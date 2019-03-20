2019 NCAA tournament schedule: Wednesday game times, how to watch March Madness

The NCAA tournament continues with the last day of First Four action today. Two No. 16 seeds and two No. 11 seeds meet as they try to advance to the 64-team bracket.

NC Central vs. North Dakota State is the first game of the day.

The NC Central-North Dakota State winner will go up against Duke, the top seed in the tournament, on Friday. Later, St. John's and Arizona State play No. 6 seed Buffalo. Both games are on truTV.

First Four preview

Day 2 in Dayton will see two more teams move on to complete the 64-team bracket.

North Carolina Central-North Dakota State

In the first game, NC Central and North Dakota State battle as No. 16 seeds. The Eagles are playing in March Madness for the fourth time — and the third consecutive year in the First Four. But NCCU will try to win in the First Four this time, as it lost to UC Davis in 2017 and Texas Southern in 2018. As for North Dakota State, the Bison went only 9-7 in the Summit League but took advantage of upsets and beat No. 2 seed Omaha in the conference finals to win the auto bid.

Arizona State-St. John's

The Sun Devils are in the First Four again, after they lost to a Syracuse team that would reach the Sweet 16 last year. St. John's is in for the first time under Chris Mullin. The Red Storm started 12-0 this season.

St. John's (21-12) comes in slumping, as it lost four of its last five games and went 8-10 in the Big East. Arizona State beat then-No. 1 Kansas and No. 15 Mississippi State before conference play, but the Sun Devils also had surprising losses to the likes of Princeton at home and to Washington State by 21.

"New season. New energy. New passion. We've got new life."



Head Coach Chris Mullin with the message for @StJohnsBBall heading into @marchmadness. #BIGEASThoops pic.twitter.com/B3HX7dAGkH — #BIGEASThoops (@BIGEASTMBB) March 19, 2019

The Red Storm have five players in double figures scoring, but Shamorie Ponds is the star with his 19.5 points per game. Luguentz Dort paces ASU with 16.1 points per game, while Zylan Cheatham averages a double-double (11.8 points, 10.4 rebounds).

