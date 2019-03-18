Brackets lock in

NCAA.com | March 18, 2019

NIT bracket 2019: Printable .PDF for the National Invitation Tournament

Committee chair Bernard Muir fields questions about the selection process

Here is the official printable NIT bracket for the 2019 National Invitation Tournament for men's basketball. The 32-team field will be revealed in March. You can also tap or click here to open the .PDF.

2019 NIT bracket

The 2019 NIT bracket

The 2019 NIT was announced Sunday, March 17. 

There are 32 teams in the National Invitation Tournament field, with four quadrants seeded No. 1 through No. 8. Games will be played at campus sites until the semifinals, which are at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The first round of the NIT is on Tuesday, March 19 and Wednesday, March 20. The second round will then be played between Thursday, March 21 and Monday, March 25. The quarterfinals are scheduled for Tuesday, March 26 and Wednesday, March 27. Action then moves to New York City for the semifinals on Tuesday, April 2. The NIT title game, also at Madison Square Garden, is set for Thursday, April 4.

MORE: 2019 NIT ticket information | NIT television schedule

         
        Bill Lloyd, St. John's
1940 Colorado 51-40 Duquesne Bob Doll, Colorado
1941 Long Island 56-42 Ohio Frankie Baumholtz, Ohio
1942 West Virginia 47-45 Western Kentucky State Rudy Baric, West Virginia
1943 St. John's 48-27 Toledo Harry Boykoff, St. John's
1944 St. John's 47-39 DePaul Bill Kotsores, St. John's
1945 DePaul 71-54 Bowling Green George Mikan, DePaul
1946 Kentucky 46-45 Rhode Island Ernie Calverley, Rhode Island
1947 Utah 49-45 Kentucky Vern Gardner, Utah
1948 Saint Louis 65-52 NYU Ed Macauley, Saint Louis
1949 San Francisco 48-47 Loyola Chicago Don Lofgran, San Francisco
1950 CCNY 69-61 Bradley Ed Warner, CCNY
1951 BYU 62-43 Dayton Roland Minson, BYU
1952 La Salle 75-64 Dayton Tom Gola and Norm Grekin, La Salle
1953 Seton Hall 58-46 St. John's Walter Dukes, Seton Hall
1954 Holy Cross 71-62 Duquesne Togo Palazzi, Holy Cross
1955 Duquesne 70-58 Dayton Maurice Stokes, St. Francis (PA)
1956 Louisville 93-80 Dayton Charlie Tyra, Louisville
1957 Bradley 84-83 Memphis State Win Wilfong, Memphis State
1958 Xavier 78-74 Dayton Hank Stein, Xavier
1959 St. John's 76-71 Bradley Tony Jackson, St. John's
1960 Bradley 88-72 Providence Lenny Wilkens, Providence
1961 Providence 62-59 Saint Louis Vin Ernst, Providence
1962 Dayton 73-67 St. John's Bill Chmielewski, Dayton
1963 Providence 81-66 Canisius Raymond Flynn, Providence
1964 Bradley 86-54 New Mexico Levern Tart, Bradley
1965 St. John's 55-51 Villanova Ken McIntyre, St. John's
1966 BYU 97-84 NYU Bill Melchionni, Villanova
1967 Southern Illinois 71-56 Marquette Walt Frazier, Southern Illinois
1968 Dayton 61-48 Kansas Don May, Dayton
1969 Temple 89-76 Boston College Terry Driscoll, Boston College
1970 Marquette 65-53 St. John's Dean Meminger, Marquette
1971 North Carolina 84-66 Georgia Tech Bill Chamberlain, North Carolina
1972 Maryland 100-69 Niagara Tom McMillen, Maryland
1973 Virginia Tech 92-91 Notre Dame John Schumate, Notre Dame
1974 Purdue 87-81 Utah Mike Sojourner, Utah
1975 Princeton 80-69 Providence Ron Lee, Oregon
1976 Kentucky 71-67 Charlotte Cedric Maxwell, Charlotte
1977 St. Bonaventure 94-91 Houston Greg Sanders, St. Bonaventure
1978 Texas 101-93 NC State Jim Krivacs and Ron Baxter, Texas
1979 Indiana 53-52 Purdue Butch Carter and Ray Tolbert, Indiana
1980 Virginia 58-55 Minnesota Ralph Sampson, Virginia
1981 Tulsa 86-84 Syracuse Greg Stewart, Tulsa
1982 Bradley 67-58 Purdue J.J. Anderson, Bradley
1983 Fresno State 69-60 DePaul Ron Anderson, Fresno State
1984 Michigan 83-63 Notre Dame Tim McCormick, Michigan
1985 UCLA 65-62 Indiana Reggie Miller, UCLA
1986 Ohio State 73-63 Wyoming Brad Sellers, Ohio State
1987 Southern Miss 84-80 La Salle Randolph Keys, Southern Miss
1988 Connecticut 72-67 Ohio State Phil Gamble, Connecticut
1989 St. John's 73-65 Saint Louis Jayson Williams, St. John's
1990 Vanderbilt 74-72 Saint Louis Scott Draud, Vanderbilt
1991 Stanford 78-72 Oklahoma Adam Keefe, Stanford
1992 Virginia 81-76 (OT) Notre Dame Bryant Stith, Virginia
1993 Minnesota 62-61 Georgetown Voshon Lenard, Minnesota
1994 Villanova 80-73 Vanderbilt Doremus Bennerman, Siena
1995 Virginia Tech 65-64 Marquette Shawn Smith, Virginia Tech
1996 Nebraska 60-56 Saint Joseph's Erick Strickland, Nebraska
1997 Michigan* 82-73 Florida State Robert Traylor, Michigan
1998 Minnesota* 79-72 Penn State Kevin Clark, Minnesota
1999 California 61-60 Clemson Sean Lampley, California
2000 Wake Forest 71-61 Notre Dame Robert O'Kelley, Wake Forest
2001 Tulsa 79-66 Alabama Marcus Hill, Tulsa
2002 Memphis 72-62 South Carolina Dejuan Wagner, Memphis
2003 St. John's* 70-67 Georgetown Marcus Hatten, St. John's
2004 Michigan 62-55 Rutgers Daniel Horton, Michigan
2005 South Carolina 60-57 Saint Joseph's Carlos Powell, South Carolina
2006 South Carolina 76-64 Michigan Renaldo Balkman, South Carolina
2007 West Virginia 78-73 Clemson Frank Young, West Virginia
2008 Ohio State 92-85 Massachusetts Kosta Koufos, Ohio State
2009 Penn State 69-63 Baylor Jamelle Cornley, Penn State
2010 Dayton 79-68 North Carolina Chris Johnson, Dayton
2011 Wichita State 66-57 Alabama Graham Hatch, Wichita State
2012 Stanford 75-51 Minnesota Aaron Bright, Stanford
2013 Baylor 74-54 Iowa Pierre Jackson, Baylor
2014 Minnesota 65-63 SMU Austin Hollins, Minnesota
2015 Stanford 66-64 (OT) Miami Chasson Randle, Stanford
2016 George Washington 76-60 Valparaiso Tyler Cavanaugh, George Washington
2017 TCU 88-56 Georgia Tech Kenrich Williams, TCU
2018 Penn State 82-66 Utah Lamar Stevens, Penn State

*-Vacated

 

 