2019 NCAA March Madness Selection Show scores highest rating in five years

Committee chair Bernard Muir fields questions about the selection process

The 2019 NCAA March Madness Selection Show on CBS, produced in partnership between CBS Sports and Turner Sports, earned a 4.0 rating, the highest in five years (4.2 in 2014).

The Selection Show peaked at a 4.3 from 6:30-6:45 p.m. ET.

Top 5 Markets:

Louisville, 16.4 Columbus, 11.8 Indianapolis, 11.3 Greensboro-High Point-Winston Salem, 10.3 Kansas City & Cincinnati, 9.8

Below is a full schedule of all NCAA tournament games: