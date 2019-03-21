Turner Sports and CBS Sports announce tip times and matchups for second round games on Saturday, March 23

CBS Sports and Turner Sports announce tip times and matchups for Second Round coverage of the 2019 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship on Saturday, March 23 (Noon-Midnight ET), with all games available in their entirety across four national television networks – TBS, CBS, TNT and truTV – and via NCAA March Madness Live. The night’s coverage will conclude with Inside March Madness Presented by Buick following Auburn vs. Kansas on TBS. Exclusive live coverage will continue with First Round action on Friday, March 22, beginning at Noon.
Following are the tip times and commentator assignments for Friday’s First Round and Saturday’s Second Round games. Tip times for the second round games on Sunday will be announced on Friday after the conclusion of the day’s games.
This year’s NCAA Final Four National Semifinals on Saturday, April 6, along with the National Championship on Monday, April 8, will air on CBS.
|
Second Round Games – Saturday, March 23 (Noon-Midnight ET)
|
Tip (ET)
|
Network
|
Site
|
Game
|
Play-by-Play/Analyst//Reporter
|
12:10 p.m.
|
CBS
|
Jacksonville I
|
(6) Maryland vs. (3) LSU
|
Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Jamie Erdahl
|
After conc. I
|
CBS
|
Jacksonville II
|
(7) Wofford vs. (2) Kentucky
|
Eagle / Spanarkel // Erdahl
|
5:15 p.m.
|
CBS
|
Des Moines I
|
(10) Florida vs. (2) Michigan
|
Kevin Harlan / Reggie Miller / Dan Bonner // Dana Jacobson
|
6:10 p.m.
|
TNT
|
Hartford I
|
(12) Murray St. vs. (4) Florida St.
|
Carter Blackburn / Debbie Antonelli // John Schriffen
|
7:10 p.m.
|
TBS
|
Salt Lake City I
|
(9) Baylor vs. (1) Gonzaga
|
Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // Lisa Byington
|
After conc. I
|
CBS
|
Des Moines II
|
(10) Minnesota vs. (2) Michigan St.
|
Harlan / Miller / Bonner // Jacobson
|
After conc. I
|
TNT
|
Hartford II
|
(6) Villanova vs. (3) Purdue
|
Blackburn / Antonelli // Schriffen
|
After conc. I
|
TBS
|
Salt Lake City II
|
(5) Auburn vs. (4) Kansas
|
Catalon / Lappas // Byington
Below are the previously announced tip times and commentator assignments for Friday’s First Round.
|
First Round Games – Friday Afternoon, March 22 (Noon-6 p.m.)
|
Tip (ET)
|
Network
|
Site
|
Game
|
Play-by-Play/Analyst//Reporter
|
12:15 p.m.
|
CBS
|
Columbus I
|
(10) Iowa vs. (7) Cincinnati
|
Brian Anderson / Chris Webber // Allie LaForce
|
12:40 p.m.
|
truTV
|
Columbia I
|
(9) Oklahoma vs. (8) Ole Miss
|
Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson
|
1:30 p.m.
|
TNT
|
Tulsa I
|
(14) Northern Kentucky vs. (3) Texas Tech
|
Brad Nessler / Steve Lavin / Jim Jackson // Evan Washburn
|
2:00 p.m.
|
TBS
|
San Jose I
|
(13) UC Irvine vs. (4) Kansas St.
|
Spero Dedes / Len Elmore / Steve Smith // Ros Gold-Onwude
|
After conc. I
|
CBS
|
Columbus II
|
(15) Colgate vs. (2) Tennessee
|
Anderson / Webber // LaForce
|
After conc. I
|
truTV
|
Columbia II
|
(16) Gardner-Webb vs. (1) Virginia
|
Nantz / Raftery / Hill // Wolfson
|
After conc. I
|
TNT
|
Tulsa II
|
(11) Arizona St. vs. (6) Buffalo
|
Nessler / Lavin / Jackson // Washburn
|
After conc. I
|
TBS
|
San Jose II
|
(12) Oregon vs. (5) Wisconsin
|
Dedes / Elmore / Smith // Gold-Onwude
|
First Round Games – Friday Evening, March 22 (6:30 p.m.-Midnight)
|
Tip (ET)
|
Network
|
Site
|
Game
|
Play-by-Play/Analyst//Reporter
|
6:50 p.m.
|
TNT
|
Columbus III
|
(9) Washington vs. (8) Utah St.
|
Anderson / Webber // LaForce
|
7:10 p.m.
|
CBS
|
Columbia III
|
(16) North Dakota St. vs. (1) Duke
|
Nantz / Raftery / Hill // Wolfson
|
7:20 p.m.
|
TBS
|
Tulsa III
|
(14) Georgia St. vs. (3) Houston
|
Nessler / Lavin / Jackson // Washburn
|
7:27 p.m.
|
truTV
|
San Jose III
|
(12) Liberty vs. (5) Mississippi St.
|
Dedes / Elmore / Smith // Gold-Onwude
|
After conc. III
|
TNT
|
Columbus IV
|
(16) Iona vs. (1) North Carolina
|
Anderson / Webber // LaForce
|
After conc. III
|
CBS
|
Columbia IV
|
(9) UCF vs. (8) VCU
|
Nantz / Raftery / Hill // Wolfson
|
After conc. III
|
TBS
|
Tulsa IV
|
(11) Ohio St. vs. (6) Iowa St.
|
Nessler / Lavin / Jackson // Washburn
|
After conc. III
|
truTV
|
San Jose IV
|
(13) Saint Louis vs. (4) Virginia Tech
|
Dedes / Elmore / Smith // Gold-Onwude