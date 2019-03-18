March Madness 2019: Every team's seed from No. 1 Duke to No. 68 N.C. Central

Duke earned the overall No. 1 seed for the 2019 NCAA men's basketball tournament. The other top seeds are Virginia, North Carolina and Gonzaga. Here's the complete list:

2019 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship Tournament Seed List

1. Duke (29 - 5)

2. Virginia (29 - 3)

3. North Carolina (27 - 6)

4. Gonzaga (30 - 3)

5. Tennessee (29 - 4)

6. Michigan St. (28 - 6)

7. Kentucky (27 - 6)

8. Michigan (28 - 6)

9. Houston (31 - 3)

10. Texas Tech (26 - 6)

11. LSU(26-6)

12. Purdue (23 - 9)

13. Kansas (25 - 9)

14. Florida St. (27 - 7)

15. Kansas St. (25 - 8)

16. Virginia Tech (24 - 8)

17. Marquette (24 - 9)

18. Auburn (25 - 9)

19. Wisconsin (23 - 10)

20. Mississippi St. (23 - 10)

21. Villanova (25 - 9)

22. Maryland (22 - 10)

23. Buffalo (31 - 3)

24. Iowa St. (23 - 11)

25. Louisville (20 - 13)

26. Nevada (29 - 4)

27. Cincinnati (28 - 6)

28. Wofford (29 - 4)

29. VCU(25-7)

30. Syracuse (20 - 13)

31. Ole Miss (20 - 12)

32. Utah St. (28 - 6)

33. Washington (26 - 8)

34. UCF(23-8)

35. Baylor (19 - 13)

36. Oklahoma (19 - 13)

37. Iowa (22 - 11)

38. Seton Hall (20 - 13)

39. Minnesota (21 - 13)

40. Florida (19 - 15)

41. Ohio St. (19 - 14)

42. Belmont (26 - 5)

43. Temple (23 - 9)

44. Saint Mary's (CA) (22 - 11)

45. Arizona St. (22 - 10)

46. Murray St. (27 - 4)

47. St. John's (NY) (21 - 12)

48. Oregon (23 - 12)

49. New Mexico St. (30 - 4)

50. Liberty (28 - 6)

51. UC Irvine (30 - 5)

52. Vermont (27 - 6)

53. Saint Louis (22 - 12)

54. Northeastern (23 - 10)

55. Yale (21 - 7)

56. Old Dominion (26 - 8)

57. Georgia St. (23 - 9)

58. Northern Ky. (26 - 8)

59. Montana (26 - 8)

60. Colgate (24 - 10)

61. Bradley (20 - 14)

62. Abilene Christian (27 - 6)

63. Gardner-Webb (23 - 11)

64. Iona (17 - 15)

65. Prairie View (22 - 12)

66. Fairleigh Dickinson (20 - 13)

67. North Dakota St. (18 - 15)

68. N.C. Central (18 - 15)