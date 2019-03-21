TRENDING:

Tracking perfect brackets

How Auburn survived vs. NMSU

Women's tournament starts today

Live updates from DI wrestling champ

basketball-men-d1 flag

Anthony Chiusano | NCAA.com | March 21, 2019

March Madness gear: The 7 best official 2019 NCAA tournament items you can buy right now

Charles Barkley's Final Four

The 2019 NCAA tournament field is set, and it's time for the Madness to begin.

For fans, now's the perfect time to load up on official March Madness and 2019 Final Four gear. Here are our favorite post-Selection Sunday items available right now at shopncaasports.com.

Note: New items will become available on NCAA Shop throughout the tournament. Make sure to check back here for the latest team and tournament gear each round.

1. Men's Fanatics Branded 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament March Madness Big Dance T-Shirt ($27.99)

Team Big Dance

Teams available: LSU |Florida State | Virginia Tech | Texas Tech | Saint Louis | Ole Miss Syracuse | Mississippi State | Maryland | Cincinnati | Houston | Utah State | Seton Hall | Kansas State

2. Men's Fanatics Branded Black 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament March Madness Tip Off Pullover Hoodie ($54.99)

Men's Fanatics Branded Black 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament March Madness Tip Off Pullover Hoodie

3. Men's Fanatics Branded Heather Charcoal 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament March Madness 68-Team Bracket Long Sleeve T-Shirt ($29.99)

Men's Fanatics Branded Heather Charcoal 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament March Madness 68-Team Bracket Long Sleeve T-Shirt

Also available as short-sleeve T-shirt ($27.99) | Big & Tall T-shirt ($31.99)

4. Men's Fanatics Branded White 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament March Madness 68-Team Ball T-Shirt ($27.99)

Men's Fanatics Branded White 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament March Madness 68-Team Ball T-Shirt

Also available as long-sleeve T-shirt ($29.99)

5. WinCraft 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament March Madness Final Four 22'' x 42'' 2 Sided Locker Room Towel ($19.99)

WinCraft 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament March Madness Final Four 22'' x 42'' 2 Sided Locker Room Towel

6. Men's Top of the World Navy/Green 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament March Madness Adjustable Hat ($21.99)

2019 Final Four hat

7. WinCraft 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament March Madness Final Four Deluxe 3' x 5' Flag ($39.99)

WinCraft 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament March Madness Final Four Deluxe 3' x 5' Flag

 