The 2019 NCAA tournament first round has 16 games on the Thursday, March 21 schedule. You can find all TV channels and how to watch March Madness online links below.

There are 64 teams remaining in the hunt for a national title. There will be 48 after Thursday's games.

2019 NCAA tournament: Thursday schedule, TV channels, how to watch March Madness online

There are 16 games on Tuesday, starting with No. 7 Louisville vs. No. 10 Minnesota at 12:15 p.m. ET on CBS.

MARCH MADNESS: Make your bracket picks now | Interactive bracket

Here's the full schedule: