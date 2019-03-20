Brackets lock in

days

:

hrs

:

min

:

sec

Make your picks
WATCH
basketball-men-d2 flag

Wayne Cavadi | NCAA.com | March 20, 2019

NCAA DII bracket 2019: Printable DII men's basketball tournament bracket .PDF

DII Men's Basketball: 2019 Selection Show

The DII men’s basketball tournament is quickly approaching. The first round of the national championship tournament tips off on March 16 across the nation. Here’s a first look at the 2019 DII men’s basketball championship bracket. You can tap or click right here to get your first printable version of the 2019 DII men's basketball championship bracket.

NCAA.com The 2019 NCAA DII men's basketball championship bracket.

For now, the bracket is blank, but NCAA DII's version of Selection Sunday is almost here. The 64-team tournament bracket will be revealed Sunday, March 10, at 10:30 p.m. ET right here on NCAA.com.  

UNIFORM MALFUNCTION: IUP went to Edinboro for a game. Its uniforms didn't

Here is some more information on the 2019 DII men's basketball championship you should know.

Important dates

Event Date Time
Selection show Sun., Mar. 10 10:30 p.m. ET
Regional rounds (Rounds 1-3) Mar. 16-19 TBD
Elite Eight Mar. 27 1 p.m., 3:330 p.m., 7 p.m, 9:30 p.m. ET
National semifinals Mar. 28 7 p.m., 9:30 p.m. ET
Championship game Mar. 30 3 p.m. ET

About the tournament

The DII men's basketball championship starts with 64 teams. Each of the 24 conference champions earns an automatic qualifying bid with the selection committee picking the remaining 40 teams (more on that process in a bit). The field is broken up by region, with eight, eight-team regions beginning mini three-day tournaments beginning March 16 at the location of the No. 1-seed from each region.

RED-HOT TEAMS: Don't play these 5 men's teams in March | Check out the women's 

How are the regions made up?

Region Conferences
Atlantic CIAA, MEC, PSAC, Independent (2)
Central GAC, MIAA, NSIC
East CACC, ECC, NE10
Midwest GLIAC, GLVC, G-MAC, Independent (1)
South GSC, SIAC, SSC, Independent (3)
South Central Heartland, LSC, RMAC
Southeast CC, PBC, SAC
West CCAA, GNAC, PacWest

Now, how are those other 40 teams selected, you ask? First and foremost, you need to have a Division II won-lost record of .500 or better having competed against at least 22 DII men's basketball programs. If you meet that criteria, the committee looks at:

  • In-region winning percentage
  • DII winning percentage
  • Strength of schedule against DII programs
  • Head-to-head wins and losses against DII programs
  • Results against common DII opponents
  • RPI 
  • Performance indicator
  • Record vs. ranked teams

Once the field is set, play begins. The winner of each region heads to the Elite Eight. Those final teams standing are reseeded and play moves to Evansville, Indiana. There, all quarterfinals, semifinals, and championship game action will be played to conclude the 2019 season.

WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT 2019: Standout freshman | Stat leaders | Undefeated teams

History of the DII men's basketball championship

Ferris State entered the 2018-19 season defending champions finishing 38-1 and atop all of DII men's basketball. The Bulldogs defeated Northern State in a memorable 71-69 thriller from Sioux Falls, South Dakota. They need seven more to catch Kentucky Wesleyan who owns the most DII championships in the 64-year history of the event.

Here's a complete list of the programs which have won the most DII men's basketball titles and a list of every championship game in DII history.

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2018 Ferris State (38-1) Andy Bronkema 71-69 Northern State Sioux Falls, S.D.
2017 Northwest Missouri St. (35-1) Ben McCollum 71-61 Fairmont State Sioux Falls, S.D.
2016 Augustana [S.D.] (34-2) Tom Billeter 90-81 Lincoln Memorial Frisco, Tex.
2015 Florida Southern (36-1) Linc Darner 77-62 Indiana (Pa.) Evansville, Ind.
2014 Central Missouri (30-5) Kim Anderson 84-77 West Liberty Evansville, Ind.
2013 Drury (31-4) Steve Hesser 74-73 Metro State Atlanta, Ga.
2012 Western Washington (31-5) Brad Jackson 72-65 Montevallo Highland Heights, Ky.
2011 Bellarmine (33-2) Scott Davenport 71-68 BYU-Hawaii Springfield, Mass.
2010 Cal Poly Pomona (28-6) Greg Kamansky 65-53 Indiana (Pa.) Springfield, Mass.
2009 Findlay (36-0) Ron Niekamp 56-53 (ot) Cal Poly Pomona Springfield, Mass.
2008 Winona State (38-1) Mike Leaf 87-76 Augusta State Springfield, Mass.
2007 Barton (31-5) Ron Lievense 77-75 Winona State Springfield, Mass.
2006 Winona State (32-4) Mike Leaf 73-61 Virginia Union Springfield, Mass.
2005 Virginia Union (30-4) Dave Robbins 63-58 Bryant Grand Forks, N.D.
2004 Kennesaw State (35-4) Tony Ingle 84-59 Southern Indiana Bakersfield, Calif.
2003 Northeastern State (32-3) Larry Gipson 75-64 **Kentucky Wesleyan Lakeland, Fla.
2002 Metro State (29-6) Mike Dunlap 80-72 Kentucky Wesleyan Evansville, Ind.
2001 Kentucky Wesleyan (31-3) Ray Harper 72-63 Washburn Bakersfield, Calif.
2000 Metro State (33-4) Mike Dunlap 97-79 Kentucky Wesleyan Louisville, Ky.
1999 Kentucky Wesleyan (35-2) Ray Harper 75-60 Metro State Louisville, Ky.
1998 UC Davis (31-2) Bob Williams 83-77 Kentucky Wesleyan Louisville, Ky.
1997 Cal State Bakersfield (29-4) Pat Douglass 57-56 Northern Kentucky Louisville, Ky.
1996 Fort Hays State (34-0) Gary Garner 70-63 Northern Kentucky Louisville, Ky.
1995 Southern Indiana (29-4) Bruce Pearl 71-63 UC Riverside Louisville, Ky.
1994 Cal State Bakersfield (27-6) Pat Douglass 92-86 Southern Indiana Springfield, Mass.
1993 Cal State Bakersfield (33-0) Pat Douglass 85-72 Troy Springfield, Mass.
1992 Virginia Union (30-3) Dave Robbins 100-75 Bridgeport Springfield, Mass.
1991 North Alabama (29-4) Gary Elliot 79-72 Bridgeport Springfield, Mass.
1990 Kentucky Wesleyan (31-2) Wayne Chapman 93-79 Cal State Bakersfield Springfield, Mass.
1989 North Carolina Central (28-4) Michael Bernard 73-46 Southeast Missouri State Springfield, Mass.
1988 Massachusetts-Lowell (27-7) Don Doucette 75-72 Alaska Anchorage Springfield, Mass.
1987 Kentucky Wesleyan (28-5) Wayne Chapman 92-74 Gannon Springfield, Mass.
1986 Sacred Heart (30-4) Dave Bike 93-87 Southeast Missouri State Springfield, Mass.
1985 Jacksonville State (31-1) Bill Jones 74-73 South Dakota State Springfield, Mass.
1984 Central Missouri (29-3) Lynn Nance 81-77 Saint Augustine's Springfield, Mass.
1983 Wright State (18-4) Ralph Underhill 92-73 District of Columbia Springfield, Mass.
1982 District of Columbia (25-5) Wil Jones 73-63 Florida Southern Springfield, Mass.
1981 Florida Southern (24-8) Hal Wissel 73-68 Mount Saint Mary's Springfield, Mass.
1980 Virginia Union (26-4) Dave Robbins 80-74 SUNYIT Springfield, Mass.
1979 North Alabama (22-9) Bill Jones 64-50 Green Bay Springfield, Mo.
1978 Cheyney (26-2) John Chaney 47-40 Green Bay Springfield, Mo.
1977 Chattanooga (27-5) RoShumatete 71-62 Randolph-Macon Springfield, Mass.
1976 Puget Sound (27-7) Don Zech 83-74 Chattanooga Evansville, Ind.
1975 Old Dominion (25-6) Sonny Allen 76-74 New Orleans Evansville, Ind.
1974 Morgan State (28-5) Nathaniel Frazier 67-52 Missouri State Evansville, Ind.
1973 Kentucky Wesleyan (24-6) Bob Jones 78-76 (ot) Tennessee State Evansville, Ind.
1972 Roanoke (28-4) Charles Moir 84-72 Akron Evansville, Ind.
1971 Evansville (22-8) Arad McCutchan 97-82 Old Dominion Evansville, Ind.
1970 Philadelphia University (29-2) Herb Magee 76-65 Tennessee State Evansville, Ind.
1969 Kentucky Wesleyan (25-5) Bob Daniels 75-71 Missouri State Evansville, Ind.
1968 Kentucky Wesleyan (28-3) Bob Daniels 63-52 Indiana State Evansville, Ind.
1967 Winston-Salem (30-2) C.E. Gaines 77-74 Missouri State Evansville, Ind.
1966 Kentucky Wesleyan (24-6) Guy Strong 54-51 Southern Illinois Evansville, Ind.
1965 Evansville (29-0) Arad McCutchan 85-82 (ot) Southern Illinois Evansville, Ind.
1964 Evansville (26-3) Arad McCutchan 72-59 Akron Evansville, Ind.
1963 South Dakota State (22-5) Jim Iverson 44-42 Wittenberg Evansville, Ind.
1962 Mount Saint Mary's (24-6) James Phelan 58-57 (ot) Sacramento State Evansville, Ind.
1961 Wittenberg (25-4) Ray Mears 42-38 Southeast Missouri State Evansville, Ind.
1960 Evansville (25-4) Arad McCutchan 90-69 Chapman Evansville, Ind.
1959 Evansville (21-6) Arad McCutchan 83-67 Missouri State Evansville, Ind.
1958 South Dakota (22-5) Duane Clodfelter 75-53 Saint Michael's Evansville, Ind.
1957 Wheaton (Ill.) (28-1) Lee Pfund 89-65 Kentucky Wesleyan Evansville, Ind.
  **Student-Athletes declared ineligible        
NEWS: DII basketball news | Interactive bracket