Poll, the NET rankings are updated each day during the regular season so they can take into account the most recent games for each NCAA team.

Through games March 16, 2019

RANK

PREVIOUS

SCHOOL

CONFERENCE

RECORD

ROAD

NEUTRAL

HOME

NON DIV I
1 1 Virginia ACC 29-3 10-1 4-1 15-1 0-0
2 2 Gonzaga WCC 30-3 9-1 4-2 17-0 0-0
3 3 Duke ACC 29-5 7-2 7-1 15-2 0-0
4 4 Houston AAC 31-2 11-1 1-0 19-1 0-0
5 6 Tennessee SEC 29-4 7-3 4-1 17-0 1-0
6 5 Kentucky SEC 27-6 8-2 2-3 17-1 0-0
7 7 North Carolina ACC 27-6 11-1 2-3 14-2 0-0
8 8 Michigan St. Big Ten 27-6 8-4 4-1 15-1 0-0
9 9 Michigan Big Ten 28-5 7-4 4-0 17-1 0-0
10 10 Texas Tech Big 12 26-6 6-3 3-2 17-1 0-0
11 11 Virginia Tech ACC 24-8 5-5 5-1 14-2 0-0
12 12 Purdue Big Ten 23-9 6-6 2-3 15-0 0-0
13 13 Wofford SoCon 29-4 11-3 3-0 12-1 3-0
14 14 LSU SEC 26-6 9-1 2-3 15-2 0-0
15 16 Buffalo MAC 31-3 12-3 5-0 13-0 1-0
16 15 Florida St. ACC 27-7 6-4 6-2 15-1 0-0
17 17 Wisconsin Big Ten 23-10 8-5 3-2 12-3 0-0
18 18 Auburn SEC 25-9 4-6 6-1 14-2 1-0
19 20 Mississippi St. SEC 23-10 5-5 4-2 14-3 0-0
20 19 Kansas Big 12 25-9 3-8 5-1 17-0 0-0
21 22 Iowa St. Big 12 23-11 5-6 6-1 12-4 0-0
22 21 Louisville ACC 20-13 5-6 1-3 14-4 0-0
23 23 Nevada MWC 29-4 9-3 5-1 15-0 0-0
24 24 Kansas St. Big 12 25-8 7-5 4-1 14-2 0-0
25 25 Cincinnati AAC 27-6 7-4 4-0 16-2 0-0

What are the NET rankings?

The NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Committee is now using the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) to evaluate every basketball team for possible NCAA tournament inclusion this season. There will be no more relying on the RPI.

Here are elements the NET will incorporate:

  • Game results
  • Strength of schedule
  • Game location
  • Scoring margin (capped at 10 points per game)
  • Net offensive and defensive efficiency

