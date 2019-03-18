NCAA reminds fans to buy tickets from authorized sources

The NCAA reminds fans who plan to attend the 2019 NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships games to purchase tickets from authorized sources to reduce chances of fraudulent activities.

Fans are advised to purchase any tickets still available directly from the following sources:

The NCAA.com website. Men’s championship — ncaa.com/mbbtickets. Women’s championship — ncaa.com/wbbtickets.

PRIMESPORT, the official ticket and hospitality provider of the NCAA —primesport.com/about/ncaaexp.

NCAA Ticket Exchange, the NCAA’s official ticket exchange — ncaa.com/exchange.

Host colleges/universities or athletics conferences.

Ticket offices of schools participating in the championships.

NCAA basketball championship tickets bear unique security marks that cannot be reproduced. Individuals who purchase tickets from unofficial sources, including unauthorized street vendors, run the risk of purchasing tickets that are not authentic and do not grant entrance to championship games.

MARCH MADNESS: Dates & schedule | One reason to watch every first round game

Fans are subject to local government regulations, ordinances or laws, and possible prosecution, if they are caught selling tickets to or from unauthorized sources. NCAA tickets may not be offered in a commercial promotion or as a prize in an auction, fundraiser, sweepstakes or contest, unless specifically authorized in advance by the NCAA.