The NCAA tournament continues with the last day of First Four action today. Two No. 16 seeds and two No. 11 seeds meet as they try to advance to the 64-team bracket.
NC Central vs. North Dakota State is the first game of the day.
2019 NCAA tournament schedule: Wednesday game times, how to watch March Madness
The NC Central-North Dakota State winner will go up against Duke, the top seed in the tournament, on Friday. Later, St. John's and Arizona State play No. 6 seed Buffalo. Both games are on truTV.
2019 NCAA tournament: March Madness schedule
|Game
|Livestream
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Site
|First Four, Tuesday, March 19
|Fairleigh Dickinson 82, Prairie View A&M 76
|March Madness Live
|6:30 pm
|truTV
|Dayton, OH
|Belmont 81, Temple 70
|March Madness Live
|9:00 pm
|TruTV
|Dayton, OH
|First Four, Wednesday, March 20
|North Dakota State 78, NC Central 74
|March Madness Live
|6:30 pm
|truTV
|Dayton, OH
|Arizona State 74, St. John's 65
|March Madness Live
|9:00 pm
|truTV
|Dayton, OH
|First round, Thursday, March 21
|Minnesota vs. Louisville
|March Madness Live
|12:00 pm
|CBS
|Des Moines, IA
|Yale vs. LSU
|March Madness Live
|12:30 pm
|truTV
|Jacksonville, FL
|New Mexico St. vs. Auburn
|March Madness Live
|1:20 pm
|TNT
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Vermont vs. Florida St.
|March Madness Live
|1:50 pm
|TBS
|Hartford, CT
|Bradley vs. Michigan St.
|March Madness Live
|2:30 pm
|CBS
|Des Moines, IA
|Belmont vs. Maryland
|March Madness Live
|3:00 pm
|truTV
|Jacksonville, FL
|Northeastern vs. Kansas
|March Madness Live
|3:50 pm
|TNT
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Murray St. vs. Marquette
|March Madness Live
|4:20 pm
|TBS
|Hartford, CT
|Florida vs. Nevada
|March Madness Live
|6:45 pm
|TNT
|Des Moines, IA
|Abilene Christian vs. Kentucky
|March Madness Live
|7:00 pm
|CBS
|Jacksonville, FL
|Saint Mary's vs. Villanova
|March Madness Live
|7:15 pm
|TBS
|Hartford, CT
|Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Gonzaga
|March Madness Live
|7:15 pm
|truTV
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Montana vs. Michigan
|March Madness Live
|9:15 pm
|TNT
|Des Moines, IA
|Seton Hall vs. Wofford
|March Madness Live
|9:30 pm
|CBS
|Jacksonville, FL
|Old Dominion vs. Purdue
|March Madness Live
|9:45 pm
|TBS
|Hartford, CT
|Baylor vs. Syracuse
|March Madness Live
|9:55 pm
|truTV
|Salt Lake City, UT
|First round, Friday, March 22
|Iowa vs. Cincinnati
|March Madness Live
|12:00 pm
|CBS
|Columbus, OH
|Oklahoma vs. Mississippi
|March Madness Live
|12:30 pm
|truTV
|Columbia, SC
|Northern Kentucky vs. Texas Tech
|March Madness Live
|1:30 pm
|TNT
|Tulsa, OK
|UC Irvine vs. Kansas St.
|March Madness Live
|1:50 pm
|TBS
|San Jose, CA
|Colgate vs. Tennessee
|March Madness Live
|2:30 pm
|CBS
|Columbus, OH
|Gardner-Webb vs. Virginia
|March Madness Live
|3:00 pm
|truTV
|Columbia, SC
|Arizona St. vs. Buffalo
|March Madness Live
|3:50 pm
|TNT
|Tulsa, OK
|Oregon vs. Wisconsin
|March Madness Live
|4:20 pm
|TBS
|San Jose, CA
|Washington vs. Utah St.
|March Madness Live
|6:45 pm
|TNT
|Columbus, OH
|North Dakota St. vs. Duke
|March Madness Live
|7:00 pm
|CBS
|Columbia, SC
|Georgia St. vs. Houston
|March Madness Live
|7:15 pm
|TBS
|Tulsa, OK
|Liberty vs. Mississippi St.
|March Madness Live
|7:15 pm
|truTV
|San Jose, CA
|Iona vs. North Carolina
|March Madness Live
|9:15 pm
|TNT
|Columbus, OH
|UCF vs. VCU
|March Madness Live
|9:30 pm
|CBS
|Columbia, SC
|Ohio St. vs. Iowa St.
|March Madness Live
|9:45 pm
|TBS
|Tulsa, OK
|Saint Louis vs. Virginia Tech
|March Madness Live
|9:55 pm
|truTV
|San Jose, CA
|Second round, Saturday, March 23
|TBD
|March Madness Live
|12:00 pm
|CBS
|TBD
|March Madness Live
|2:30 pm
|CBS
|TBD
|March Madness Live
|5:00 pm
|CBS
|TBD
|March Madness Live
|6:00 pm
|TNT
|TBD
|March Madness Live
|7:00 pm
|TBS
|TBD
|March Madness Live
|7:30 pm
|CBS
|TBD
|March Madness Live
|8:30 pm
|TNT
|TBD
|March Madness Live
|9:30 pm
|TBS
|Second round, Sunday, March 24
|TBD
|March Madness Live
|12:00 pm
|CBS
|TBD
|March Madness Live
|2:30 pm
|CBS
|TBD
|March Madness Live
|5:00 pm
|CBS
|TBD
|March Madness Live
|6:00 pm
|CBS
|TBD
|March Madness Live
|7:00 pm
|TBS
|TBD
|March Madness Live
|7:30 pm
|truTV
|TBD
|March Madness Live
|8:30 pm
|TNT
|TBD
|March Madness Live
|9:30 pm
|TBS
|March 28-31
|South Regional
|March Madness Live
|March 28/30
|Louisville, KY
|West Regional
|March Madness Live
|March 28/30
|Anaheim, CA
|East Regional
|March Madness Live
|March 29/31
|Washington, D.C.
|Midwest Regional
|March Madness Live
|March 29/31
|Kansas City, MO
|Saturday, April 6
|Final Four
|March Madness Live
|6:00 pm
|CBS
|Minneapolis, MN
|Final Four
|March Madness Live
|8:30 pm
|CBS
|Minneapolis, MN
|Monday, April 8
|National Championship
|March Madness Live
|9:00 pm
|CBS
|Minneapolis, MN
First Four preview
Day 2 in Dayton will see two more teams move on to complete the 64-team bracket.
North Carolina Central-North Dakota State
In the first game, NC Central and North Dakota State battle as No. 16 seeds. The Eagles are playing in March Madness for the fourth time — and the third consecutive year in the First Four. But NCCU will try to win in the First Four this time, as it lost to UC Davis in 2017 and Texas Southern in 2018. As for North Dakota State, the Bison went only 9-7 in the Summit League but took advantage of upsets and beat No. 2 seed Omaha in the conference finals to win the auto bid.
Arizona State-St. John's
The Sun Devils are in the First Four again, after they lost to a Syracuse team that would reach the Sweet 16 last year. St. John's is in for the first time under Chris Mullin. The Red Storm started 12-0 this season.
St. John's (21-12) comes in slumping, as it lost four of its last five games and went 8-10 in the Big East. Arizona State beat then-No. 1 Kansas and No. 15 Mississippi State before conference play, but the Sun Devils also had surprising losses to the likes of Princeton at home and to Washington State by 21.
"New season. New energy. New passion. We've got new life."— #BIGEASThoops (@BIGEASTMBB) March 19, 2019
Head Coach Chris Mullin with the message for @StJohnsBBall heading into @marchmadness. #BIGEASThoops pic.twitter.com/B3HX7dAGkH
The Red Storm have five players in double figures scoring, but Shamorie Ponds is the star with his 19.5 points per game. Luguentz Dort paces ASU with 16.1 points per game, while Zylan Cheatham averages a double-double (11.8 points, 10.4 rebounds).
