TRENDING:

Tracking perfect brackets

How Auburn survived vs. NMSU

Women's tournament starts today

Live updates from DI wrestling champ

basketball-men-d1 flag

NCAA.com | March 22, 2019

Turner Sports and CBS Sports announce tip times and matchups for second round games on Saturday, March 23

Murray State knocks off Marquette, 83-64

CBS Sports and Turner Sports announce tip times and matchups for Second Round coverage of the 2019 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship on Saturday, March 23 (Noon-Midnight ET), with all games available in their entirety across four national television networks – TBS, CBS, TNT and truTV – and via NCAA March Madness Live.  The night’s coverage will conclude with Inside March Madness Presented by Buick following Auburn vs. Kansas on TBS.  Exclusive live coverage will continue with First Round action on Friday, March 22, beginning at Noon.

Following are the tip times and commentator assignments for Friday’s First Round and Saturday’s Second Round games. Tip times for the second round games on Sunday will be announced on Friday after the conclusion of the day’s games.

This year’s NCAA Final Four National Semifinals on Saturday, April 6, along with the National Championship on Monday, April 8, will air on CBS.

 

Second Round Games – Saturday, March 23 (Noon-Midnight ET)

 

Tip (ET)

Network

Site

Game

Play-by-Play/Analyst//Reporter

12:10 p.m.

CBS

Jacksonville I

(6) Maryland vs. (3) LSU

Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Jamie Erdahl

After conc. I

CBS

Jacksonville II

(7) Wofford vs. (2) Kentucky

Eagle / Spanarkel // Erdahl

5:15 p.m.

CBS

Des Moines I

(10) Florida vs. (2) Michigan

Kevin Harlan / Reggie Miller / Dan Bonner // Dana Jacobson

6:10 p.m.

TNT

Hartford I

(12) Murray St. vs. (4) Florida St.

Carter Blackburn / Debbie Antonelli // John Schriffen

7:10 p.m.

TBS

Salt Lake City I

(9) Baylor vs. (1) Gonzaga

Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // Lisa Byington

After conc. I

CBS

Des Moines II

(10) Minnesota vs. (2) Michigan St.

Harlan / Miller / Bonner // Jacobson

After conc. I

TNT

Hartford II

(6) Villanova vs. (3) Purdue

Blackburn / Antonelli // Schriffen

After conc. I

TBS

Salt Lake City II

(5) Auburn vs. (4) Kansas

Catalon / Lappas // Byington

Below are the previously announced tip times and commentator assignments for Friday’s First Round.

 

First Round Games – Friday Afternoon, March 22 (Noon-6 p.m.)

 

Tip (ET)

Network

Site

Game

Play-by-Play/Analyst//Reporter

12:15 p.m.

CBS

Columbus I

(10) Iowa vs. (7) Cincinnati

Brian Anderson / Chris Webber // Allie LaForce

12:40 p.m.

truTV

Columbia I

(9) Oklahoma vs. (8) Ole Miss

Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson

1:30 p.m.

TNT

Tulsa I

(14) Northern Kentucky vs. (3) Texas Tech

Brad Nessler / Steve Lavin / Jim Jackson // Evan Washburn

2:00 p.m.

TBS

San Jose I

(13) UC Irvine vs. (4) Kansas St.

Spero Dedes / Len Elmore / Steve Smith // Ros Gold-Onwude

After conc. I

CBS

Columbus II

(15) Colgate vs. (2) Tennessee

Anderson / Webber // LaForce

After conc. I

truTV

Columbia II

(16) Gardner-Webb vs. (1) Virginia

Nantz / Raftery / Hill // Wolfson

After conc. I

TNT

Tulsa II

(11) Arizona St. vs. (6) Buffalo

Nessler / Lavin / Jackson // Washburn

After conc. I

TBS

San Jose II

(12) Oregon vs. (5) Wisconsin

Dedes / Elmore / Smith // Gold-Onwude

 

First Round Games – Friday Evening, March 22 (6:30 p.m.-Midnight)

 

Tip (ET)

Network

Site

Game

Play-by-Play/Analyst//Reporter

6:50 p.m.

TNT

Columbus III

(9) Washington vs. (8) Utah St.

Anderson / Webber // LaForce

7:10 p.m.

CBS

Columbia III

(16) North Dakota St. vs. (1) Duke

Nantz / Raftery / Hill // Wolfson

7:20 p.m.

TBS

Tulsa III

(14) Georgia St. vs. (3) Houston

Nessler / Lavin / Jackson // Washburn

7:27 p.m.

truTV

San Jose III

(12) Liberty vs. (5) Mississippi St.

Dedes / Elmore / Smith // Gold-Onwude

After conc. III

TNT

Columbus IV

(16) Iona vs. (1) North Carolina

Anderson / Webber // LaForce

After conc. III

CBS

Columbia IV

(9) UCF vs. (8) VCU

Nantz / Raftery / Hill // Wolfson

After conc. III

TBS

Tulsa IV

(11) Ohio St. vs. (6) Iowa St.

Nessler / Lavin / Jackson // Washburn

After conc. III

truTV

San Jose IV

(13) Saint Louis vs. (4) Virginia Tech

Dedes / Elmore / Smith // Gold-Onwude