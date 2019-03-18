March Madness predictions: Andy Katz breaks down his 2019 bracket in this week's podcast

The official 2019 NCAA tournament bracket is out and we are all ready for March Madness. Now the question is, who will win it all in Minneapolis, Minnesota on April 8?

To help you fill out your brackets, Andy Katz breaks down all his March Madness picks and why on this week's March Madness 365 podcast. He is joined by former Michigan State star and NBA player, Steve Smith, who also provides his bracket picks. Listen to the podcast to hear both Katz and Smith's Final Four picks and who they think will win it all.

MARCH MADNESS: Schedule & dates | Print your bracket | Full bracket

You can make your own picks and brackets with NCAA.com's official Bracket Challenge Game. And check out expert tips on March Madness picks with Bracket IQ.