Wofford's Fletcher Magee breaks NCAA DI record for career 3-pointers

Fletcher Magee helped Wofford basketball clinch the SoCon's automatic bid into the 2019 NCAA tournament. Now that he's there, made sure to break an NCAA DI record.

In Thursday's NCAA tournament game against Seton Hall, Magee broke the record for career 3-pointers by passing Oakland's Travis Bader for the most in DI men's basketball history at 504 career 3-pointers. Bader played from 2010-11 to 2013-14. Division III John Grotberg of Grinnell has the NCAA record with 526.

The 6-foot-4 Magee was only two away from tying Bader for the record going into Thursday. His first 3-pointer came with 15:10 to go in the first half and gave the Terriers a 12-10 lead. He then tied the record with an and-one 3 with 5:06 to play in the first half to extent the lead to 15.

Magee finished 7-for-12 on 3-pointers in the game, scoring 24 points as Wofford beat Seton Hall, 84-68. The Terriers will play No. 2 Kentucky on Saturday.

🚨 NEW RECORD 🚨



Fletcher Magee breaks the all-time record for career 3's with 505 & counting! 👌#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/adJfvsJVdg — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 22, 2019

Here's how Magee's 3-point and scoring totals break down each season, going into tonight's game:

Season Games 3-pointers 3-point percentage Scoring average 2015-16 32 91 47.9 13.8 2016-17 33 112 42.3 18.6 2017-18 34 148 43.9 22.1 2018-19 33 151 42.8 20.5

Magee has caught fire since February. In the first three months of the season, Magee averaged 4.1 3-pointers per game (90 total) while shooting 38.1 percent from distance.

"It definitely feels awesome."



Fletcher Magee on the moment he made history and what Wofford has in store! 👀#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/PRgBa8dvNU — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 22, 2019

However, since the calendar turned to February (and going into Monday's game), Magee averaged 5.5 3s per game (61 total) while making 52.1 percent of his 3-point attempts.

It's already been a memorable season for Wofford, which is playing in the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2015. The 29 wins this season are a program record, and the Terriers are ranked for the first time in history. They are a No. 7 seed in the NCAA tournament.

Earlier this season, on February 9, Magee passed former Duke star J.J. Redick for second all-time. He ended up making eight 3-pointers that night.