How to stream March Madness: Livestream links to every 2019 game

Andy Katz makes some tough picks in the Midwest Region

Andy Katz makes some tough picks in the Midwest Region

The 2019 NCAA bracket has been revealed and it's time to start watching basketball. Here are links to the livestreams for the First Four and every first round game in March Madness. We'll update this table throughout the tournament with links to every livestream.

How to stream March Madness 2019 games online

Here is the complete field of 68 teams in this year's NCAA tournament, with a note about each:

Abilene Christian: Wildcats force a ton of turnovers, but also foul a lot. A headache to play against.

Arizona State: The Sun Devils have good guard play and take the right kind of shots, but defense is a question mark.

Auburn: Tigers have one of the best backcourts in America in Jared Harper and Bryce Brown. They force a ton of turnovers and have a clear identity.

Baylor: Scott Drew has done it again. Baylor replenishes every year and overachieved in 2018-19.

Belmont: Rick Byrd is arguably the best college basketball coach who’s never won an NCAA tournament game. Belmont moves the ball crisply and has a bunch of playmakers.

Bradley: Braves overcame an 18-point second half deficit in the MVC title game. Made it to the Sweet 16 last time they went dancing.

Buffalo: The Bulls shocked Arizona in last year’s dance, and C.J. Massinburg is even better this time around.

Cincinnati: The Bearcats lack the star power they’ve had in recent years, but they’re not going to beat themselves.

Colgate Raiders have won 11 straight and can absolutely light you up from 3-point range, shooting 39.1 percent from distance.

Duke There’s not a more talented team in the land. Zion Williamson, R.J. Barrett, and Cam Reddish are all special, special players.

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights started off 1-4 in conference play, but have won eight in a row and are putting up serious points.

Florida: Gators have plenty of athletes, but their top scorers have lacked consistency. Florida State 234 Seminoles go eight deep and are fresh off of a deep 2018 tournament run. Not a team you want to face. Gardner-Webb 1092 This is Gardner-Webb’s first NCAA tournament appearance in school history. DJ Laster has been on an absolute tear lately.

Georgia State: D’Marcus Simonds carries a heavy load for the Panthers. Always fun to have Ron Hunter in the NCAA tournament.

Gonzaga: Zags bowed out early in the WCC tournament, but have one of the most dangerous starting fives in college basketball.

Houston: Cougars don’t wow you anywhere, but are good in every area. Houston plays as hard as anyone.

Iona: Iona started the season 7-15 but has won 10 straight since. Tajuan Agee is a serious matchup problem.

Iowa: The Hawkeyes have a nice big man duo in Tyler Cook and Luka Garza, and surround them with shooters. One of the more pleasant surprises in the land.

Iowa State: Marial Shayok has been a revelation this season, and the Cyclones’ guards are feisty and talented.

Kansas: Kansas isn’t coming into this tournament as dangerous as previous years. But Dedric Lawson is an absolute force in the frontcourt.

Kansas State: The Wildcats have a top-10 defense, and several guys who have been in big tournament games. They have a chance to go deep.

Kentucky: This is John Calipari’s best team in a few seasons. P.J. Washington has turned into a bona fide superstar.

Liberty: Flames play at one of the slowest paces in the country but make the most out of every possession. They’ve only lost twice in 2019.

Louisville: Cardinals fell back down to earth a bit after a hot ACC start, but Chris Mack’s squad plays good defense and has length at every position.

LSU: The Tremont Waters-Naz Reid combo is outstanding, and the Tigers have been dominant for the better part of three months.

Marquette: Markus Howard is one of the best point guards in the tournament, but the Golden Eagles really struggled down the stretch.

Maryland: Anthony Cowan and Bruno Fernando form an outstanding duo, and the Terrapins are solid in every facet.

Michigan: Wolverines are as scary and versatile as ever. They have the goods to make it back to the title game.

Michigan State: Tom Izzo has done one of his best coaching jobs ever this season, and that’s saying quite a bit.

Minnesota: Minnesota is big and physical but lacks outside shooting. Gophers’ NCAA tournament matchups will be slugfests.

Mississippi State: Lamar Peters and Quinndary Weatherspoon form an excellent backcourt duo, and the Bulldogs can score on anyone. Montana 440 Grizzlies have four guys averaging at least 13 points per game. These guys can light you up from anywhere.

Murray State: Ja Morant is one of the most dangerous players in the tournament field. He’s averaging 24.6 points and 10.0 assists on the year.

Nevada: One of the most dangerous teams in the field, even if they’ve lacked consistency. The Wolf Pack are loaded with shooters and scorers.

New Mexico State: A.J. Harris and Terrell Brown are studs in the backcourt, and the Aggies haven’t lost in over two months.

North Carolina: The Tar Heels are one of the hottest teams in the country. Coby White is mature beyond his years as a freshman point guard.

North Carolina Central: The Eagles are small, but they play a modern style and move the ball with a purpose.

North Dakota State: Bison play a conservative style, but it’s worked for them. Deng Geu is a talented, versatile wing.

Northeastern: Huskies rank in the top 15 in the country in 2-point percentage and 3-point percentage. Bill Coen’s offense is firing.

Northern Kentucky: Northern Kentucky ranks in the top 10 in assist rate. The Norse play an unselfish, equal opportunity style.

Ohio State: Buckeyes have a tendency to play the best teams tough, even if they’ve been up and down all year.

Oklahoma: Sooners are one of the most pleasantly surprising teams in the country. Lon Kruger has his team playing tough-nosed defense every night.

Old Dominion: Old Dominion is a fantastic defensive unit that struggles to score. Games could come down to the wire.

Ole Miss: Ole Miss struggles to defend the 3-point line, but they have a diverse offense and can beat you in multiple ways.

Oregon: Payton Pritchard has really come on since Bol Bol’s injury. Ducks have won eight straight.

Prairie View A&M: Panthers got off to a 1-11 start but have stormed back ever since. Play at one of the faster paces in college hoops.

Purdue: Carsen Edwards is surrounded by shooters. That’s a scary set up. The Boilermakers have been really good ever since their early-season rut.

Saint Louis: Saint Louis is outstanding on defense. Billikens didn’t allow any of their last three foes to crack 60 points.

Seton Hall: The Pirates lost a lot off of last year’s team but have found their footing lately. Myles Powell is for real.

St. John’s: Shamorie Ponds is must-see TV when he takes the court. The Johnnies are talented, but you never know what version you’re going to get.

St. Mary’s: Gaels have rebounded after a slow start to the season, knocking off Gonzaga and winning seven of their last eight.

Syracuse: The Orange always seem to bring their best for the tournament. Tyus Battle is a serious shot-maker.

Temple: Shizz Alston is a joy to watch. Owls squeaked in despite a tough AAC tournament loss to Wichita State.

Tennessee: The Grant Williams-Admiral Schofield frontcourt duo is as good as any in the country, and Jordan Bone is rapidly emerging at the point guard spot.

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders are scorching hot, have the best defense in the country, and have Jarrett Culver. A legit title contender.

UC Irvine: Anteaters lead the country in 2-point percentage defense. Haven’t lost since Jan. 16.

UCF: Tacko Fall is the headliner, but the Knights are a well-rounded bunch. B.J. Taylor has had a sneaky great year.

Utah State: Aggies are the best defensive rebounding team in the land and move the ball well on offense.

VCU: The Rams have a top-10 defense and are aggressive on that end while maintaining discipline. That’s a rare skill.

Vermont: Vermont is one of the most well-coached teams in the country and squashed UMBC’s hopes of returning to the dance.

Villanova: The Wildcats lost most of the key pieces off of last year’s juggernaut, but you can’t discount a team that’s won two of the last three titles.

Virginia: The Cavaliers will look to avenge their loss to UMBC last year, and having De’Andre Hunter will make a huge difference.

Virginia Tech: The Hokies can bomb 3s with the best of them. If the shots are falling, this crew will go far.

Washington: What a year it’s been for Mike Hopkins. The Huskies force turnovers at a top-10 rate.

Wisconsin: When you have Ethan Happ and a top-five defense, you’re in good shape. Badgers will be a tough out.

Wofford: Wofford has a top-10 offense and hasn’t lost since Dec. 19. They make a whopping 41.6 percent of their 3s.

Yale: Miye Oni is a fun, versatile player who is among the nation’s best in defensive rebounding rate and assist rate. Rare combination.