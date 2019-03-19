2019 NCAA tournament: Tuesday schedule, game times, how to watch March Madness

Tuesday is the first day of the 2019 NCAA tournament. There are two games on the schedule as the action gets underway in Dayton, Ohio, with the First Four. Get the daily schedule, game times and how to watch information here.
Today's schedule includes two of the last four automatic bids squaring off before two of the last four at-large selections meet.
2019 NCAA tournament: Tuesday schedule, game times, how to watch
Fairleigh Dickinson and Prairie View A&M play in the first game of the tournament, with the winner facing off against No. 1 Gonzaga as the No. 16 seed in the West Region.
Later, Temple and Belmont play to set up a meeting against No. 6 Maryland as the No. 11 seed in the East Region.
|Game
|Time
|Watch Live
|TV channel
|No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson vs. No. 16 Prairie View A&M
|6:40 p.m. ET
|Watch Live
|truTV
|No. 11 Temple vs. No. 11 Belmont
|9:10 p.m.
|Watch Live
|truTV
|Game
|Livestream
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Site
|First Four, Tuesday, March 19
|Fairleigh Dickinson 82, Prairie View A&M 76
|March Madness Live
|6:30 pm
|truTV
|Dayton, OH
|Belmont 81, Temple 70
|March Madness Live
|9:00 pm
|TruTV
|Dayton, OH
|First Four, Wednesday, March 20
|NC Central vs. North Dakota State
|March Madness Live
|6:30 pm
|truTV
|Dayton, OH
|St. John's vs. Arizona State
|March Madness Live
|9:00 pm
|truTV
|Dayton, OH
|First round, Thursday, March 21
|Minnesota vs. Louisville
|March Madness Live
|12:00 pm
|CBS
|Des Moines, IA
|Yale vs. LSU
|March Madness Live
|12:30 pm
|truTV
|Jacksonville, FL
|New Mexico St. vs. Auburn
|March Madness Live
|1:20 pm
|TNT
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Vermont vs. Florida St.
|March Madness Live
|1:50 pm
|TBS
|Hartford, CT
|Bradley vs. Michigan St.
|March Madness Live
|2:30 pm
|CBS
|Des Moines, IA
|Belmont vs. Maryland
|March Madness Live
|3:00 pm
|truTV
|Jacksonville, FL
|Northeastern vs. Kansas
|March Madness Live
|3:50 pm
|TNT
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Murray St. vs. Marquette
|March Madness Live
|4:20 pm
|TBS
|Hartford, CT
|Florida vs. Nevada
|March Madness Live
|6:45 pm
|TNT
|Des Moines, IA
|Abilene Christian vs. Kentucky
|March Madness Live
|7:00 pm
|CBS
|Jacksonville, FL
|Saint Mary's vs. Villanova
|March Madness Live
|7:15 pm
|TBS
|Hartford, CT
|Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Gonzaga
|March Madness Live
|7:15 pm
|truTV
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Montana vs. Michigan
|March Madness Live
|9:15 pm
|TNT
|Des Moines, IA
|Seton Hall vs. Wofford
|March Madness Live
|9:30 pm
|CBS
|Jacksonville, FL
|Old Dominion vs. Purdue
|March Madness Live
|9:45 pm
|TBS
|Hartford, CT
|Baylor vs. Syracuse
|March Madness Live
|9:55 pm
|truTV
|Salt Lake City, UT
|First round, Friday, March 22
|Iowa vs. Cincinnati
|March Madness Live
|12:00 pm
|CBS
|Columbus, OH
|Oklahoma vs. Mississippi
|March Madness Live
|12:30 pm
|truTV
|Columbia, SC
|Northern Kentucky vs. Texas Tech
|March Madness Live
|1:30 pm
|TNT
|Tulsa, OK
|UC Irvine vs. Kansas St.
|March Madness Live
|1:50 pm
|TBS
|San Jose, CA
|Colgate vs. Tennessee
|March Madness Live
|2:30 pm
|CBS
|Columbus, OH
|Gardner-Webb vs. Virginia
|March Madness Live
|3:00 pm
|truTV
|Columbia, SC
|Arizona St./St. John's vs. Buffalo
|March Madness Live
|3:50 pm
|TNT
|Tulsa, OK
|Oregon vs. Wisconsin
|March Madness Live
|4:20 pm
|TBS
|San Jose, CA
|Washington vs. Utah St.
|March Madness Live
|6:45 pm
|TNT
|Columbus, OH
|NC Central/ North Dakota St. vs. Duke
|March Madness Live
|7:00 pm
|CBS
|Columbia, SC
|Georgia St. vs. Houston
|March Madness Live
|7:15 pm
|TBS
|Tulsa, OK
|Liberty vs. Mississippi St.
|March Madness Live
|7:15 pm
|truTV
|San Jose, CA
|Iona vs. North Carolina
|March Madness Live
|9:15 pm
|TNT
|Columbus, OH
|UCF vs. VCU
|March Madness Live
|9:30 pm
|CBS
|Columbia, SC
|Ohio St. vs. Iowa St.
|March Madness Live
|9:45 pm
|TBS
|Tulsa, OK
|Saint Louis vs. Virginia Tech
|March Madness Live
|9:55 pm
|truTV
|San Jose, CA
|Second round, Saturday, March 23
|TBD
|March Madness Live
|12:00 pm
|CBS
|TBD
|March Madness Live
|2:30 pm
|CBS
|TBD
|March Madness Live
|5:00 pm
|CBS
|TBD
|March Madness Live
|6:00 pm
|TNT
|TBD
|March Madness Live
|7:00 pm
|TBS
|TBD
|March Madness Live
|7:30 pm
|CBS
|TBD
|March Madness Live
|8:30 pm
|TNT
|TBD
|March Madness Live
|9:30 pm
|TBS
|Second round, Sunday, March 24
|TBD
|March Madness Live
|12:00 pm
|CBS
|TBD
|March Madness Live
|2:30 pm
|CBS
|TBD
|March Madness Live
|5:00 pm
|CBS
|TBD
|March Madness Live
|6:00 pm
|CBS
|TBD
|March Madness Live
|7:00 pm
|TBS
|TBD
|March Madness Live
|7:30 pm
|truTV
|TBD
|March Madness Live
|8:30 pm
|TNT
|TBD
|March Madness Live
|9:30 pm
|TBS
|March 28-31
|South Regional
|March Madness Live
|March 28/30
|Louisville, KY
|West Regional
|March Madness Live
|March 28/30
|Anaheim, CA
|East Regional
|March Madness Live
|March 29/31
|Washington, D.C.
|Midwest Regional
|March Madness Live
|March 29/31
|Kansas City, MO
|Saturday, April 6
|Final Four
|March Madness Live
|6:00 pm
|CBS
|Minneapolis, MN
|Final Four
|March Madness Live
|8:30 pm
|CBS
|Minneapolis, MN
|Monday, April 8
|National Championship
|March Madness Live
|9:00 pm
|CBS
|Minneapolis, MN
First Four preview
Fairleigh Dickinson-Prairie View A&M
Fairleigh Dickinson and Prairie View A&M tip off at 6:40 p.m. ET on Tuesday in the first game of the NCAA tournament.
The winner becomes the No. 16 seed to play top-seeded Gonzaga in the West Region on Friday.
Prairie View A&M (22-12) is on a roll, as the Panthers have gone 21-1 since a 1-11 start to the season. They've lost only once since Dec. 29. They clinched the SWAC auto bid by beating Texas Southern 92-86 in the final. Gary Blackston and Dennis Jones both scored 17 points in the win. It's the program's first NCAA tournament appearance since 1998.
Fairleigh Dickinson (20-13) is a little more familiar to the tournament stage — it's their second in four years. Last time, FDU lost to Florida Gulf Coast in a First Four game.
The NEC champion Knights beat St. Francis (PA) on the Red Flash's home court to earn the bid. Darnell Edge, Kaleb Bishop and Jahlil Jenkins combined for 61 points.
Temple-Belmont
In the late game, 11 seeds Belmont and Temple play for the spot to face No. 6 Maryland in the East Region.
BELMONT: Bruins look to prove themselves after getting at-large spot
This is Belmont's eighth NCAA tournament appearance and first since 2015. The Bruins (26-5) got in as an at-large, as they lost to Murray State in the OVC title game. Coach Rick Byrd is in his 33rd season as the Bruins' coach.
As for Temple (23-9), this is coach Fran Dunphy's final run. Dunphy is retiring at the end of the season. This trip is his 17th (he had nine at Penn before making seven NCAAs with Temple).
Both the Bruins and the Owls are in as at-large teams. Temple has proven to be a giant killer this season, as it is one of only two teams to beat 31-3 Houston this season.