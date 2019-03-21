Zion Williamson: Complete profile and background of Duke’s freshman phenom

Zion Williamson after Duke's ACC tournament win: 'I'm glad to be part of something so special'

Zion Williamson after Duke's ACC tournament win: 'I'm glad to be part of something so special'

Friday at 7:10 p.m. (EST), Zion Williamson will play in his first NCAA tournament game as the No. 1 Duke Blue Devils take on No. 16 North Dakota State in Columbia, South Carolina.

Williamson, a 6-foot-7 freshman, has been one of college basketball stars this season, leading Duke to an ACC title and piling up highlights of dunks, blocks and other incredible plays along the way.

Let’s look back on Williamson’s year a bit.

His Debut

Williamson played 23 minutes in a dominating Duke win on Nov. 6 at the State Farm Champions Classic in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Blue Devils won 118-84, and Williamson tallied 28 points, seven rebounds, two assists, a block and a steal in his first ever collegiate game.

One moment in that game was a preview of what was to come when Blue Devils were firing on all cylinders. Williamson blocked a Kentucky shot, dribbled up the left side and then fed a pass to RJ Barrett, who finished a layup in traffic.

Duke committed just four turnovers in a nearly flawless performance.

Zion and RJ out here toying with Kentucky...



(via @CBSSports)pic.twitter.com/igl3QwKxdM — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 7, 2018

Taking the ACC by storm

In Williamson’s first ACC game, he and the Blue Devils took down Clemson, 87-68. The freshman from Spartanburg, South Carolina — which is just a short drive from Clemson’ campus — racked up 25 points, 10 rebounds, two blocks and two steals.

Williamson pulled off one of the most jaw-dropping plays of the year in this game, dunking after spinning 360 degrees in mid-air.

He told the Associated Press after the game: "I said, `You know what? I'm wide open. Why not?’ I did it, got high enough and it was almost like a layup."

Best Dunks

Not even a pack of Virginia defenders could stop Williamson from throwing down this one-handed slam.

Williamson scored 27 points and grabbed nine rebounds in this 72-70 victory at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

You come at t̶h̶e̶ k̶i̶n̶g̶ ZION, you best not miss. 😱💪 @DukeMBBpic.twitter.com/mGT9p0didp — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) January 19, 2019

This windmill dunk against San Diego State was fun, too.

🚨 ZION WINDMILL 🚨pic.twitter.com/4qPVT9i8o1 — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) November 20, 2018

The Injury

On Feb. 20, in the first minute of a highly anticipated game between Duke and rival North Carolina, Williamson’s left foot bursted through the bottom of his shoe and he collapsed to the floor.

Williamson clutched his right knee, but walked off the floor. He did not return to the game, and despite Duke listing him as day-to-day, he missed the Blue Devils’ next five games.

The Return

Williamson came back to floor for Duke in the ACC tournament. In their quarterfinal against Syracuse, his first game in nearly a month, he had 29 points, 14 rebounds and five steals in a 12-point win for Duke in Charlotte.

Williamson scored 31 points in Duke’s ACC semifinal win over North Carolina, and tallied 21 points, five rebounds and two blocks in the Blue Devils’ title game win over Florida State.

BOOM: 5 reasons Zion's return for Duke-Syracuse was electrifying

High School

Williamson will be taking the court in Columbia on Friday night, just 90 minutes from his childhood home in Spartanburg.

At Spartanburg Day School, Williamson was a McDonald’s All-American, a five-star recruit and a three-time state champion. Over his high school career, he averaged 36.4 points, 11.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.

On June 6, 2017, he was on the cover of Slam Magazine. Williamson was heavily recruited by several top college basketball programs — including Clemson, North Carolina, Kentucky and Kansas — but chose Duke.

NDSU ahead

Duke’s first round opponent in the NCAA tournament is an unfamiliar one.

North Dakota State is appearing in the Big Dance for the fourth time in since 2009 after winning the Summit League tournament.

Duke didn’t face any Summit League teams in its non-conference slate. The two teams shared one common opponent in Gonzaga, who beat both teams. The Zags took a 42-point win over NDSU and a two-point win over Duke.

According to KenPom, North Dakota State is 116th in the country in offensive efficiency, with a points-per-100-possessions mark of 107.4. That rating is better than ACC teams Pitt, Wake Forest, and Georgia Tech. In defensive efficiency, NDSU ranked 294th, the worst in the NCAA tournament field. The worst ACC team in the stat, Wake Forest, ranked 100 spots better.

Over three meetings with those ACC teams this year, Williamson averaged 25.6 points, eight rebounds, four assists, 2.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per-game

Mitchell Northam is a graduate of Salisbury University. His work has been featured at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the Orlando Sentinel, SB Nation, FanSided, USA Today and the Delmarva Daily Times. He grew up on Maryland's Eastern Shore and is now based in Durham, N.C.