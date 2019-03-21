Loyola Chicago's Porter Moser joining NCAA Tournament coverage as guest analyst

Turner Sports and CBS Sports have added Loyola Chicago head coach Porter Moser as a guest studio analyst for coverage of the 2019 NCAA men's basketball tournament airing across TBS, CBS, TNT and truTV. Moser will join the Atlanta studio team – host Casey Stern and analysts Brendan Haywood, Candace Parker and Seth Davis – for Second Round coverage on Saturday, March 23, and Sunday, March 24.

Moser led the Ramblers to their second consecutive Missouri Valley Conference regular season championship this season, following the program’s first Final Four appearance in 55 years during last year’s NCAA Tournament. The 2018 MVC Coach of the Year, Moser has posted a 141-125 record in eight seasons with Loyola and a 246-226 mark in his 15-year head coaching career.

For the ninth consecutive year, CBS Sports and Turner Sports will provide live coverage of all 67 games from the 2019 NCAA men's basketball tournament across four national television networks – TBS, CBS, TNT and truTV – and NCAA March Madness Live. This year’s tournament will continue First Round coverage this afternoon, Friday, March 22, beginning at Noon ET.

CBS will broadcast this year’s NCAA Final Four on Saturday, April 6, along with the National Championship on Monday, April 8.