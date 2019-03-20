NCAA DII bracket 2019: Printable DII men's basketball tournament bracket .PDF

The DII men’s basketball tournament is quickly approaching. The first round of the national championship tournament tips off on March 16 across the nation. Here’s a first look at the 2019 DII men’s basketball championship bracket. You can tap or click right here to get your first printable version of the 2019 DII men's basketball championship bracket.
For now, the bracket is blank, but NCAA DII's version of Selection Sunday is almost here. The 64-team tournament bracket will be revealed Sunday, March 10, at 10:30 p.m. ET right here on NCAA.com.
Here is some more information on the 2019 DII men's basketball championship you should know.
Important dates
|Event
|Date
|Time
|Selection show
|Sun., Mar. 10
|10:30 p.m. ET
|Regional rounds (Rounds 1-3)
|Mar. 16-19
|TBD
|Elite Eight
|Mar. 27
|1 p.m., 3:330 p.m., 7 p.m, 9:30 p.m. ET
|National semifinals
|Mar. 28
|7 p.m., 9:30 p.m. ET
|Championship game
|Mar. 30
|3 p.m. ET
About the tournament
The DII men's basketball championship starts with 64 teams. Each of the 24 conference champions earns an automatic qualifying bid with the selection committee picking the remaining 40 teams (more on that process in a bit). The field is broken up by region, with eight, eight-team regions beginning mini three-day tournaments beginning March 16 at the location of the No. 1-seed from each region.
How are the regions made up?
|Region
|Conferences
|Atlantic
|CIAA, MEC, PSAC, Independent (2)
|Central
|GAC, MIAA, NSIC
|East
|CACC, ECC, NE10
|Midwest
|GLIAC, GLVC, G-MAC, Independent (1)
|South
|GSC, SIAC, SSC, Independent (3)
|South Central
|Heartland, LSC, RMAC
|Southeast
|CC, PBC, SAC
|West
|CCAA, GNAC, PacWest
Now, how are those other 40 teams selected, you ask? First and foremost, you need to have a Division II won-lost record of .500 or better having competed against at least 22 DII men's basketball programs. If you meet that criteria, the committee looks at:
- In-region winning percentage
- DII winning percentage
- Strength of schedule against DII programs
- Head-to-head wins and losses against DII programs
- Results against common DII opponents
- RPI
- Performance indicator
- Record vs. ranked teams
Once the field is set, play begins. The winner of each region heads to the Elite Eight. Those final teams standing are reseeded and play moves to Evansville, Indiana. There, all quarterfinals, semifinals, and championship game action will be played to conclude the 2019 season.
History of the DII men's basketball championship
Ferris State entered the 2018-19 season defending champions finishing 38-1 and atop all of DII men's basketball. The Bulldogs defeated Northern State in a memorable 71-69 thriller from Sioux Falls, South Dakota. They need seven more to catch Kentucky Wesleyan who owns the most DII championships in the 64-year history of the event.
Here's a complete list of the programs which have won the most DII men's basketball titles and a list of every championship game in DII history.
|YEAR
|CHAMPION (RECORD)
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|SITE
|2018
|Ferris State (38-1)
|Andy Bronkema
|71-69
|Northern State
|Sioux Falls, S.D.
|2017
|Northwest Missouri St. (35-1)
|Ben McCollum
|71-61
|Fairmont State
|Sioux Falls, S.D.
|2016
|Augustana [S.D.] (34-2)
|Tom Billeter
|90-81
|Lincoln Memorial
|Frisco, Tex.
|2015
|Florida Southern (36-1)
|Linc Darner
|77-62
|Indiana (Pa.)
|Evansville, Ind.
|2014
|Central Missouri (30-5)
|Kim Anderson
|84-77
|West Liberty
|Evansville, Ind.
|2013
|Drury (31-4)
|Steve Hesser
|74-73
|Metro State
|Atlanta, Ga.
|2012
|Western Washington (31-5)
|Brad Jackson
|72-65
|Montevallo
|Highland Heights, Ky.
|2011
|Bellarmine (33-2)
|Scott Davenport
|71-68
|BYU-Hawaii
|Springfield, Mass.
|2010
|Cal Poly Pomona (28-6)
|Greg Kamansky
|65-53
|Indiana (Pa.)
|Springfield, Mass.
|2009
|Findlay (36-0)
|Ron Niekamp
|56-53 (ot)
|Cal Poly Pomona
|Springfield, Mass.
|2008
|Winona State (38-1)
|Mike Leaf
|87-76
|Augusta State
|Springfield, Mass.
|2007
|Barton (31-5)
|Ron Lievense
|77-75
|Winona State
|Springfield, Mass.
|2006
|Winona State (32-4)
|Mike Leaf
|73-61
|Virginia Union
|Springfield, Mass.
|2005
|Virginia Union (30-4)
|Dave Robbins
|63-58
|Bryant
|Grand Forks, N.D.
|2004
|Kennesaw State (35-4)
|Tony Ingle
|84-59
|Southern Indiana
|Bakersfield, Calif.
|2003
|Northeastern State (32-3)
|Larry Gipson
|75-64
|**Kentucky Wesleyan
|Lakeland, Fla.
|2002
|Metro State (29-6)
|Mike Dunlap
|80-72
|Kentucky Wesleyan
|Evansville, Ind.
|2001
|Kentucky Wesleyan (31-3)
|Ray Harper
|72-63
|Washburn
|Bakersfield, Calif.
|2000
|Metro State (33-4)
|Mike Dunlap
|97-79
|Kentucky Wesleyan
|Louisville, Ky.
|1999
|Kentucky Wesleyan (35-2)
|Ray Harper
|75-60
|Metro State
|Louisville, Ky.
|1998
|UC Davis (31-2)
|Bob Williams
|83-77
|Kentucky Wesleyan
|Louisville, Ky.
|1997
|Cal State Bakersfield (29-4)
|Pat Douglass
|57-56
|Northern Kentucky
|Louisville, Ky.
|1996
|Fort Hays State (34-0)
|Gary Garner
|70-63
|Northern Kentucky
|Louisville, Ky.
|1995
|Southern Indiana (29-4)
|Bruce Pearl
|71-63
|UC Riverside
|Louisville, Ky.
|1994
|Cal State Bakersfield (27-6)
|Pat Douglass
|92-86
|Southern Indiana
|Springfield, Mass.
|1993
|Cal State Bakersfield (33-0)
|Pat Douglass
|85-72
|Troy
|Springfield, Mass.
|1992
|Virginia Union (30-3)
|Dave Robbins
|100-75
|Bridgeport
|Springfield, Mass.
|1991
|North Alabama (29-4)
|Gary Elliot
|79-72
|Bridgeport
|Springfield, Mass.
|1990
|Kentucky Wesleyan (31-2)
|Wayne Chapman
|93-79
|Cal State Bakersfield
|Springfield, Mass.
|1989
|North Carolina Central (28-4)
|Michael Bernard
|73-46
|Southeast Missouri State
|Springfield, Mass.
|1988
|Massachusetts-Lowell (27-7)
|Don Doucette
|75-72
|Alaska Anchorage
|Springfield, Mass.
|1987
|Kentucky Wesleyan (28-5)
|Wayne Chapman
|92-74
|Gannon
|Springfield, Mass.
|1986
|Sacred Heart (30-4)
|Dave Bike
|93-87
|Southeast Missouri State
|Springfield, Mass.
|1985
|Jacksonville State (31-1)
|Bill Jones
|74-73
|South Dakota State
|Springfield, Mass.
|1984
|Central Missouri (29-3)
|Lynn Nance
|81-77
|Saint Augustine's
|Springfield, Mass.
|1983
|Wright State (18-4)
|Ralph Underhill
|92-73
|District of Columbia
|Springfield, Mass.
|1982
|District of Columbia (25-5)
|Wil Jones
|73-63
|Florida Southern
|Springfield, Mass.
|1981
|Florida Southern (24-8)
|Hal Wissel
|73-68
|Mount Saint Mary's
|Springfield, Mass.
|1980
|Virginia Union (26-4)
|Dave Robbins
|80-74
|SUNYIT
|Springfield, Mass.
|1979
|North Alabama (22-9)
|Bill Jones
|64-50
|Green Bay
|Springfield, Mo.
|1978
|Cheyney (26-2)
|John Chaney
|47-40
|Green Bay
|Springfield, Mo.
|1977
|Chattanooga (27-5)
|RoShumatete
|71-62
|Randolph-Macon
|Springfield, Mass.
|1976
|Puget Sound (27-7)
|Don Zech
|83-74
|Chattanooga
|Evansville, Ind.
|1975
|Old Dominion (25-6)
|Sonny Allen
|76-74
|New Orleans
|Evansville, Ind.
|1974
|Morgan State (28-5)
|Nathaniel Frazier
|67-52
|Missouri State
|Evansville, Ind.
|1973
|Kentucky Wesleyan (24-6)
|Bob Jones
|78-76 (ot)
|Tennessee State
|Evansville, Ind.
|1972
|Roanoke (28-4)
|Charles Moir
|84-72
|Akron
|Evansville, Ind.
|1971
|Evansville (22-8)
|Arad McCutchan
|97-82
|Old Dominion
|Evansville, Ind.
|1970
|Philadelphia University (29-2)
|Herb Magee
|76-65
|Tennessee State
|Evansville, Ind.
|1969
|Kentucky Wesleyan (25-5)
|Bob Daniels
|75-71
|Missouri State
|Evansville, Ind.
|1968
|Kentucky Wesleyan (28-3)
|Bob Daniels
|63-52
|Indiana State
|Evansville, Ind.
|1967
|Winston-Salem (30-2)
|C.E. Gaines
|77-74
|Missouri State
|Evansville, Ind.
|1966
|Kentucky Wesleyan (24-6)
|Guy Strong
|54-51
|Southern Illinois
|Evansville, Ind.
|1965
|Evansville (29-0)
|Arad McCutchan
|85-82 (ot)
|Southern Illinois
|Evansville, Ind.
|1964
|Evansville (26-3)
|Arad McCutchan
|72-59
|Akron
|Evansville, Ind.
|1963
|South Dakota State (22-5)
|Jim Iverson
|44-42
|Wittenberg
|Evansville, Ind.
|1962
|Mount Saint Mary's (24-6)
|James Phelan
|58-57 (ot)
|Sacramento State
|Evansville, Ind.
|1961
|Wittenberg (25-4)
|Ray Mears
|42-38
|Southeast Missouri State
|Evansville, Ind.
|1960
|Evansville (25-4)
|Arad McCutchan
|90-69
|Chapman
|Evansville, Ind.
|1959
|Evansville (21-6)
|Arad McCutchan
|83-67
|Missouri State
|Evansville, Ind.
|1958
|South Dakota (22-5)
|Duane Clodfelter
|75-53
|Saint Michael's
|Evansville, Ind.
|1957
|Wheaton (Ill.) (28-1)
|Lee Pfund
|89-65
|Kentucky Wesleyan
|Evansville, Ind.
|**Student-Athletes declared ineligible