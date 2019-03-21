Turner Sports and CBS Sports announce tip times and matchups for second round games on Saturday, March 23

CBS Sports and Turner Sports announce tip times and matchups for Second Round coverage of the 2019 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship on Saturday, March 23 (Noon-Midnight ET), with all games available in their entirety across four national television networks – TBS, CBS, TNT and truTV – and via NCAA March Madness Live. The night’s coverage will conclude with Inside March Madness Presented by Buick following Auburn vs. Kansas on TBS. Exclusive live coverage will continue with First Round action on Friday, March 22, beginning at Noon.

Following are the tip times and commentator assignments for Friday’s First Round and Saturday’s Second Round games. Tip times for the second round games on Sunday will be announced on Friday after the conclusion of the day’s games.

This year’s NCAA Final Four National Semifinals on Saturday, April 6, along with the National Championship on Monday, April 8, will air on CBS.

Second Round Games – Saturday, March 23 (Noon-Midnight ET) Tip (ET) Network Site Game Play-by-Play/Analyst//Reporter 12:10 p.m. CBS Jacksonville I (6) Maryland vs. (3) LSU Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Jamie Erdahl After conc. I CBS Jacksonville II (7) Wofford vs. (2) Kentucky Eagle / Spanarkel // Erdahl 5:15 p.m. CBS Des Moines I (10) Florida vs. (2) Michigan Kevin Harlan / Reggie Miller / Dan Bonner // Dana Jacobson 6:10 p.m. TNT Hartford I (12) Murray St. vs. (4) Florida St. Carter Blackburn / Debbie Antonelli // John Schriffen 7:10 p.m. TBS Salt Lake City I (9) Baylor vs. (1) Gonzaga Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // Lisa Byington After conc. I CBS Des Moines II (10) Minnesota vs. (2) Michigan St. Harlan / Miller / Bonner // Jacobson After conc. I TNT Hartford II (6) Villanova vs. (3) Purdue Blackburn / Antonelli // Schriffen After conc. I TBS Salt Lake City II (5) Auburn vs. (4) Kansas Catalon / Lappas // Byington

Below are the previously announced tip times and commentator assignments for Friday’s First Round.