Brackets lock in

days

:

hrs

:

min

:

sec

Make your picks
WATCH
basketball-men-d1 flag

NCAA.com | March 19, 2019

2019 NCAA tournament: Tuesday schedule, game times, how to watch March Madness

Andy Katz gives his winners of the East Region

Tuesday is the first day of the 2019 NCAA tournament. There are two games on the schedule as the action gets underway in Dayton, Ohio, with the First Four. Get the daily schedule, game times and how to watch information here.

Today's schedule includes two of the last four automatic bids squaring off before two of the last four at-large selections meet.

2019 NCAA tournament: Tuesday schedule, game times, how to watch

Fairleigh Dickinson and Prairie View A&M play in the first game of the tournament, with the winner facing off against No. 1 Gonzaga as the No. 16 seed in the West Region.

MARCH MADNESS: Make your bracket picks now

Later, Temple and Belmont play to set up a meeting against No. 6 Maryland as the No. 11 seed in the East Region.

Game Time Watch Live TV channel
No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson vs. No. 16 Prairie View A&M 6:40 p.m. ET Watch Live truTV
No. 11 Temple vs. No. 11 Belmont 9:10 p.m. Watch Live truTV

2019 NCAA tournament: March Madness schedule

March Madness 2019 dates, schedule, live streams and TV networks
Game Livestream Time (ET) TV Site
First Four, Tuesday, March 19        
Fairleigh Dickinson 82, Prairie View A&M 76 March Madness Live 6:30 pm truTV Dayton, OH
Belmont 81, Temple 70  March Madness Live 9:00 pm TruTV Dayton, OH
First Four, Wednesday, March 20        
NC Central vs. North Dakota State March Madness Live  6:30 pm truTV Dayton, OH
St. John's vs. Arizona State March Madness Live 9:00 pm truTV Dayton, OH
First round, Thursday, March 21        
Minnesota vs. Louisville March Madness Live 12:00 pm CBS Des Moines, IA
Yale vs. LSU March Madness Live 12:30 pm truTV Jacksonville, FL
New Mexico St. vs. Auburn March Madness Live  1:20 pm TNT Salt Lake City, UT
Vermont vs. Florida St. March Madness Live 1:50 pm TBS Hartford, CT
Bradley vs. Michigan St. March Madness Live  2:30 pm CBS Des Moines, IA
Belmont vs. Maryland March Madness Live 3:00 pm truTV Jacksonville, FL
Northeastern vs. Kansas March Madness Live 3:50 pm TNT Salt Lake City, UT
Murray St. vs. Marquette March Madness Live 4:20 pm TBS Hartford, CT
Florida vs. Nevada March Madness Live 6:45 pm TNT Des Moines, IA
Abilene Christian vs. Kentucky March Madness Live 7:00 pm CBS Jacksonville, FL
Saint Mary's vs. Villanova March Madness Live 7:15 pm TBS Hartford, CT
Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Gonzaga March Madness Live 7:15 pm truTV Salt Lake City, UT
Montana vs. Michigan March Madness Live 9:15 pm TNT Des Moines, IA
Seton Hall vs. Wofford March Madness Live 9:30 pm CBS Jacksonville, FL
Old Dominion vs. Purdue March Madness Live 9:45 pm TBS Hartford, CT
Baylor vs. Syracuse March Madness Live 9:55 pm truTV Salt Lake City, UT
First round, Friday, March 22        
Iowa vs. Cincinnati March Madness Live 12:00 pm CBS Columbus, OH
Oklahoma vs. Mississippi March Madness Live 12:30 pm truTV Columbia, SC
Northern Kentucky vs. Texas Tech March Madness Live 1:30 pm TNT Tulsa, OK
UC Irvine vs. Kansas St. March Madness Live 1:50 pm  TBS San Jose, CA
Colgate vs. Tennessee March Madness Live 2:30 pm CBS Columbus, OH
Gardner-Webb vs. Virginia March Madness Live 3:00 pm truTV Columbia, SC
Arizona St./St. John's vs. Buffalo March Madness Live 3:50 pm TNT Tulsa, OK
Oregon vs. Wisconsin March Madness Live 4:20 pm TBS San Jose, CA
Washington vs. Utah St. March Madness Live 6:45 pm TNT Columbus, OH
NC Central/ North Dakota St. vs. Duke March Madness Live 7:00 pm CBS Columbia, SC
Georgia St. vs. Houston March Madness Live 7:15 pm TBS Tulsa, OK 
Liberty vs. Mississippi St. March Madness Live 7:15 pm truTV San Jose, CA
Iona vs. North Carolina March Madness Live 9:15 pm TNT Columbus, OH
UCF vs. VCU March Madness Live 9:30 pm CBS Columbia, SC
Ohio St. vs. Iowa St. March Madness Live 9:45 pm TBS Tulsa, OK
Saint Louis vs. Virginia Tech March Madness Live  9:55 pm truTV San Jose, CA
Second round, Saturday, March 23        
TBD March Madness Live 12:00 pm CBS  
TBD March Madness Live 2:30 pm CBS  
TBD March Madness Live 5:00 pm CBS  
TBD March Madness Live 6:00 pm TNT  
TBD March Madness Live 7:00 pm TBS  
TBD March Madness Live 7:30 pm CBS  
TBD March Madness Live 8:30 pm TNT  
TBD March Madness Live 9:30 pm TBS  
Second round, Sunday, March 24        
TBD March Madness Live 12:00 pm CBS  
TBD March Madness Live 2:30 pm CBS  
TBD March Madness Live 5:00 pm CBS  
TBD March Madness Live 6:00 pm CBS  
TBD March Madness Live 7:00 pm TBS  
TBD March Madness Live 7:30 pm truTV  
TBD March Madness Live 8:30 pm TNT  
TBD March Madness Live 9:30 pm TBS  
March 28-31        
South Regional March Madness Live March 28/30   Louisville, KY
West Regional March Madness Live March 28/30   Anaheim, CA
East Regional March Madness Live March 29/31   Washington, D.C.
Midwest Regional March Madness Live March 29/31   Kansas City, MO
Saturday, April 6        
Final Four March Madness Live 6:00 pm CBS Minneapolis, MN
Final Four March Madness Live 8:30 pm CBS Minneapolis, MN
Monday, April 8        
National Championship March Madness Live 9:00 pm CBS Minneapolis, MN

 

NCAA tournament: Bracket

Here is the 2019 NCAA tournament bracket for March Madness.

 

First Four preview

Fairleigh Dickinson-Prairie View A&M

Fairleigh Dickinson and Prairie View A&M tip off at 6:40 p.m. ET on Tuesday in the first game of the NCAA tournament.

The winner becomes the No. 16 seed to play top-seeded Gonzaga in the West Region on Friday.

Prairie View A&M (22-12) is on a roll, as the Panthers have gone 21-1 since a 1-11 start to the season. They've lost only once since Dec. 29. They clinched the SWAC auto bid by beating Texas Southern 92-86 in the final. Gary Blackston and Dennis Jones both scored 17 points in the win. It's the program's first NCAA tournament appearance since 1998.

MARCH MADNESS: The 2019 interactive bracket

Fairleigh Dickinson (20-13) is a little more familiar to the tournament stage — it's their second in four years. Last time, FDU lost to Florida Gulf Coast in a First Four game.

The NEC champion Knights beat St. Francis (PA) on the Red Flash's home court to earn the bid. Darnell Edge, Kaleb Bishop and Jahlil Jenkins combined for 61 points.

Temple-Belmont

In the late game, 11 seeds Belmont and Temple play for the spot to face No. 6 Maryland in the East Region.

BELMONT: Bruins look to prove themselves after getting at-large spot

This is Belmont's eighth NCAA tournament appearance and first since 2015. The Bruins (26-5) got in as an at-large, as they lost to Murray State in the OVC title game. Coach Rick Byrd is in his 33rd season as the Bruins' coach.

As for Temple (23-9), this is coach Fran Dunphy's final run. Dunphy is retiring at the end of the season. This trip is his 17th (he had nine at Penn before making seven NCAAs with Temple).

Both the Bruins and the Owls are in as at-large teams. Temple has proven to be a giant killer this season, as it is one of only two teams to beat 31-3 Houston this season.