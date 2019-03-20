NCAA DII bracket 2019: Printable DII men's basketball tournament bracket .PDF

The DII men’s basketball tournament is quickly approaching. The first round of the national championship tournament tips off on March 16 across the nation. Here’s a first look at the 2019 DII men’s basketball championship bracket. You can tap or click right here to get your first printable version of the 2019 DII men's basketball championship bracket.

NCAA.com

For now, the bracket is blank, but NCAA DII's version of Selection Sunday is almost here. The 64-team tournament bracket will be revealed Sunday, March 10, at 10:30 p.m. ET right here on NCAA.com.

UNIFORM MALFUNCTION: IUP went to Edinboro for a game. Its uniforms didn't

Here is some more information on the 2019 DII men's basketball championship you should know.

Important dates

Event Date Time Selection show Sun., Mar. 10 10:30 p.m. ET Regional rounds (Rounds 1-3) Mar. 16-19 TBD Elite Eight Mar. 27 1 p.m., 3:330 p.m., 7 p.m, 9:30 p.m. ET National semifinals Mar. 28 7 p.m., 9:30 p.m. ET Championship game Mar. 30 3 p.m. ET

About the tournament

The DII men's basketball championship starts with 64 teams. Each of the 24 conference champions earns an automatic qualifying bid with the selection committee picking the remaining 40 teams (more on that process in a bit). The field is broken up by region, with eight, eight-team regions beginning mini three-day tournaments beginning March 16 at the location of the No. 1-seed from each region.

RED-HOT TEAMS: Don't play these 5 men's teams in March | Check out the women's

How are the regions made up?

Region Conferences Atlantic CIAA, MEC, PSAC, Independent (2) Central GAC, MIAA, NSIC East CACC, ECC, NE10 Midwest GLIAC, GLVC, G-MAC, Independent (1) South GSC, SIAC, SSC, Independent (3) South Central Heartland, LSC, RMAC Southeast CC, PBC, SAC West CCAA, GNAC, PacWest

Now, how are those other 40 teams selected, you ask? First and foremost, you need to have a Division II won-lost record of .500 or better having competed against at least 22 DII men's basketball programs. If you meet that criteria, the committee looks at:

In-region winning percentage

DII winning percentage

Strength of schedule against DII programs

Head-to-head wins and losses against DII programs

Results against common DII opponents

RPI

Performance indicator

Record vs. ranked teams

Once the field is set, play begins. The winner of each region heads to the Elite Eight. Those final teams standing are reseeded and play moves to Evansville, Indiana. There, all quarterfinals, semifinals, and championship game action will be played to conclude the 2019 season.

WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT 2019: Standout freshman | Stat leaders | Undefeated teams

History of the DII men's basketball championship

Ferris State entered the 2018-19 season defending champions finishing 38-1 and atop all of DII men's basketball. The Bulldogs defeated Northern State in a memorable 71-69 thriller from Sioux Falls, South Dakota. They need seven more to catch Kentucky Wesleyan who owns the most DII championships in the 64-year history of the event.

Here's a complete list of the programs which have won the most DII men's basketball titles and a list of every championship game in DII history.