NCAA bids 2019: Bracket for March Madness

The 2019 NCAA tournament bids are set and the bracket is updated after Tuesday's First Four games. Find all automatic bids, at-large selections and bracket information below.

Of the 68 teams in the NCAA tournament field, 32 got in automatically as conference tournament champions. This season, Duke, Virginia, North Carolina and Gonzaga are No. 1 seeds.

Games started with the First Four on Tuesday, March 19 and coontinue Wednesday, March 20. The tournament will then be down to 64 teams. The First Round is on Thursday, March 21 and Friday, March 22. The Second Round is Saturday, March 23 and Sunday, March 24.

Automatic Qualifiers

America East: Vermont

AAC: Cincinnati

Atlantic 10: Saint Louis

ACC: Duke

ASUN: Liberty

Big 12: Iowa State

Big East: Villanova

Big Sky: Montana

Big South: Gardner-Webb

Big West: UC Irvine

Big Ten: Michigan State

Colonial: Northeastern

Conference USA: Old Dominion

Horizon League: Northern Kentucky

Ivy League: Yale

Metro Atlantic Athletic: Iona

MAC: Buffalo

MEAC: NC Central

Missouri Valley: Bradley

Mountain West: Utah State

Northeast: Fairleigh Dickinson

Ohio Valley: Murray State

Pac-12: Oregon

Patriot League: Colgate

SEC: Auburn

Southern: Wofford

Southland: Abilene Christian

SWAC: Prairie View A&M

Summit League: North Dakota State

Sun Belt: Georgia State

West Coast Conference: Saint Mary's

Western Athletic Conference: New Mexico State

At-large teams

Arizona State

Baylor

Belmont

Florida

Florida State

Gonzaga

Houston

Iowa

Kansas

Kansas State

Kentucky

Louisville

LSU

Marquette

Maryland

Michigan

Minnesota

Mississippi State

Nevada

North Carolina

Ohio State

Oklahoma

Ole Miss

Purdue

Seton Hall

St. John's

Syracuse

Temple

Tennessee

Texas Tech

UCF

VCU

Virginia

Virginia Tech

Washington

Wisconsin

Eight teams will play in Dayton, Ohio, as part of the First Four. The four lowest-seeded automatic qualifiers and the last four at-large teams will play on Tuesday, March 19, and Wednesday, March 20, to complete the field of 64.

All 32 automatic bids will come from conference tournaments. The Ivy League first started playing a conference tournament in 2017, when Princeton won. Penn won the title a year ago. Yale is the 2019 champion.