Every NCAA tournament upset in 2019 and how it happened

Upsets in the NCAA tournament are the heart of March. Everyone loves ‘em, except for the upsetees, who quickly discover that such moments are seldom like castor oil. The bad taste does not quickly go away.

Ask Virginia.

This will be updated as the victims pile up, and the general wish among the masses is that the stack go sky high. Unless, of course, they wreck their bracket. So the lucky team who gets to be first in the Upset Journal — and it didn’t take long — is...

No. 10 Minnesota 86, No. 7 Louisville 76

HOW IT HAPPENED

You know the tournament has truly started when things start happening that, on paper, aren’t supposed to. A Minnesota team averaging five 3-pointers a game buried 11 of them – two by Jordan Murphy, who had six all season. A freshman averaging under 10 points a game, Gabe Kalscheur, scored 24. An offense averaging 12 turnovers committed only five, and went 26 minutes without any. Minnesota pulled this off without one point from its reserves, getting outscored 29-0 in bench points.

WHAT IT MEANS

Somewhere in Greece, there’s a happy father. Leaving aside the fact Rick Pitino’s career blew up in Louisville, that was his son getting his first tournament coaching victory. It was only the Gophers’ second NCAA win since their 1997 Final Four, and put them on the path to a possble second round all-Big Ten match with Michigan State. And it left Gabe Kalscheur the most famous product of Edina, Minn., since Kirby Puckett. Louisville’s revival is a work in process – the Cardinals have won one NCAA tournament game in four seasons.

WHAT THEY SAID

Jordan Murphy, on beating Louisville for the Pitinos: “Like I said two days ago, this wasn’t really about getting a win for Coach P. It was about getting a win for our team in general and making sure we advance to the next round.”

Murphy on the Gophers: “I think there are very few teams that can stop us, and you saw that today.

Pitino on Kalscheur’s guitar-strumming motion after making a shot: “He can do whatever he wants if he hits five 3’s.”

No. 12 Murray State 83, No. 5 Marquette 64

HOW IT HAPPENED

Two words will explain. Actually, only one. Ja. Now, even more of the nation knows what the fuss has been about. Ja Morant’s 17 points, 16 assists and 11 rebounds formed the first triple-double in the tournament since Michigan State’s Draymond Green seven years ago, which was bad news for Marquette. More bad news, Morant wasn’t alone. Well-fed by their spectacular guard, three other Racers scored in double figures. Maybe the most amazing part was how Morant owned the stage and the moment, and took only nine shots. Markus Howard’s 26 points for Marquette were the proverbial spitting into the winds of Hurricane Ja.

WHAT IT MEANS

It’s a more entertaining tournament with Morant in it, and now we know there's at least one more act. Next, let’s see what happens against one of the ACC meanies, Florida State. Also, the trouble-making reputation of No. 12 seeds was enriched a little more. This is the 41st year of seeding – and the 33rd year at least one 12 seed has won a game. Meanwhile, put Marquette’s mashing next to what happened to St. John’s at the First Four, and that’s a bleak start in this tournament for the Big East.

This story will continue to be updated throughout the tournament.

WHAT THEY SAID

Murray State’s Shaw Buchanan on playing with Morant: “He makes our job easier. Once their men take their eyes off us, we just have to find the open spot. He sees us and we make the defense pay.”

Murray State coach Matt McMahon: “Ja deserves every bit of credit he gets, and then some. But we have a very balanced team.”

Marquette coach Steve Wojciechowski on his team’s defensive game plan: “Ja Morant makes a lot of plans look bad. I’ve been in this for a while. He’s as good as any guard I’ve coached against, or played against, and I’ve coached against and played against some outstanding ones."

No. 10 Florida 70, No. 7 Nevada 61.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Florida defense has spoken. Again. The Gators held 11 major college opponents at least 19 points under their average during the season, and on Thursday, nothing had changed. Nevada came in scoring 80.7 points a game, but the Gators hit the mute button. The Wolf Pack shot 34.5 percent, missed 19 of their 24 3-pointers, and managed only 19 field goals. That’s how a team could dominate rebounding 40-31, not allow a single fast break point, and still lose. Nevada had its customary second half charge, cutting an 18-point Gator lead to two, but Florida had the poise to go with the defensive muscle.

WHAT IT MEANS

That mini-slump at the end of the season for Florida – the Gators dropped four of their last six – turned out to be nothing but a head cold. Defense got them here, defense may get them further. For all those Nevada seniors who were in the Sweet 16 last March and came back to do it again, this was not the way it was supposed to end.

Nevada Wolf Pack vs. Florida Gators: Game Highlights

WHAT THEY SAID

Florida coach Mike White on the big lead that almost got away: “My brain is fried.”

White, on the resolve of his team: “This team early in the year I thought had a little bit of toughness. I think this team now possesses a lot of toughness, and mentally we’ve probably made a bigger improvement than the physical level of toughness, in that it’s more important to our seniors late in the year, and our freshmen have grown up a lot.”

Nevada senior Cody Martin on his feelings: "I would say more irritating than anything, just because there was a lot of goals that we wanted to accomplish that we didn't meet. You kinda just gotta live with that."