WATCH
basketball-men-d1 flag

NCAA.com | March 20, 2019

2019 NCAA tournament schedule: Wednesday game times, how to watch March Madness

Andy Katz crowns his NCAA tournament champion

The NCAA tournament continues with the last day of First Four action today. Two No. 16 seeds and two No. 11 seeds meet as they try to advance to the 64-team bracket.

NC Central vs. North Dakota State is the first game of the day.

The NC Central-North Dakota State winner will go up against Duke, the top seed in the tournament, on Friday. Later, St. John's and Arizona State play No. 6 seed Buffalo. Both games are on truTV.

Game Time Watch Live TV Channel
No. 16 NC Central vs. No. 16 North Dakota State 6:40 p.m. Watch Live truTV
No. 11 St. John's vs. No. 11 Arizona State 9:10 p.m. Watch Live truTV

2019 NCAA tournament: March Madness schedule

March Madness 2019 dates, schedule, live streams and TV networks
Game Livestream Time (ET) TV Site
First Four, Tuesday, March 19        
Fairleigh Dickinson 82, Prairie View A&M 76 March Madness Live 6:30 pm truTV Dayton, OH
Belmont 81, Temple 70  March Madness Live 9:00 pm TruTV Dayton, OH
First Four, Wednesday, March 20        
North Dakota State 78, NC Central 74 March Madness Live  6:30 pm truTV Dayton, OH
Arizona State 74, St. John's 65 March Madness Live 9:00 pm truTV Dayton, OH
First round, Thursday, March 21        
Minnesota vs. Louisville March Madness Live 12:00 pm CBS Des Moines, IA
Yale vs. LSU March Madness Live 12:30 pm truTV Jacksonville, FL
New Mexico St. vs. Auburn March Madness Live  1:20 pm TNT Salt Lake City, UT
Vermont vs. Florida St. March Madness Live 1:50 pm TBS Hartford, CT
Bradley vs. Michigan St. March Madness Live  2:30 pm CBS Des Moines, IA
Belmont vs. Maryland March Madness Live 3:00 pm truTV Jacksonville, FL
Northeastern vs. Kansas March Madness Live 3:50 pm TNT Salt Lake City, UT
Murray St. vs. Marquette March Madness Live 4:20 pm TBS Hartford, CT
Florida vs. Nevada March Madness Live 6:45 pm TNT Des Moines, IA
Abilene Christian vs. Kentucky March Madness Live 7:00 pm CBS Jacksonville, FL
Saint Mary's vs. Villanova March Madness Live 7:15 pm TBS Hartford, CT
Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Gonzaga March Madness Live 7:15 pm truTV Salt Lake City, UT
Montana vs. Michigan March Madness Live 9:15 pm TNT Des Moines, IA
Seton Hall vs. Wofford March Madness Live 9:30 pm CBS Jacksonville, FL
Old Dominion vs. Purdue March Madness Live 9:45 pm TBS Hartford, CT
Baylor vs. Syracuse March Madness Live 9:55 pm truTV Salt Lake City, UT
First round, Friday, March 22        
Iowa vs. Cincinnati March Madness Live 12:00 pm CBS Columbus, OH
Oklahoma vs. Mississippi March Madness Live 12:30 pm truTV Columbia, SC
Northern Kentucky vs. Texas Tech March Madness Live 1:30 pm TNT Tulsa, OK
UC Irvine vs. Kansas St. March Madness Live 1:50 pm  TBS San Jose, CA
Colgate vs. Tennessee March Madness Live 2:30 pm CBS Columbus, OH
Gardner-Webb vs. Virginia March Madness Live 3:00 pm truTV Columbia, SC
Arizona St. vs. Buffalo March Madness Live 3:50 pm TNT Tulsa, OK
Oregon vs. Wisconsin March Madness Live 4:20 pm TBS San Jose, CA
Washington vs. Utah St. March Madness Live 6:45 pm TNT Columbus, OH
North Dakota St. vs. Duke March Madness Live 7:00 pm CBS Columbia, SC
Georgia St. vs. Houston March Madness Live 7:15 pm TBS Tulsa, OK 
Liberty vs. Mississippi St. March Madness Live 7:15 pm truTV San Jose, CA
Iona vs. North Carolina March Madness Live 9:15 pm TNT Columbus, OH
UCF vs. VCU March Madness Live 9:30 pm CBS Columbia, SC
Ohio St. vs. Iowa St. March Madness Live 9:45 pm TBS Tulsa, OK
Saint Louis vs. Virginia Tech March Madness Live  9:55 pm truTV San Jose, CA
Second round, Saturday, March 23        
TBD March Madness Live 12:00 pm CBS  
TBD March Madness Live 2:30 pm CBS  
TBD March Madness Live 5:00 pm CBS  
TBD March Madness Live 6:00 pm TNT  
TBD March Madness Live 7:00 pm TBS  
TBD March Madness Live 7:30 pm CBS  
TBD March Madness Live 8:30 pm TNT  
TBD March Madness Live 9:30 pm TBS  
Second round, Sunday, March 24        
TBD March Madness Live 12:00 pm CBS  
TBD March Madness Live 2:30 pm CBS  
TBD March Madness Live 5:00 pm CBS  
TBD March Madness Live 6:00 pm CBS  
TBD March Madness Live 7:00 pm TBS  
TBD March Madness Live 7:30 pm truTV  
TBD March Madness Live 8:30 pm TNT  
TBD March Madness Live 9:30 pm TBS  
March 28-31        
South Regional March Madness Live March 28/30   Louisville, KY
West Regional March Madness Live March 28/30   Anaheim, CA
East Regional March Madness Live March 29/31   Washington, D.C.
Midwest Regional March Madness Live March 29/31   Kansas City, MO
Saturday, April 6        
Final Four March Madness Live 6:00 pm CBS Minneapolis, MN
Final Four March Madness Live 8:30 pm CBS Minneapolis, MN
Monday, April 8        
National Championship March Madness Live 9:00 pm CBS Minneapolis, MN

First Four preview

Day 2 in Dayton will see two more teams move on to complete the 64-team bracket.

North Carolina Central-North Dakota State

In the first game, NC Central and North Dakota State battle as No. 16 seeds. The Eagles are playing in March Madness for the fourth time — and the third consecutive year in the First Four. But NCCU will try to win in the First Four this time, as it lost to UC Davis in 2017 and Texas Southern in 2018. As for North Dakota State, the Bison went only 9-7 in the Summit League but took advantage of upsets and beat No. 2 seed Omaha in the conference finals to win the auto bid.

MARCH MADNESS: The 2019 interactive bracket

Arizona State-St. John's

The Sun Devils are in the First Four again, after they lost to a Syracuse team that would reach the Sweet 16 last year. St. John's is in for the first time under Chris Mullin. The Red Storm started 12-0 this season.

St. John's (21-12) comes in slumping, as it lost four of its last five games and went 8-10 in the Big East. Arizona State beat then-No. 1 Kansas and No. 15 Mississippi State before conference play, but the Sun Devils also had surprising losses to the likes of Princeton at home and to Washington State by 21.

The Red Storm have five players in double figures scoring, but Shamorie Ponds is the star with his 19.5 points per game. Luguentz Dort paces ASU with 16.1 points per game, while Zylan Cheatham averages a double-double (11.8 points, 10.4 rebounds).

FIRST FOUR: Ultimate guide to the NCAA tournament's First Four

