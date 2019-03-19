Brackets lock in

NCAA.com | March 20, 2019

Pitt's Jeff Capel joining 2019 March Madness coverage as guest host

CBS Sports and Turner Sports have added Pitt head coach Jeff Capel as a guest studio analyst for coverage of the 2019 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship airing across TBS, CBS, TNT and truTV.  Capel will join the Atlanta studio team — host Casey Stern and analysts Brendan Haywood, Candace Parker and Seth Davis — Thursday, March 21, and Friday, March 22.

Capel just completed his first season leading Pitt, following a 162-110 record and three NCAA tournament appearances — including a trip to the Elite Eight in 2008 — as head coach for Oklahoma and Virginia Commonwealth University.  A four-year starter for Duke during his collegiate career, Capel played in the 1994 National Championship Game for the Blue Devils.

BRACKET TIPS: Here are 7 that just might make a difference this year 

For the ninth consecutive year, Turner Sports and CBS Sports will provide live coverage of all 67 games from the 2019 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship across four national television networks — TBS, CBS, TNT and truTV — and NCAA March Madness Live. This year’s tournament will continue with the NCAA First Four™ on truTV, tonight, Wednesday, March 20, at 6 p.m. ET.

CBS will broadcast this year’s NCAA Final Four National Semifinals on Saturday, April 6, along with the National Championship on Monday, April 8.

